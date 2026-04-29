Zoom to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Thursday, May 21, 2026, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Public Relations

Karen Modlin

Head of Corporate Communications, Zoom

press@zoom.us