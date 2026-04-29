Commerce Announces Winners of AMER Region Customer and Partner Awards Honoring Exceptional Results and Innovation in Ecommerce

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce and data feed optimization leader Feedonomics, today announced the winners of its 2026 AMER Customer and Partner Awards. The awards programs recognize the most innovative and inspiring customers and partners doing big things on the BigCommerce and Feedonomics platforms.

“We’re proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of our customers and partners across the Americas region, who continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver meaningful business results,” said Travis Hess, CEO of Commerce. “Their forward-thinking approaches and commitment to modernizing commerce are helping brands navigate complexity, scale with confidence and succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.”

2026 Commerce Customer Award Winners

Growth Champion Awards: Celebrates customers demonstrating exceptional Commerce-driven growth, delivering measurable year-over-year gains.

Innovation in Digital Experience Award: Celebrates brands harnessing AI, automation, or composable tech to transform digital experiences to push the industry forward through bold experimentation.

Connected Commerce Award: Celebrates customers unifying multiple components of the Commerce stack to create connected experiences that deliver measurable outcomes through seamless, integrated solutions.

Winner : EuroOptic

: Finalists: Galls Noveske





Emerging Innovator Award: Recognizes customers and partners achieving fast market lift post-launch.

B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing leaders in B2B ecommerce who are redefining what’s possible through innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional buyer experiences.

2026 Commerce Partner Winners

Partner of the Year: Granted to a partner demonstrating excellence in joint solution development and market positioning, that delivers superior user experience, maintains outstanding customer reviews, achieves a strong base of shared customers, and executes impactful co-marketing initiatives.

Agency Partner

Tech Partner

Winner : PayPal

: Finalists: Avalara Klaviyo



Growth Champion Award: Honors the partner who fueled the most demonstrable growth and market impact across the Commerce ecosystem.

Innovation in Digital Experience Award - Agency Partner: Celebrates an agency using AI, composability, or creative solutions to elevate merchant experiences and advance modern commerce through innovative, strategic execution.

Innovation in Digital Experience Award - Tech Partner: Celebrates a partner delivering new or enhanced integrations that solve key merchant needs and strengthen the Commerce ecosystem through purposeful innovation.

Winner : Avalara

: Finalists: Klarna Stripe



Connected Commerce Award: Celebrates customers unifying multiple components of the Commerce stack to create connected experiences that deliver measurable outcomes through seamless, integrated solutions.

B2B Excellence Award - Agency Partner: Celebrating partners addressing the complex challenges of B2B merchants through strategic use of price lists, customer groups, and open APIs to elevate the buying experience.

B2B Excellence Award - Tech Partner: Recognizing tech partners using Commerce’s open APIs to help merchants build B2B storefronts that set new standards and expand what’s possible in ecommerce.

Winner : BlueSnap

: Finalist: TradeCentric





Proven Delivery Award: Awarded to a partner with 2+ years in the BigCommerce Program that demonstrates an ability to launch client sites on time, on budget, in a way that delights customers and leads to desired business outcomes.

Commerce Champion Awards: Spotlights partners elevating the Commerce story through advocacy, thought leadership, storytelling, and innovative GTM ideas that drive net-new customers and deepen ecosystem growth.

Agency Partner

Tech Partner

Winner : SiteVibes

: Finalist: Adyen





Customer Success Award: Recognizes excellence in driving customer success and long-term retention through proactive partnership, strategic guidance, and support beyond launch.

Emerging Innovator Awards: Highlights early-stage partners showing exceptional growth, enablement adoption, and community contribution.

Agency Partner

Tech Partner

To join the BigCommerce and Feedonomics ecosystem of agency and technology partners, click here .

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com