Serotonin Centers Opens Second North Texas Location in Fort Worth, Expanding Physician-Led Longevity Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity and wellness, announces the opening of its newest location in Fort Worth, Texas. The center officially opens on April 30 and represents the second location in North Texas for franchisee Dr. Shane Seroyer, following the successful launch of the brand’s Mansfield location.

Located just off Interstate 820 at the Team Ranch Road exit, the Fort Worth center is positioned to serve West Fort Worth, Aledo, Benbrook, and surrounding high-income communities with a convenient, destination-style medical wellness experience designed for busy professionals and families.

The opening reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior across the Dallas–Fort Worth market, where patients are increasingly seeking proactive, physician-guided approaches to health rather than traditional reactive care.

“What we’re seeing in DFW is a clear shift—from reactive healthcare to proactive optimization,” said Dr. Shane Seroyer, franchise owner. “Patients aren’t waiting until something is wrong anymore. They’re actively seeking hormone optimization, medical weight loss, peptide therapies, and recovery treatments as part of a long-term strategy for how they feel, perform, and age.”

Serotonin Centers delivers a concierge, physician-led model that begins with advanced diagnostics and comprehensive lab analysis. Each member receives a personalized care plan designed to optimize health-span, performance, and overall quality of life. Services include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medically supervised weight loss, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), red light therapy, and advanced medical aesthetics.

The Fort Worth location builds on strong performance in Mansfield, where Seroyer saw consistent membership growth, strong patient retention, and measurable outcomes—particularly in hormone optimization and weight management programs.

“We expanded because the model is working—both clinically and operationally,” Seroyer said. “What gave us confidence wasn’t just growth—it was repeatability. We built systems, protocols, and a patient experience that we knew could scale into a second location.”

In addition to growing demand, Seroyer noted a shift in the sophistication of today’s consumer, with patients becoming more educated, more engaged, and increasingly focused on long-term health outcomes rather than short-term aesthetic results.

Compared to the Mansfield launch, demand in the DFW market is higher, more informed, and increasingly driven by individuals focused on performance, longevity, and preventative health.

For Seroyer, the expansion is both professional and personal.

“As a physician, most of my career has been in a reactive model—treating problems after they occur,” he said. “Serotonin flips that model. We focus on prevention, optimization, and helping patients take control of how they age and perform.”

He added, “I have a family history of Alzheimer’s disease, and after undergoing genetic testing myself, it became clear that without a proactive approach, I could be headed down the same path. The difference today is that we’re no longer powerless—we have the ability to influence our trajectory and change our future. That perspective drives everything we do.”

Unlike traditional med spas, Serotonin Centers operates at the intersection of medicine, performance, and longevity science, offering a medically driven, protocol-based approach focused on measurable outcomes.

The Fort Worth location is designed to serve a broad range of high-performing individuals, including professionals, parents, and fitness-focused consumers seeking a more comprehensive approach to their health.

The center also plans to integrate into the local community through educational events, partnerships with gyms and performance facilities, and ongoing outreach focused on improving health-span, not just lifespan.

“Fort Worth is a rapidly growing, health-conscious community, but historically has had fewer high-end, medically guided wellness options compared to Dallas,” Seroyer said. “There’s a real opportunity to bring something differentiated here.”

The opening is part of Serotonin Centers’ broader national expansion strategy, targeting high-growth markets where consumers are increasingly prioritizing longevity, preventative health, and performance optimization.

“Across the country, we’re seeing a more informed and motivated consumer who is actively investing in their health,” said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. “Our model is built to meet that demand with real data, clinical oversight, and personalized strategies that deliver results.”

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.serotonincenters.com/fort-worth.

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing healthspan and longevity. The national longevity and medical aesthetics franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model.

Serotonin Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, aesthetics, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

Learn more about opening your own Serotonin Center at: www.serotonincenters.com/franchising

CONTACT: pr@serotonincenters.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ba07a05-1c88-4e05-bced-ca5d94e0462c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f28d0f-64b6-4aaf-bce9-497d28737948