Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 7, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13759747. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 14, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”), formerly known as The Gray Casualty & Surety Company. Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Crop, and Surety & Credit. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

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Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

lconner@plmr.com