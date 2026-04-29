Viasat Confirms Successful Launch and Initial Signal Acquisition of ViaSat-3 F3

Successful ViaSat - 3 F3 launch advances Viasat’s global, multi-orbit network strategy

- Designed to Deliver 1 Tbps of Capacity, ViaSat-3 F3 to Significantly Expand Flexible, Resilient, High-Speed Connectivity Across the Asia-Pacific Region Later this Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), global leader in satellite communications, today announced the successful launch and initial signal acquisition of the ViaSat-3 Flight 3 (F3) satellite. The satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle’s upper stage just under five hours after liftoff, with initial signals acquired minutes later, confirming the satellite is healthy in orbit and ready for the next phase of operations. ViaSat-3 F3 lifted off earlier today at 10:13 a.m. EDT aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Next-Generation Satellite Set to Unlock APAC Capacity Expansion and Global Network Scale

ViaSat-3 F3 will provide services over the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Designed to deliver over 1 Terabit per second (Tbps) of throughput capacity, the satellite leverages innovative payload design and advanced beam-forming technology to optimize and steer immense capacity in real time, maximizing spectral efficiency and enabling bandwidth to be concentrated where demand and returns are highest. The satellite’s efficient, flexible bandwidth deployment capabilities are a significant differentiator for commercial mobility and defense customers as demand for resilient, high-quality satellite communication services (SATCOM) continue to accelerate.

ViaSat-3 F3 completes Viasat’s next generation ViaSat-3 satellite constellation and marks a key milestone in the company’s global, multi-orbit network strategy. With ViaSat-3 F1 in service since 2024 and ViaSat-3 F2’s in-orbit testing advancing, the launch of F3 positions Viasat to further scale global capacity and performance.

“As we celebrate the successful launch of ViaSat-3 F3, it’s once again important to recognize this achievement as a testament to the dedication and expertise of hundreds of Viasat team members and the close collaboration with our partners,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO of Viasat. “ViaSat-3 F3 will provide greater resilience for government and commercial mobility users, leveraging powerful beamforming capabilities to quickly deliver bandwidth in and around commercial, enterprise, geopolitical and other hot spots. As we look forward, our ViaSat-3 satellites will significantly scale our overall network’s performance, strengthening our ability to deliver the capacity for key growth initiatives globally.”

Path to ViaSat-3 F3 Service Entry

Following its successful launch, the satellite will now deploy its solar arrays and begin navigating to its final geostationary orbital location. Then, ViaSat-3 F3 will undergo final deployments, including its reflectors, before undergoing in-orbit testing and network integration, which is critical to effective operations and services. ViaSat-3 F3 is currently anticipated to enter service in late summer.

Learn more about ViaSat-3 and what it means for Viasat’s business and customers here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are — on the ground, in the air or at sea — while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered in the U.S. and in other countries to Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier / Scott Goryl, Corporate Communications, PR@Viasat.com

Lisa Curran / Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements about the performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellites, including projected capacity, coverage and flexibility; and the timing of service entry of the ViaSat-3 F2 and ViaSat-3 F3 satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the ViaSat-3 class satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite system; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 satellite platform; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a512c80-a040-4bdd-8330-ce9b486a6f85