High Roller Technologies Expands AI Capabilities Ahead of Planned U.S. Prediction Markets Launch with Partner Crypto.com

Appoints Nicholis Muller as Head of Applied AI to Support Compliance Automation, Product Personalization and AI-Enabled Market Engagement

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR), a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced increased investment in applied artificial intelligence capabilities in support of the Company’s planned U.S. prediction markets launch. As part of this initiative, High Roller has created the new position of Head of Applied AI and appointed Nicholis Muller to the role. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Seth Young, Muller will lead the Company’s applied AI initiatives across compliance automation, product personalization, customer engagement, and internal development workflows.

“Prediction markets are dynamic by nature,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. “The ability to understand consumer behavior, surface relevant markets, automate critical workflows, and support compliance at scale will be central to long-term success. We view applied AI as an important layer of infrastructure for this launch, not simply as a technology initiative, but as a core operating capability.”

High Roller’s planned U.S. prediction markets launch is being structured in partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, under a regulated introducing broker and designated contract market framework. The Company believes the combination of a regulated market structure, established consumer gaming expertise, and AI-supported operational infrastructure positions High Roller to pursue a differentiated go-to-market strategy in the emerging U.S. prediction markets sector.

“Operating in a regulated environment means AI must be defensible, not decorative,” Young added. “Nicholis brings the rare combination of hands-on AI engineering, a proven track record of creating products, and the entrepreneurial mindset to move quickly from concept to execution. That profile is exactly what this environment demands, and Nicholis’ appointment reflects our conviction that AI-enabled operations will be a meaningful part of how we enter and scale in the U.S. prediction markets category.”

Muller brings direct experience applying AI in operational, product, and customer-facing environments. His mandate includes the integration of AI-driven capabilities across High Roller’s compliance infrastructure, consumer experience, customer lifecycle management, and product development processes, which are functional areas where the Company believes systematic application of artificial intelligence can create durable operational and competitive advantages.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a leading global online gaming and prediction markets operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry.

The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039