PRESS RELEASE

April 29th, 2026





RCI BANQUE: PLACEMENT OF A 770 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY GERMAN AUTO LEASES

Mobilize Financial Services Group announces the placement of a securitization backed by auto leases (including residual values) originated by its German branch.

The compartment Cars Alliance Auto Leases Germany v 2026-1 has placed 700m€ of Senior notes and 70m€ of subordinated notes. These notes are rated AAA(sf) / Aaa(sf) and AA+(sf) / Aa2(sf) respectively by S&P and Moody’s.

The Senior tranche, with a weighted average life of 2.09 years, has a coupon(1) of Euribor 1 month + 61bps. The subordinated notes, with a weighted average life of 3.65 years, have a coupon(1) of Euribor 1 month + 95bps.

The successful placement demonstrates investors' continued confidence in Mobilize Financial Services assets quality and receivable management process. This transaction also confirms the diversified financing sources to which the company has access.

(1) : Priced at par

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About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,270,556 contracts (new and used vehicles) at the end of 2025 and sold 3.6 million services. At the end of 2025, average earning assets stood at 59.3 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,181 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of 2025, net deposits amounted to 29.9 billion euros, or 46.8 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

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