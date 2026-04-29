Walter Law Group Publishes New Report Explaining Wrongful Dismissal Criteria in Canada

Mississauga, ONTARIO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter Law Group has published a new report outlining what qualifies as wrongful dismissal in Canada, helping employees better understand their rights when facing termination. The report breaks down key legal standards, including notice requirements, severance obligations, and employer responsibilities under Canadian common law. Readers can access the full report here: https://pwlaw.ca/what-qualifies-as-wrongful-dismissal-in-canada/.

What Qualifies as Wrongful Dismissal in Canada

Losing your job can be incredibly unsettling. As you’re confidently planning your week, the next moment you’re packing up your desk, wondering what might have gone wrong. In Ontario, while employers do have the right to end employment, they are required to follow clear rules about notice, pay, and fairness to ensure everyone is treated respectfully. When these rules aren't followed, it can lead to a wrongful dismissal under Canadian common law.

According to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, thousands of Ontarians face job separations every quarter. Many assume they have no recourse, but the truth is that Canadian courts routinely hold employers accountable when they fail to provide reasonable notice or rely on unproven allegations of cause.

Wrongful dismissal isn’t about whether it was fair to fire someone. It’s about how the employer ended the employment relationship and whether the process and compensation complied with the contract and the law.

Key Takeaways

Wrongful dismissal occurs when an employee is terminated without just cause and without reasonable notice or pay in lieu.

Employers can dismiss for any reason; as long as they comply with contractual and legal notice obligations.

Just cause requires serious misconduct or dishonesty; mere poor performance or conflict rarely qualifies.

Constructive dismissal occurs when an employer changes core employment terms (e.g., pay, role, benefits) enough to force resignation.

Federally regulated employees (banks, telecom, interprovincial transport, etc.) may file unjust dismissal complaints within 90 days instead of suing in court.

Remedies include pay in lieu of notice, benefits, bonuses, and, in some federal cases, reinstatement.

What Is Wrongful Dismissal?

In simple terms, wrongful dismissal occurs when an employer terminates an employee’s employment without providing reasonable notice or pay in lieu.

The Supreme Court of Canada explained this in Honda Canada Inc. v. Keays (2008 SCC 39), stating that the obligation to provide reasonable notice is an implied term in every employment contract. When that term is breached, the employee is entitled to damages, which essentially is the income and benefits they would have received during the proper notice period.

For example, if an employer tells a ten-year employee to leave immediately and offers only the minimum notice required under Ontario’s Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), the worker might still be owed months of additional pay at common law.

Signs your termination may be wrongful:

You were suddenly dismissed, without warning or progressive discipline.

Your employer claimed “cause” without proof or investigation.

You received less than a few weeks' pay despite your long service.

Your benefits or commissions stopped immediately.





This claim isn’t meant to punish your employer; it’s simply there to ensure you're compensated for the income you lost during the reasonable notice period.

What Counts as Just Cause for Termination?

Employers can only terminate without notice, for just cause, but courts interpret the definition of just cause narrowly. Misconduct must be so serious as to destroy the trust essential to the employment relationship.

In McKinley v. BC Tel (2001 SCC 38), the Court said the test is contextual: the misconduct must be proportionate to the punishment. A single act of dishonesty or poor performance isn’t automatically cause.

Examples that may constitute cause:

Theft or fraud

Workplace violence or harassment

Repeated insubordination after warnings

Serious conflict of interest or breach of confidentiality

Examples that rarely constitute cause:

Occasional lateness

Poor performance without clear coaching

Personality conflicts or restructuring

Refusing unsafe work

Ontario courts also expect employers to investigate fairly and use progressive discipline when possible. If they skip those steps, the claim of cause usually fails.

Constructive Dismissal: When You’re “Forced” to Quit

At this point, we have to note that not every dismissal involves the words “you’re fired.” Sometimes, an employer changes the job so drastically that the employment relationship has effectively been terminated. The law calls this constructive dismissal.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Potter v. New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission (2015 SCC 10) remains the leading case. The Court found that even an indefinite suspension with pay, if carried out without proper authority or notice, can amount to termination.

Common triggers in Ontario:

A significant pay cut (often 10–15 percent or more)

A demotion or major loss of responsibility

A transfer to another city without consent

Removal of key benefits or bonuses

Creation of a toxic or hostile work environment

In each case, the court asks: Would a reasonable person see the employer’s conduct as ending the employment relationship? If the answer is yes, the employee can treat the contract as terminated and sue for damages.

Wrongful vs. Constructive Dismissal

Category Employer Action Legal Consequence Employee Remedy Wrongful dismissal Employer fires employee without cause or proper notice Breach of contract Pay in lieu of notice Constructive dismissal Employer makes major changes forcing resignation Treated as employer-initiated termination Same remedies as wrongful dismissal

Unjust Dismissal for Federally Regulated Employees

While most employees in the GTA are governed by Ontario’s ESA, some industries (like for example banks, telecommunications, airlines, and interprovincial trucking) all fall under the Canada Labour Code.

Sections 240–246 of the Code allow non-managerial employees with at least 12 months of continuous service to file an unjust dismissal complaint within 90 days of termination (Government of Canada, Labour Program, “Unjust Dismissal” Guide).

If successful, the federal adjudicator can order:

Reinstatement to the previous job

Back pay for lost wages

Correction of the employee’s record of employment

This federal regime offers remedies broader than those available under Ontario law, but the complaint must be filed quickly.

Notice, Termination Pay, and Severance

Understanding your rights to notice and severance begins with clarity. Each province and territory has its own Employment Standards Act (ESA) that sets the minimum notice or pay in lieu.

For example, Ontario’s ESA provides:

1 week per year of service, up to 8 weeks (minimum)

Severance pay (if you have more than 5 years of service and employers’ payroll is over $2.5 million) : 1 week per year, up to 26 weeks





These are minimums. The common-law reasonable notice period is usually much longer, unless the employment contract clearly and lawfully limits it. Courts will strike down ambiguous termination clauses that attempt to undercut ESA rights.

Key differences:

Termination pay = compensation for lack of notice

Severance pay = compensation for long service or loss of seniority

Common-law notice = court-determined, based on individual factors

(Source: Ontario Ministry of Labour, “Your Guide to the ESA – Termination and Severance”)

How Courts Determine Reasonable Notice

Every situation is different, for this reason judges use the Bardal factors (from Bardal v. Globe & Mail Ltd., 1960) to decide how long notice should be:

Length of service Age of employee Character of employment (seniority, skill level) Availability of similar work

For instance, a 55-year-old manager with 20 years’ service may receive 18 to 24 months of pay in lieu of notice. By contrast, a 28-year-old technician with three years’ service might receive three to four months.

Courts include:

Base salary

Benefits and pension contributions

Vacation pay

Bonuses or commissions that would have been earned during the notice period (Matthews v. Ocean Nutrition Canada Ltd., 2020 SCC 26)

If an employer wrongfully withholds a discretionary bonus during the notice period, the court may order payment unless the plan clearly excludes it.

Remedies for Wrongful Dismissal

The purpose of damages is to place the employee in the financial position they would have occupied had proper notice been given.

1. Pay in lieu of notice

Compensation equal to the salary and benefits for the reasonable notice period.

2. Continuation of benefits

Courts expect employers to maintain health, dental, and pension benefits during that period.

3. Bonus or commission entitlements

Following Matthews v. Ocean Nutrition, bonuses payable during the notice period are recoverable unless the plan language unambiguously excludes them.

4. Aggravated damages

If the manner of dismissal causes proven mental distress — for example, humiliation or reputational harm — courts may award additional sums (Honda v. Keays, 2008 SCC 39).

5. Punitive damages

Reserved for malicious or high-handed conduct meant to punish the employer rather than compensate the employee.

In Ontario, aggravated and punitive awards remain rare; most cases resolve through negotiated settlements reflecting the reasonable-notice range.

The Supreme Court in Honda v. Keays emphasized that aggravated and punitive damages are exceptional and require clear evidence of bad faith or mental distress.

Federal employees may also be entitled to reinstatement and back pay under the Canada Labour Code.

Timelines, Documents, and Next Steps

After a dismissal, timing and organization matter more than most realize. Knowing what to do and when, can make the difference between protecting your rights and losing critical compensation. Let’s break it down.

Limitation period: You generally have two years from the date of termination to file a civil claim under Ontario’s Limitations Act, 2002.

Documents to collect:

Your employment contract and any policy manuals

Termination letter and Record of Employment

Pay stubs and benefit statements

Performance reviews or disciplinary warnings

Any emails or notes showing changes to your role or treatment

Immediate actions:

Do not sign any release or severance offer without legal advice. Document conversations with HR or supervisors. Apply for Employment Insurance (EI) but keep records — EI does not prevent you from claiming wrongful dismissal damages. Seek legal guidance early to calculate both ESA minimums and common-law entitlements.

Employees can also file ESA complaints to the Ministry of Labour for unpaid minimum entitlements, though those do not replace common-law lawsuits for higher damages. If you file a complaint, you cannot later sue for common law notice.

Federal vs. Provincial Jurisdictions

The vast majority of employees are covered by provincial law. However, if your employer’s business is under federal jurisdiction— such as airlines, banks, railways, trucking or telecom companies — you may be under the Canada Labour Code instead.

To confirm, ask HR which statute governs your workplace. The federal Labour Program publishes an updated list of regulated industries (Government of Canada, Labour Program, “Termination, Layoff or Dismissal”).

Understanding the distinction matters, because federal unjust dismissal complaints can lead to reinstatement, while provincial wrongful dismissal actions usually result in compensation only.

Why Employment Contracts Matter So Much

A properly drafted employment contract can limit or expand your rights on termination. Many employers use standard clauses that attempt to cap notice at the ESA minimums. If those clauses are poorly worded or conflict with the Act, Ontario courts will declare them unenforceable, leaving the employee entitled to full common-law notice.

The Ontario Court of Appeal has consistently emphasized that ambiguity is construed in favour of the employee. Even a small drafting flaw (an outdated reference or missing continuation-of-benefits clause) can void an entire termination provision.

Employees should always review contracts before signing and again at termination. What seems like fine print often determines whether you receive weeks or months of pay.

The Human Side of Dismissal

Legal analysis aside, job loss hits hard. It’s emotional, disruptive, and often embarrassing. Courts recognize this human reality. In Wallace v. United Grain Growers Ltd. (1997 3 SCR 701), the Supreme Court acknowledged that termination can be traumatic and that employers owe a duty of good faith in the way they dismiss employees.

Although later cases refined the law (replacing the so-called “Wallace bump” with evidence-based aggravated damages) the principle remains: employers must act honestly, fairly, and respectfully.

In practice, that means providing clear reasons, avoiding false allegations, and handling the process with empathy. When they don’t, courts may increase damages to reflect the unnecessary harm caused.

Practical Example

Imagine a 52-year-old project manager in Toronto earning $90,000 annually, employed for 12 years. She’s suddenly told her position is “no longer required” and offered eight weeks’ pay. Her contract has a vague termination clause referencing the ESA but no benefits continuation.

If that clause fails to comply with the ESA and is void, she could claim 12 to 14 months’ pay under common law, including lost benefits and a pro-rated bonus. At roughly $90,000 per year, that’s a difference of more than $80,000 — all stemming from the employer’s failure to provide lawful notice.

Final Thoughts

Wrongful dismissal law in Canada balances fairness and flexibility giving employers freedom to manage their workforce while protecting employees from abrupt, unjust terminations.

If you were dismissed suddenly or under questionable circumstances, review your employment terms carefully and seek legal advice early. Whether through court action or the federal complaint process, Canadian law ensures you have the right to fair notice, fair pay, and fair treatment.

About Walter Law Group

Walter Law Group is an Ontario-based law firm focused on employment law and personal injury matters, providing representation to individuals across Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and surrounding areas. With more than 30 years of experience, the firm has developed a strong track record of advising and advocating for clients in workplace disputes and injury-related claims.

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