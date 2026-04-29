LifeStance to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental healthcare, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Bank of America 2026 Healthcare Conference:

Presenter: Dave Bourdon, CEO

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Location: Encore at the Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presenter: Dave Bourdon, CEO

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL

Time: 11:20 a.m. (Central Time)

The presentations will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.