Diversified Energy Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Results

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its operational and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the “first quarter results”) on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, after the U.S. market close. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST (1:30 PM GMT) on Thursday, May 7th to discuss the first quarter 2026 results and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

Conference Details

US (toll-free) 1-877-836-0271 / +1 201-689-7805

UK (toll-free) +44 (0)800 756 3429

Web Audio https://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents Replay Information https://ir.div.energy/financial-info

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company’s first quarter results on its website at https://ir.div.energy/financial-info and also make available a supplementary first quarter results Presentation at https://ir.div.energy/presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.