Beacon Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

 | Source: Beacon Financial Corporation Beacon Financial Corporation

Net Income of $46.2 million, EPS of $0.55

Operating Earnings of $58.4 million, Operating EPS of $0.70

Quarterly Dividend of $0.3225

Board Authorized $50 million Stock Buyback Program

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $46.2 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $53.4 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $19.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

"The first quarter results reflect near-term pressures and the tail end of merger activity as we completed the core system conversion in February," stated Paul Perrault, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We remain focused on capturing the full synergies of our merger and executing a strategy that positions the bank for long-term success. We anticipate those actions will translate into stronger financial performance and more robust results as we move through the year.”

Presentation of Results - The Merger

The Company’s merger of equals (the “Merger”) with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”) was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with the Company treated as the legal acquirer and Brookline treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. The Company’s financial results for any periods ended on or prior to June 30, 2025 reflect Brookline’s results only on a standalone basis. As a result, the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2026 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2026 decreased $1.0 billion to $22.2 billion from $23.2 billion at December 31, 2025, primarily driven by the reduction in cash balances due to timing fluctuations in payroll deposits. Total assets increased $10.7 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily due to the assets assumed in the Merger.

Total loans and leases decreased $105.4 million to $17.9 billion at March 31, 2026 from December 31, 2025, primarily due to a further reduction in commercial real estate and consumer loans, partially offset by increases in commercial loans, and increased $8.3 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily due to the loans and leases assumed in the Merger.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2026 increased $29.9 million to $1.7 billion from December 31, 2025 and increased $836.4 million from March 31, 2025, primarily due to investment securities assumed in the Merger.

Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2026 decreased $928.8 million to $1.1 billion from December 31, 2025, primarily driven by the fluctuation within payroll deposits, and increased $755.4 million from March 31, 2025, primarily due to cash and equivalents assumed in the Merger.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2026 decreased $1.2 billion from December 31, 2025, consisting of a $264.7 million decrease in customer deposits, a $676.2 million decrease in payroll deposits, and a $281.5 million decrease in brokered deposits. The decline in customer deposits was driven largely by seasonal first quarter factors such as tax payments, with additional movement concentrated in a small number of rate‑sensitive, higher‑cost accounts. Core consumer and relationship-based deposits remain stable. Total deposits increased $9.4 billion from March 31, 2025, primarily due to the deposits assumed in the Merger.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2026 increased $284.1 million from December 31, 2025, and decreased $83.3 million from March 31, 2025.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.27 percent at March 31, 2026, compared to 10.75 percent at December 31, 2025, and 10.77 percent at March 31, 2025. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.07 percent at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.62 percent at December 31, 2025, and 8.73 percent at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.16 from $23.32 at December 31, 2025 to $23.48 at March 31, 2026, and increased $12.45 from $11.03 at March 31, 2025.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased $8.9 million to $190.8 million during the first quarter of 2026 from $199.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.78 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 3.82 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by lower yield on loans and leases and a reduction of interest earning assets, partially offset by lower funding costs.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased $2.0 million to $23.9 million from $25.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.5 million decline in deposit fees and a $1.5 million decline in gain on sales of loans and leases, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in the mark to market on interest rate derivatives.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 were $13.6 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The $13.6 million in net charge-offs were primarily driven by resolutions to a large Boston office loan, a large equipment financing loan and several smaller SBA loans. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 30 basis points for the first quarter of 2026 from 20 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.36 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.40 percent at December 31, 2025, and 1.29 percent at March 31, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.83 percent at March 31, 2026, an increase of 0.20 percent from 0.63 percent at December 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $34.5 million to $148.6 million at March 31, 2026, from $114.2 million at December 31, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.68 percent at March 31, 2026, an increase from 0.50 percent at December 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets increased $34.5 million to $151.2 million at March 31, 2026 from $116.7 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming assets was largely driven by a $17.5 million Boston office property and $8.9 million in two rent-controlled multi-family properties in New York City.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased $1.5 million to $140.8 million from $142.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.3 million in other non-interest expense primarily due to a decline of $0.9 million in loan workout expense, and a decrease of $1.4 million in merger and restructuring expense, partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million in FDIC insurance expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 29.9 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 29.0 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 25.0 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The core tax rate was 26.1 percent (non-GAAP).

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.84 percent during the first quarter of 2026 from 0.94 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 7.32 percent during the first quarter of 2026 from 8.70 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) decreased to 9.30 percent for the first quarter of 2026 from 11.19 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.3225 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2026.

STOCK REPURCHASE

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a $50 million stock repurchase program. The stock repurchase program, which is subject to regulatory approval, authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of shares over 12 months following the authorization by regulatory authorities.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 30, 2026 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website at www.beaconfinancialcorporation.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/947331842. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 800-715-9871 (United States) or 646-307-1963 (internationally) and ask for the Beacon Financial Corporation conference call (Access Code: 6567963). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 800-770-2030 (United States & Canada) or 609-800-9909 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 6567963.

ABOUT BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $22.2 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division, and private wealth services through Clarendon Private.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in other documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:Carl M. Carlson
Beacon Financial Corporation
Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com
  

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact:Gary Levante
Beacon Financial Corporation
Chief Marketing Officer
(413) 447-1737
glevante@berkshirebank.com
  


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:     
Net interest income$190,774$199,741$128,850$88,685$85,830
Provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments7,8998,14120,2686,9975,974
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments47(35)32312
Non-interest income23,94725,91812,3455,9705,660
Non-interest expense140,822142,366129,29658,06160,022
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes65,95375,187(8,401)29,59425,482
Net income (loss)46,21753,366(4,221)22,02619,100
      
Performance Ratios:     
Net interest margin (1)3.78 %3.82 %3.62 %3.32 %3.22 %
Interest-rate spread (1)3.02 %3.15 %2.94 %2.57 %2.38 %
Return on average assets (annualized)0.84 %0.94 %(0.11)%0.77 %0.66 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)0.86 %0.97 %(0.11)%0.79 %0.68 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)7.32 %8.70 %(1.01)%7.04 %6.19 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)9.30 %11.19 %(1.27)%8.85 %7.82 %
Efficiency ratio (2)65.58 %63.09 %91.57 %61.34 %65.60 %
      
Per Common Share Data:     
Net income (loss) — Basic$0.55$0.64$(0.05)$0.25$0.21
Net income (loss) — Diluted0.550.64(0.05)0.250.21
Cash dividends declared0.32250.32250.32250.1350.135
Book value per share (end of period)29.8829.7829.3314.0813.92
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)23.4823.3222.7511.2011.03
Stock price (end of period)30.0026.3723.7110.5510.90
      
Balance Sheet:     
Total assets$22,227,616$23,220,372$22,867,458$11,568,745$11,519,869
Total loans and leases17,924,15618,029,55218,305,3799,582,3749,642,722
Total deposits18,292,28019,514,65718,904,0638,961,2028,911,452
Total stockholders’ equity2,504,7812,496,0612,461,0151,254,1711,240,182
      
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming assets$151,239$116,747$101,990$63,596$64,021
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets0.68 %0.50 %0.45 %0.55 %0.56 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses$244,377$252,839$253,735$126,725$124,145
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases1.36 %1.40 %1.39 %1.32 %1.29 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs (3)13,551$9,019$15,857$5,127$7,597
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)0.30 %0.20 %0.51 %0.21 %0.31 %
      
Capital Ratios:     
Stockholders’ equity to total assets11.27 %10.75 %10.76 %10.84 %10.77 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)9.07 %8.62 %8.56 %8.82 %8.73 %
      
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) The balance at September 30, 2025 excludes a $15.8 million Merger Day 1 charge-offs write up.
      


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
      
 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
ASSETS(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks$185,692 $201,557 $182,251 $87,386 $78,741 
Short-term investments 927,256  1,840,188  1,038,369  419,362  278,805 
Total cash and cash equivalents 1,112,948  2,041,745  1,220,620  506,748  357,546 
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,718,710  1,688,768  1,739,423  866,684  882,353 
Total investment securities 1,718,710  1,688,768  1,739,423  866,684  882,353 
Allowance for investment security losses (141) (94) (129) (97) (94)
Net investment securities 1,718,569  1,688,674  1,739,294  866,587  882,259 
Loans and leases held-for-sale     83,330     
Loans and leases:     
Commercial real estate loans 9,957,408  10,012,094  10,247,090  5,485,546  5,580,982 
Commercial loans and leases 4,011,974  3,947,363  3,950,693  2,520,347  2,512,912 
Consumer loans 3,954,774  4,070,095  4,107,596  1,576,481  1,548,828 
Total loans and leases 17,924,156  18,029,552  18,305,379  9,582,374  9,642,722 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (244,377) (252,839) (253,735) (126,725) (124,145)
Net loans and leases 17,679,779  17,776,713  18,051,644  9,455,649  9,518,577 
Restricted equity securities 97,441  87,438  99,431  66,481  67,537 
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 161,141  162,474  158,375  83,963  84,439 
Right-of-use asset operating leases 84,851  82,817  84,238  42,415  44,144 
Deferred tax asset 142,827  149,487  178,456  52,325  52,176 
Goodwill 355,269  351,613  353,471  241,222  241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 181,234  189,562  198,339  14,600  16,030 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,623  2,591  3,360  1,288  917 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies 336,980  334,442  332,840  85,479  84,959 
Other assets 353,954  352,816  364,060  151,988  170,063 
Total assets$22,227,616 $23,220,372 $22,867,458 $11,568,745 $11,519,869 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Demand checking accounts$3,861,000 $4,032,529 $3,905,559 $1,726,933 $1,664,629 
Interest-bearing deposits:     
NOW accounts 1,520,600  1,445,894  1,470,808  650,707  625,492 
Savings accounts 3,088,857  2,954,029  2,904,888  1,795,761  1,793,852 
Money market accounts 4,393,607  4,625,281  4,545,231  2,153,709  2,183,855 
Payroll deposit accounts 1,213,861  1,890,025  1,044,462     
Certificate of deposit accounts 4,085,511  4,156,540  4,127,226  1,877,661  1,878,665 
Brokered deposit accounts 128,844  410,359  905,889  756,431  764,959 
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,431,280  15,482,128  14,998,504  7,234,269  7,246,823 
Total deposits 18,292,280  19,514,657  18,904,063  8,961,202  8,911,452 
Borrowed funds:     
Advances from the FHLB 822,091  555,788  841,044  934,669  957,848 
Subordinated debentures and notes 198,989  198,572  198,283  84,397  84,362 
Other borrowed funds 51,423  34,000  41,189  135,985  113,617 
Total borrowed funds 1,072,503  788,360  1,080,516  1,155,051  1,155,827 
Operating lease liabilities 90,241  90,713  92,211  43,528  45,330 
Reserve for unfunded credits 16,555  13,746  13,727  4,586  5,296 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 251,256  316,835  315,926  150,207  161,782 
Total liabilities 19,722,835  20,724,311  20,406,443  10,314,574  10,279,687 
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 89,576,403 shares issued, 89,576,403 shares issued, 89,576,403 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 896  896  896  970  970 
Additional paid-in capital 2,172,982  2,171,885  2,171,912  904,697  903,696 
Retained earnings 504,976  485,862  459,598  475,781  465,898 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (31,411) (20,002) (28,905) (39,378) (42,498)
Treasury stock, at cost;     
5,548,772, 5,545,511, 5,449,039, 7,039,136, and 7,037,610 shares, respectively (142,662) (142,580) (142,486) (87,899) (87,884)
Total stockholders' equity 2,504,781  2,496,061  2,461,015  1,254,171  1,240,182 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$22,227,616 $23,220,372 $22,867,458 $11,568,745 $11,519,869 
      


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and leases$266,935$285,795 $194,517 $143,933 $143,309
Debt securities 16,510 16,335  10,984  6,691  6,765
Restricted equity securities 843 1,160  1,466  1,062  1,203
Short-term investments 8,096 9,293  5,438  2,386  2,451
Total interest and dividend income 292,384 312,583  212,405  154,072  153,728
Interest expense:     
Deposits 93,056 102,439  71,901  52,682  53,478
Borrowed funds 8,554 10,403  11,654  12,705  14,420
Total interest expense 101,610 112,842  83,555  65,387  67,898
Net interest income 190,774 199,741  128,850  88,685  85,830
Provision for credit losses on loans 7,899 8,141  20,268  6,997  5,974
Provision (recovery) of credit losses on investments 47 (35) 32  3  12
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 182,828 191,635  108,550  81,685  79,844
Non-interest income:     
Deposit fees 8,347 9,843  5,005  2,472  2,361
Loan fees 2,366 2,189  1,004  472  393
Loan level derivative income (loss) 775 721  635  (4) 70
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 2,689 4,154  1,175  264  24
Wealth management fees 4,464 4,370  2,466  1,421  1,491
Other 5,306 4,641  2,060  1,345  1,321
Total non-interest income 23,947 25,918  12,345  5,970  5,660
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 69,650 70,204  49,999  35,147  35,853
Occupancy 13,097 11,877  6,921  5,349  5,721
Equipment and data processing 20,127 19,754  11,110  6,841  7,012
Professional services 2,462 2,778  2,114  1,471  1,726
FDIC insurance 4,320 1,924  1,971  1,880  2,037
Advertising and marketing 1,679 2,157  1,583  1,371  868
Amortization of identified intangible assets 8,328 8,777  3,587  1,431  1,430
Other 8,134 10,471  6,148  4,132  4,404
Total non-interest operating expense 127,797 127,942  83,433  57,622  59,051
Merger and restructuring expense 13,025 14,424  45,863  439  971
Total non-interest expense 140,822 142,366  129,296  58,061  60,022
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 65,953 75,187  (8,401) 29,594  25,482
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,736 21,821  (4,180) 7,568  6,382
Net Income (loss)$46,217$53,366 $(4,221)$22,026 $19,100
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.55$0.64 $(0.05)$0.25 $0.21
Diluted$0.55$0.64 $(0.05)$0.25 $0.21
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic 83,816,086 83,851,381  87,508,517  89,104,605  89,103,510
Diluted 83,903,440 83,878,047  87,832,552  89,612,781  89,567,747
Dividends paid per common share$0.3225$0.3225 $0.3225 $0.135 $0.135
      


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
 (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:     
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:     
Commercial real estate mortgage$65,127 $41,246 $30,213 $987 $10,842 
Multi-family mortgage 12,995  4,065  2,994  1,433  6,576 
Construction     535     
Total commercial real estate loans 78,122  45,311  33,742  2,420  17,418 
      
Commercial 22,626  16,716  14,035  8,687  7,415 
Equipment financing 38,633  42,718  41,793  46,067  32,975 
Total commercial loans and leases 61,259  59,434  55,828  54,754  40,390 
      
Residential mortgage 5,807  6,465  6,597  3,572  3,962 
Home equity 3,222  2,739  2,220  1,561  1,333 
Other consumer 206  207  243  1  1 
Total consumer loans 9,235  9,411  9,060  5,134  5,296 
      
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 148,616  114,156  98,630  62,308  63,104 
      
Other real estate owned     824  700  700 
Other repossessed assets 2,623  2,591  2,536  588  217 
Total nonperforming assets$151,239 $116,747 $101,990 $63,596 $64,021 
      
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing$5,834 $37,823 $23,570 $24,899 $3,009 
      
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.83% 0.63% 0.54% 0.65% 0.65%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.68% 0.50% 0.45% 0.55% 0.56%
      
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:   
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period$252,839 $253,735 $126,725 $124,145 $125,083 
Merger Day 1 allowance on non-PCD loans *     67,229     
Merger Day 1 allowance on PCD loans     64,511     
Charge-offs (15,880) (10,917) (16,661) (5,601) (9,073)
Recoveries 2,329  1,898  804  474  1,476 
Net charge-offs** (13,551) (9,019) (15,857) (5,127) (7,597)
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *** 5,089  8,123  11,127  7,707  6,659 
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period$244,377 $252,839 $253,735 $126,725 $124,145 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.36% 1.40% 1.39% 1.32% 1.29%
      
NET CHARGE-OFFS:     
Commercial real estate loans$6,997 $6,598 $819 $3,524 $ 
Commercial loans and leases 6,611  2,799  15,116  1,640  7,647 
Consumer loans (57) (378) (78) (37) (50)
Total net charge-offs**$13,551 $9,019 $15,857 $5,127 $7,597 
      
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.30% 0.20% 0.51% 0.21% 0.31%
      
*As a result of the adoption of ASU 2025-08, this amount, related to seasoned non-PCD loans, is recorded as part of purchase accounting adjustments, not through the provision.     
** Excludes the impact of Merger Day 1 purchase accounting that resulted in $15.8 million of charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2025.     
***Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $2.8 million, $(0.0 million), $9.1 million of which $8.4 million was related to Merger Day 1, $(0.7 million), and $(0.7 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.     
      


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026December 31, 2025March 31, 2025
 Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ CostAverage BalanceInterest (1)Average Yield/ Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:         
Interest-earning assets:         
Investments:         
Debt securities (2)$1,684,382$17,1534.07%$1,701,105$17,0284.00%$888,913$6,8143.07%
Restricted equity securities (2) 84,281 8454.01% 90,227 1,1635.16% 69,784 1,2046.90%
Short-term investments 879,562 8,0963.68% 935,845 9,2933.97% 202,953 2,4514.83%
Total investments 2,648,225 26,0943.94% 2,727,177 27,4844.03% 1,161,650 10,4693.60%
Loans and Leases:         
Commercial real estate loans (3) 9,974,029 143,1625.74% 10,124,749 152,7805.90% 5,651,390 77,2435.47%
Commercial loans (3) 2,877,031 44,6466.21% 2,795,135 47,9586.72% 1,237,078 19,6986.37%
Equipment financing (3) 1,117,336 23,5458.43% 1,182,376 25,2068.53% 1,281,425 25,9658.11%
Consumer loans (3) 4,006,808 56,5615.66% 4,102,433 60,9075.92% 1,548,973 20,8615.41%
Total loans and leases 17,975,204 267,9145.96% 18,204,693 286,8516.30% 9,718,866 143,7675.92%
Total interest-earning assets 20,623,429 294,0085.70% 20,931,870 314,3356.01% 10,880,516 154,2365.67%
Non-interest-earning assets 1,512,428   1,712,611   662,814  
Total assets$22,135,857  $22,644,481  $11,543,330  
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
NOW accounts$1,494,773 3,5260.96%$1,445,932 2,9530.81%$628,346 1,0050.65%
Savings accounts 3,032,997 13,6121.82% 2,939,288 14,7701.99% 1,743,688 10,1732.37%
Money market accounts 5,709,490 35,9692.55% 5,546,257 37,3472.67% 2,187,581 13,5872.52%
Certificates of deposit 4,136,313 36,8703.62% 4,150,590 39,4383.77% 1,886,386 19,5934.21%
Brokered deposit accounts 307,179 3,0794.06% 739,874 7,9314.25% 767,275 9,1204.82%
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,680,752 93,0562.57% 14,821,941 102,4392.74% 7,213,276 53,4783.01%
Borrowings         
Advances from the FHLB 476,434 4,6783.93% 607,594 6,5334.21% 1,007,508 11,8474.70%
Subordinated debentures and notes 198,755 3,5887.22% 198,411 3,6237.30% 84,345 1,7018.07%
Other borrowed funds 26,974 2884.33% 38,089 2472.57% 71,462 8724.95%
Total borrowings 702,163 8,5544.87% 844,094 10,4034.82% 1,163,315 14,4204.96%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,382,915 101,6102.68% 15,666,035 112,8422.86% 8,376,591 67,8983.29%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
Demand checking accounts 3,866,588   3,982,227   1,680,527  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 362,368   542,739   251,011  
Total liabilities 19,611,871   20,191,001   10,308,129  
Stockholders’ equity 2,523,986   2,453,480   1,235,201  
Total liabilities and equity$22,135,857  $22,644,481  $11,543,330  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  192,3983.02%  201,4933.15%  86,3382.38%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  1,624   1,752   508 
Net interest income $190,774  $199,741  $85,830 
Net interest margin (5)  3.78%  3.82%  3.22%
          
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
          


BEACON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
   Three Months Ended
March 31,
     2026  2025 
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information   
     
Reported Pretax Income  $65,953 $25,482 
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense   13,025  971 
Operating Pretax income   $78,978 $26,453 
Effective tax rate    26.1% 24.3%
Provision for income taxes    20,590  6,416 
Operating earnings after tax  $58,388 $20,037 
      
Operating earnings per common share:     
Basic   $0.70 $0.22 
Diluted   $0.70 $0.22 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic    83,816,086  89,103,510 
Diluted    83,903,440  89,567,747 
      
Return on average assets *   0.84% 0.66%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.17% 0.03%
Operating return on average assets *   1.01% 0.69%
      
Return on average tangible assets *   0.86% 0.68%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.18% 0.03%
Operating return on average tangible assets *   1.04% 0.71%
      
      
Return on average stockholders' equity *   7.32% 6.19%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   1.53% 0.24%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *   8.85% 6.43%
      
      
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   9.30% 7.82%
Add:     
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   1.94% 0.30%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   11.24% 8.12%
      
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.    
     
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025
 (Dollars in Thousands)
      
Net income (loss), as reported$46,217 $53,366 $(4,221)$22,026 $19,100 
      
Average total assets$22,135,857 $22,644,481 $15,210,080 $11,402,934 $11,543,330 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 536,900  546,276  353,189  256,508  257,941 
Average tangible assets$21,598,957 $22,098,205 $14,856,891 $11,146,426 $11,285,389 
      
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.86% 0.97% (0.11)% 0.79% 0.68%
      
Average total stockholders’ equity$2,523,986 $2,453,480 $1,678,208 $1,252,055 $1,235,201 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 536,900  546,276  353,189  256,508  257,941 
Average tangible stockholders’ equity$1,987,086 $1,907,204 $1,325,019 $995,547 $977,260 
      
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 9.30% 11.19% (1.27)% 8.85% 7.82%
      
Total stockholders’ equity$2,504,781 $2,496,061 $2,461,015  1,254,171  1,240,182 
Less:     
Goodwill 355,269  351,613  353,471  241,222  241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 181,234  189,562  198,339  14,600  16,030 
Tangible stockholders' equity$1,968,278 $1,954,886 $1,909,205 $998,349 $982,930 
      
Total assets$22,227,616 $23,220,372 $22,867,458 $11,568,745 $11,519,869 
Less:     
Goodwill 355,269  351,613  353,471  241,222  241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 181,234  189,562  198,339  14,600  16,030 
Tangible assets$21,691,113 $22,679,197 $22,315,648 $11,312,923 $11,262,617 
      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.07% 8.62% 8.56% 8.82% 8.73%
      
Tangible stockholders' equity$1,968,278 $1,954,886 $1,909,205 $998,349 $982,930 
      
Number of common shares issued 89,576,403  89,576,403  89,576,403  96,998,075  96,998,075 
Less:     
Treasury shares 5,548,772  5,545,511  5,449,039  7,039,136  7,037,610 
Unvested restricted shares 211,545  214,806  218,503  854,334  855,860 
Number of common shares outstanding 83,816,086  83,816,086  83,908,861  89,104,605  89,104,605 
      
Tangible book value per common share$23.48 $23.32 $22.75 $11.20 $11.03 
      

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BBT Earnings Pres Final 2026.04.29.pdf
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