Pulmonx Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Highlights

Achieved worldwide revenue of $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, a 9% decrease over the same period last year and a decrease of 12% on a constant currency basis

Delivered $13.3 million in U.S. revenue in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 7% year-over-year decrease

Delivered $7.3 million in international revenue in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 12% year-over-year decrease and a decrease of 21% on a constant currency basis; excluding China, year-over-year international revenue increased 22% and 9% on a constant currency basis

Realized gross margin of 78% in the first quarter of 2026

As previously reported, refinanced prior debt under a new 5-year interest-only credit facility that extends maturity out to 2031





“During the first quarter we initiated our refreshed U.S. commercial strategies and continued to execute in our direct international markets. We are encouraged by early signs of progress from the actions we have taken to refocus our U.S. sales organization and advance our clinical programs,” said Glen French, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pulmonx. “With a fully staffed global sales organization, we remain confident in our ability to drive sequential improvement in revenue growth, execute against our strategic priorities, and deliver meaningful operating leverage in 2026.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total worldwide revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $20.6 million, a 9% decrease from $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 12% on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue was $13.3 million, a 7% decrease from the first quarter of 2025. International revenue was $7.3 million, a 12% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2025, and a 21% decrease on a constant currency basis. The decrease in international revenue was attributable to a lack of sales into China as we await the renewal of our registration certificate. Excluding China, international revenue grew 22% and 9% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 was $16.0 million, compared to $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 78%, compared to 73% for the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $29.0 million, compared to $30.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 6%.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was $13.7 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.36 per share, for the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter of 2026 was $8.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $61.6 million as of March 31, 2026.

2026 Financial Outlook

Pulmonx continues to expect revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million.

The Company continues to expect gross margin for the full year 2026 to be approximately 75%.

Pulmonx continues to expect total operating expenses for the full year 2026 to fall within the range of $113 million to $115 million, inclusive of approximately $19 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

The Company continues to expect cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to decrease by approximately $23 million for the full year 2026 assuming no additional drawdowns under the Company’s credit facility.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Pulmonx will host a conference call today, April 29, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Pulmonx’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, Pulmonx provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Pulmonx’s business.

Constant currency calculations show reported current period revenues as if the foreign exchange rates remain the same as those in effect in the comparable prior year period. Pulmonx uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance. Pulmonx calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using foreign currency exchange rates from the applicable comparable period in the prior year. Pulmonx generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant currency basis. Pulmonx believes the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand its operating results and evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Pulmonx generally uses constant currency to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Pulmonx’s historical operating results.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation and may also exclude certain non-recurring, irregular or one-time items not reflective of our ongoing core business operations, such as impairment charges. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for strategic and annual operating planning. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as a supplement in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by Pulmonx should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease the company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become available, the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company's definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our commercial strategy to grow the adoption of our Zephyr Valve treatment and expand our global treatable market, our expectations regarding our ability to drive sequential improvements in U.S. revenue growth, executive against our strategic priorities, deliver meaningful operating leverage, our possible or assumed future results of operations, including long-term outlook, descriptions of our revenues, total operating expenses, gross margin, balances of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, profitability, guidance for full year 2026, commercial momentum, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Pulmonx’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2026, available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraXTM Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks and LungTraXTM is a trademark of Pulmonx Corporation.

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

investors@pulmonx.com

Pulmonx Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Revenue $ 20,586 $ 22,538 Cost of goods sold 4,542 6,196 Gross profit 16,044 16,342 Operating expenses Research and development 4,899 4,756 Selling, general and administrative 24,101 26,149 Total operating expenses 29,000 30,905 Loss from operations (12,956 ) (14,563 ) Interest income 350 864 Interest expense (976 ) (781 ) Other income, net 77 167 Net loss before tax (13,505 ) (14,313 ) Income tax expense 149 135 Net loss $ (13,654 ) $ (14,448 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 41,897,669 39,954,658





Pulmonx Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,572 $ 69,751 Restricted cash 257 258 Accounts receivable, net 10,830 12,072 Inventory 16,310 15,845 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,777 3,758 Total current assets 92,746 101,684 Long-term inventory 3,819 3,604 Property and equipment, net 2,060 2,220 Goodwill 2,333 2,333 Right of use assets 17,654 18,028 Other long-term assets 1,354 1,422 Total assets $ 119,966 $ 129,291 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,474 $ 3,905 Accrued liabilities 13,728 14,556 Income taxes payable 329 263 Deferred revenue 32 18 Short-term debt 104 106 Current lease liabilities 1,239 1,210 Total current liabilities 18,906 20,058 Deferred tax liability 72 69 Long-term lease liabilities 17,741 18,059 Long-term debt 37,209 36,989 Common stock warrant liability 277 — Total liabilities 74,205 75,175 Stockholders' equity Common stock 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 578,762 573,272 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,169 2,360 Accumulated deficit (535,212 ) (521,558 ) Total stockholders' equity 45,761 54,116 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 119,966 $ 129,291





Pulmonx Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue % Change to Constant Currency Revenue % Change

(in thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

% Change FX Impact % Constant Currency %

Change United States $ 13,255 $ 14,221 (6.8 )% — % (6.8 )% International 7,331 8,317 (11.9 )% 9.5 % (21.4 )% Total $ 20,586 $ 22,538 (8.7 )% 3.5 % (12.2 )% Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

% Change FX Impact % Constant Currency %

Change International $ 7,331 $ 8,317 (11.9 )% 9.5 % (21.4 )% less China — (2,295 ) (100.0 )% — % (100.0 )% International excluding China $ 7,331 $ 6,022 21.7 % 13.1 % 8.6 %





Pulmonx Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

GAAP Net loss $ (13,654 ) $ (14,448 ) Depreciation and amortization 220 278 Stock-based compensation 4,136 5,612 Interest (income)/expense, net 626 (83 ) Provision for income taxes 149 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,523 ) $ (8,506 )



