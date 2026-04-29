Bionano to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on May 13, 2026

 | Source: Bionano Genomics Bionano Genomics

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the first quarter 2026 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:Wednesday, May 13th, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Link:Registration – Click here
Webcast Link:Registration – Click here
  

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group
+1 (415) 520-5817
IR@bionano.com


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