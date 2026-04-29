Announcement: 2025 Financial Statements

 | Source: 21Shares 21Shares

21Shares AG, the issuer of ETPs listed on various trading venues, has published its financial
statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. The financial statements are available at:
https://www.21shares.com/en-ch/product-documents/financials

Contact:
Email: press@21shares.com
Phone: +41 44 260 86 60

About 21Shares AG:
21Shares AG, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, is a Swiss corporation registered in the commercial register of Zurich under the number CHE-347.562.100. It was incorporated on 27 July 2018 and its purpose is the issuance of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Switzerland and worldwide.


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