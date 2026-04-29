Workhorse Group Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DETROIT, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”) a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, shuttles and buses, plans to conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter results and business outlook on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Prior to the conference call, Workhorse will issue its first quarter earnings press release. The press release may also be viewed on Workhorse’s website at ir.workhorse.com.

To listen to the conference call webcast, please go to the Investor Relations section of Workhorse’s website.

To listen via telephone, please call (877)-407-0789 (U.S.) or (201)-689-8562 (international). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7pm Eastern time on the same day through April 7, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (844)-512-2921

International replay number: (412)-317-6671

Replay ID: 13760452

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first, electric trucks, shuttles and buses that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe and comfortable — all with zero tailpipe emissions. Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve fleet performance, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. More information is available at www.workhorse.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Workhorse

John Williams, Communications

+1-206-660-5503, john.williams@workhorse.com

ICR, Inc.

workhorse@ircinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@workhorse.com