Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites Now Open at Oakbridge Crossing in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the release of a new phase of home sites at Oakbridge Crossing, a luxury single-family home community in the prominent Dallas-Fort Worth town of Flower Mound, Texas. With pricing starting from $1.49 million, this new phase offers spacious home sites and elegant home designs in a highly desirable location.

Oakbridge Crossing features a collection of stunning one- and two-story single-family homes, with options ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms and 4.5 to 6 bathrooms. Each home offers 3- or 4-car garages and luxurious living spaces designed to suit a variety of lifestyles. Home shoppers will also appreciate the community’s proximity to Flower Mound’s highly rated schools, including Bluebonnet Elementary and Shadow Ridge Middle Schools, both located less than a mile away.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community with delivery dates as early as September 2026.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new phase of home sites at Oakbridge Crossing,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “This community offers the perfect combination of luxurious home designs, excellent schools, and a prime location near shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it a wonderful place to call home.”





Oakbridge Crossing is conveniently located near major thoroughfares, including Highways 121, 114, and 635, as well as Interstate 35E, offering easy access to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Residents will also enjoy proximity to The Shops at Lakeside, which features boutique shopping, upscale dining, and entertainment options.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 1209 Valkyrie Sky Road in Flower Mound. For more information on Oakbridge Crossing, call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)