BondBloxx Announces Upcoming Changes to its ETF Lineup

LARKSPUR, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs based on an ongoing review of its ETF offerings:

Ticker Fund Name XHYC BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF XHYD BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF XHYI BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF XHYE BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF XHYF BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF XHYH BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF XHYT BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

After the close of business on May 15, 2026, the funds will no longer accept creation orders.

The last day of trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. for each of the funds will be May 15, 2026. On or about May 15, 2026, the funds will begin the process of liquidating their portfolios and will no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives.

Shareholders who do not sell or redeem their shares of any of the above-listed funds before market close on May 15, 2026 will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares in their brokerage accounts on or about the liquidation date of May 29, 2026.

Shareholders should consult their tax advisors about the tax implications of the liquidation of their respective funds. Although the liquidation is not expected to be a taxable event for the funds, for taxable shareholders, the automatic redemption of shares of their respective fund(s) on the liquidation date will generally be treated as a sale that may result in a gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About BondBloxx

BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (“BondBloxx”) is the first ETF issuer to focus solely on fixed income, offering a range of exposures spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, emerging markets bonds, tax-aware strategies, and private credit. To learn more about BondBloxx’s fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com. BondBloxx is a registered investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan

Craft & Capital

chris@craftandcapital.com

BondBloxx ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.