Zoom to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Thursday, May 21, 2026, after the market closes.
A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
About Zoom
Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.
Public Relations
Karen Modlin
Head of Corporate Communications, Zoom
press@zoom.us
Investor Relations
Charles Eveslage
Head of Investor Relations, Zoom
investors@zoom.us