Bionano to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on May 13, 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the first quarter 2026 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations: