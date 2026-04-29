Alerus Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Net Income of $23.0 Million

 | Source: Alerus Financial Corporation Alerus Financial Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS), or the Company, reported net income of $23.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, or $0.89 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million, or $(1.27) per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $13.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. 

CEO Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Katie O'Neill Lorenson said, “We are pleased with the strong start to 2026, as our first quarter results reflect continued execution of our long-term strategy and the tangible benefits of the transformation we have undertaken over the past several years. Net income for the quarter was $23.0 million, translating to a return on average assets of 1.79% and a return on average tangible common equity exceeding 21%, demonstrating the earnings power of our diversified business model. Profitability continued to improve during the quarter, driven by disciplined balance-sheet management, expanding margins, improving credit performance, and focused investments across the franchise.

“Our performance underscores the resilience and sustainability of our earnings profile. Core relationship-based commercial and industrial lending continued to grow at a double-digit rate year-over-year, while intentional runoff reflected proactive risk and capital management. Our diversified fee-based businesses again provided stability, with noninterest income representing over 40% of total revenue, supported by steady retirement and benefit services revenues, continued growth in Health Savings Accounts, and ongoing investment in wealth advisory services leadership and talent. Asset quality also improved during the quarter, with declines in nonperforming assets reflecting meaningful progress on previously identified credits.

“Most importantly, these results are a testament to the exceptional team we have built at Alerus and the constant execution of our strategy of our value creation strategy. Together, our discipline, collaboration, and commitment to doing the right thing for our clients and communities continues to translate into consistent performance, strengthening returns, and a balanced business model we believe is well positioned to deliver sustained, long-term returns for our shareholders.”

First Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings per diluted common share of $0.89. Adjusted earnings per diluted common share(1) of $0.89, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted common share(1) of $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average total assets of 1.79%. Adjusted return on average total assets(1) of 1.79%, compared to 1.62% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 21.85%. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) of 21.96%, compared to 21.05% in the fourth quarter of 2025. 
  • Noninterest income was $30.8 million, which represented 40.72% of total revenue.
  • Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) was 3.77%, an increase compared to 3.69% in the fourth quarter of 2025. 
  • Total deposits were $4.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $155.9 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2025. Core commercial transactional deposits were $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $143.2 million, or 8.6%, from December 31, 2025. Synergistic deposits were $742.7 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $16.8 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2025. Health Savings Account balances drove most of the increase, up $14.5 million, or 7.1%, from December 31, 2025.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 92.8% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 96.6% as of December 31, 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio(1) of 63.39%. Adjusted efficiency ratio of 63.20% compared to adjusted efficiency ratio of 63.55% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Pre-provision net revenue(1) was $25.4 million. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) was $25.5, an increase of 0.9% from $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. 
  • Nonperforming assets were $54.0 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $15.4 million, or 22.1%, from $69.4 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • Repurchased $6.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock at an average per share price of $23.90, reducing common shares outstanding by 250,000 shares at quarter end.
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) was $18.15 as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 3.4% from $17.55 as of December 31, 2025. 
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(1) was 8.85% as of March 31, 2026, an increase from 8.72% as of December 31, 2025. 

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(1)   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

    
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
 
    
  As of and for the 
  Three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2025 
Performance Ratios            
Return on average total assets  1.79%  (2.50)%  1.02%
Adjusted return on average total assets (1)  1.79%  1.62%  1.10%
Return on average common equity  16.44%  (23.75)%  10.82%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  21.85%  (28.15)%  16.50%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)  21.96%  21.05%  17.61%
Noninterest (loss) income as a % of revenue  40.72%  (449.23)%  40.17%
Adjusted noninterest (loss) income as a % of revenue (1)  40.73%  41.39%  40.17%
Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)  3.77%  3.69%  3.41%
Efficiency ratio (1)  63.39%  557.48%  68.76%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)  63.20%  63.55%  66.86%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)  0.71%  (0.03)%  0.04%
Dividend payout ratio  23.60%  (16.54)%  38.46%
Per Common Share            
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $0.90  $(1.28) $0.52 
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $0.89  $(1.27) $0.52 
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (1) $0.89  $0.85  $0.56 
Dividends declared per common share $0.21  $0.21  $0.20 
Book value per common share $22.79  $22.24  $20.27 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $18.15  $17.55  $15.27 
Average common shares outstanding - basic  25,380   25,398   25,359 
Average common shares outstanding - diluted  25,679   25,710   25,653 
Other Data            
Retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management $42,273,839  $44,925,311  $39,925,596 
Wealth advisory services assets under administration/management $4,792,609  $4,850,600  $4,500,852 
Mortgage originations $94,434  $136,780  $70,593 

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(1)   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results of Operations 

Net Interest Income 

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $44.9 million, a $0.3 million, or 0.6%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest income decreased $3.4 million, or 4.8%, primarily due to a one-time $2.4 million adjustment related to a sold loan participation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by higher interest income on investment securities following a strategic balance sheet repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest expense decreased $3.1 million, or 12.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, as the average rates paid on deposits and borrowings declined due to recent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 9.1%, from $41.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 1.8%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by less purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by higher interest income on investment securities following the strategic balance sheet repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest expense decreased $5.0 million, or 18.4%, from the first quarter of 2025, as the average rates paid on deposits and borrowings declined due to recent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 

Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) was 3.77% for the first quarter of 2026, an 8 basis point increase from 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2025, and a 36 basis point increase from 3.41% for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter over quarter increase was mainly attributable to lower cost of funds and higher yields on investment securities, partially offset by a one-time adjustment related to a sold loan participation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, lower loan yields, and less purchase accounting accretion. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by lower cost of funds and higher yields on investment securities. 

Noninterest (Loss) Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $30.8 million, a $67.8 million, or 183.5%, increase from the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter over quarter increase was driven by the strategic balance sheet repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2025, which resulted in a $68.4 million realized loss on the sale of investment securities. Adjusted noninterest income(1) was $30.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.2%, compared to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Other noninterest income decreased $1.1 million, or 38.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by a decrease in swap fee revenue. Wealth advisory services revenue decreased $0.2 million, or 2.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by a decline in both asset-based fees tied to equity markets, and transaction-based fees. Mortgage banking revenue increased $0.3 million, or 10.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by higher gain on sale margins and an increase in mortgage servicing asset valuation. Retirement and benefit services revenue increased $0.1 million, or 0.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2025. While retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management decreased $2.7 billion, or 5.9%, from $44.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $42.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, the decrease was primarily due to a strategic realignment of record-keeping partners that is expected to have minimal impact on revenue in future periods. 

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by $3.2 million, or 11.6%, from the first quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase in mortgage banking revenue and retirement and benefit services revenue. Mortgage banking revenue increased $2.0 million, or 131.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, due to an increase in mortgage servicing asset valuation, as well as increased origination volume and improved gain on sale margin. Retirement and benefit services revenue increased $1.3 million, or 8.1%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by both asset-based and transaction-based fees. 

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(1)   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $50.4 million, a $1.5 million, or 2.9%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025. Compensation expense decreased $1.1 million, or 4.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in annual bonus expense and mortgage incentive compensation due to seasonality. Business services, software and technology expense decreased $1.0 million, or 14.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to a reclassification of consulting services and other third-party vendor expenses from business services, software and technology expense to professional fees and assessments. Professional fees and assessments increased $0.7 million, or 23.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to this expense reclassification, partially offset by a decrease in legal fees. 

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 increased $27.0 thousand, or 0.1%, from $50.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in compensation expense, professional fees and assessments, and occupancy and equipment expense, offset by decreases in employee taxes and benefits expense and intangible amortization expense. Compensation expense increased $1.1 million, or 4.9%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher annual bonus expense. Professional fees and assessments increased $0.8 million, or 26.8%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the expense reclassification described above. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.5 million, or 17.9%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by facility investments and the strategic realignment of locations from owned to leased space. Employee taxes and benefits expense decreased $1.1 million, or 14.5%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower claims on group insurance. Intangible amortization expense decreased $0.7 million, or 27.2%, in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to the annual reset of the $33.5 million core deposit intangible recorded in connection with the HMN Financial, Inc. ("HMNF") acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024. 

Financial Condition

Total assets were $5.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $57.9 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $61.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and an $8.0 million increase in available-for-sale investment securities, partially offset by a decrease of $13.3 million in loans held for investment. 

Loans Held for Investment

Total loans held for investment were $4.0 billion as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $13.3 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a $28.3 million decrease in consumer loans, partially offset by a $15.1 million increase in commercial loans. 

The following table presents the composition of our loans held for investment portfolio as of the dates indicated: 

                     
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Commercial                    
Commercial and business lending                    
Commercial and industrial $747,447  $736,833  $702,135  $675,892  $658,446 
Commercial real estate − Owner occupied  444,276   427,260   435,320   440,170   424,880 
Total commercial and business lending  1,191,723   1,164,093   1,137,455   1,116,062   1,083,326 
Investor commercial real estate                    
Construction, land and development  146,897   246,238   349,768   352,749   360,024 
Multifamily  392,097   383,505   374,761   333,307   353,060 
Non-owner occupied  976,339   875,862   865,785   887,643   951,559 
Total investor commercial real estate  1,515,333   1,505,605   1,590,314   1,573,699   1,664,643 
Agricultural                    
Land  54,028   64,799   65,900   66,395   68,894 
Production  50,983   62,500   63,051   67,931   64,240 
Total agricultural  105,011   127,299   128,951   134,326   133,134 
Total commercial  2,812,067   2,796,997   2,856,720   2,824,087   2,881,103 
Consumer                    
Residential real estate                    
First lien  851,551   874,737   894,402   901,738   907,534 
Construction  32,872   33,703   34,124   35,754   38,553 
HELOC  262,131   260,883   234,681   200,624   175,600 
Junior lien  35,783   36,844   40,434   41,450   43,740 
Total residential real estate  1,182,337   1,206,167   1,203,641   1,179,566   1,165,427 
Other consumer  40,340   44,858   41,715   41,003   38,955 
Total consumer  1,222,677   1,251,025   1,245,356   1,220,569   1,204,382 
Total loans $4,034,744  $4,048,022  $4,102,076  $4,044,656  $4,085,485 
                     

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $155.9 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $49.7 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $106.2 million from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by seasonal inflows of public depositor funds and consumer deposit growth. 

The following table presents the composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated: 

  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Noninterest-bearing demand $857,625  $807,896  $776,791  $790,300  $889,270 
Interest-bearing                    
Interest-bearing demand  1,449,156   1,296,315   1,256,687   1,214,597   1,283,031 
Savings accounts  178,347   173,759   174,113   175,586   177,341 
Money market savings  1,291,794   1,337,491   1,460,006   1,358,516   1,472,127 
Time deposits  570,960   576,542   745,056   798,469   663,522 
Total interest-bearing  3,490,257   3,384,107   3,635,862   3,547,168   3,596,021 
Total deposits $4,347,882  $4,192,003  $4,412,653  $4,337,468  $4,485,291 
                     

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $54.0 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $15.4 million, or 22.1%, from December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, compared to $61.9 million, or 1.53% of total loans, as of December 31, 2025. 

The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated: 

  As of and for the three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Nonaccrual loans $53,881  $69,065  $59,644  $51,276  $50,517 
Accruing loans 90+ days past due           202    
Total nonperforming loans  53,881   69,065   59,644   51,478   50,517 
OREO and repossessed assets  126   308   467   751   493 
Total nonperforming assets $54,007  $69,373  $60,111  $52,229  $51,010 
Criticized loans  132,459   149,162   191,331   212,592   230,369 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  7,027   (311)  (1,715)  3,767   407 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)  0.71%  (0.03)%  (0.17)%  0.37%  0.04%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.34%  1.71%  1.45%  1.27%  1.24%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.02%  1.33%  1.13%  0.98%  0.96%
Criticized loans to total loans  3.28%  3.68%  4.66%  5.26%  5.64%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.25%  1.53%  1.51%  1.47%  1.52%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans  93.73%  89.65%  104.16%  115.15%  122.59%
                     

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company had net charge-offs of $7.0 million, compared to net recoveries of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter over quarter increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to charge-offs of $6.4 million related to one non-accruing long-term commercial and industrial client relationship. This relationship carried a specific reserve of $9.0 million as of December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the relationship had a remaining reserve of $3.5 million, which represented approximately 78% of the book balance as of that date. Management does not believe the charge-offs resulting from this relationship are indicative of a broader credit quality trend in the Company's loan portfolio. 

The Company recorded a provision release of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, a provision release of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. The provision release in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by changes to loan balances and loan mix, largely due to decreases in balances in the commercial real estate construction, land and development pool, which is reserved at a higher rate than most other loan pools. 

The unearned fair value adjustments on acquired loan portfolios were $40.8 million as of March 31, 2026, $43.8 million as of December 31, 2025, and $65.3 million as of March 31, 2025. 

Capital

Total stockholders’ equity was $574.7 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $9.8 million from December 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by an increase in retained earnings of $17.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in additional paid-in capital of $5.6 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.1 million. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $18.15 as of March 31, 2026, from $17.55 as of December 31, 2025. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.85% as of March 31, 2026, from 8.72% as of December 31, 2025. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets increased to 10.60% as of March 31, 2026, from 10.10% as of December 31, 2025. 

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased approximately $6.0 million of its outstanding common stock at an average per share price of $23.90, which reduced common stock shares outstanding by 250,000 at quarter-end. 

The following table presents our capital ratios as of the dates indicated: 

  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025 
Capital Ratios(1)            
Alerus Financial Corporation Consolidated            
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.60%  10.28%  10.10%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.81%  10.48%  10.31%
Total capital to risk weighted assets  13.17%  12.87%  12.67%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  9.30%  8.86%  8.86%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  8.85%  8.72%  7.43%
             
Alerus Financial, N.A.            
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.75%  10.41%  10.36%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.75%  10.41%  10.36%
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.00%  11.66%  11.61%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  9.11%  8.62%  9.06%


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(1)   Capital ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Report for Alerus Financial, N.A. is filed.
(2)   Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”


Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to discuss its financial results. Attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time for the call at investors.alerus.com. A recording of the call and transcript will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.alerus.com following the call. 

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) is a commercial wealth advisory services bank and national retirement and benefit services provider with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association (the “Bank”), Alerus provides diversified and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients, including banking, wealth advisory services, and retirement and benefit plans and services. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand their unique needs and delivery channel preferences. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet their needs. 

Alerus operates 26 banking and commercial wealth offices, with locations in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota; the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area; Rochester, Minnesota; Southern Minnesota; Marshalltown, Iowa; Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Alerus Retirement and Benefit business serves advisors, brokers, employers, and plan participants across the United States. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, pre-provision net revenue, adjusted noninterest (loss) income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average total assets, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis), adjusted earnings per common share - diluted, and adjusted net charge-offs to average loans. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of its performance, and believes financial analysts and investors frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy and financial performance. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this press release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. Management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. 

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders’ equity, total assets, book value per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized”, “target” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, financial condition, credit quality, management’s long-term performance goals, and the future plans and prospects of Alerus Financial Corporation. 

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent known and unknown uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and executive orders in response thereto); interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement, executive orders, and changes in foreign policy; disruptions to the global supply chain, including as a result of domestic or foreign policies; our ability to successfully manage credit risk, including in the commercial real estate portfolio, and maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market areas, including the level and impact of inflation rates and possible recession; our ability to raise additional capital to implement our business plan; credit risks and risks from concentrations (including by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral, and industry) within our loan portfolio; the concentration of large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; our ability to implement organic and acquisition growth strategies; the commencement, cost, and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject, including with respect to pending actions relating to the Company’s previous employee stock ownership program fiduciary services commenced by government and private parties; the impact of economic or market conditions on our fee-based services; our ability to continue to grow our retirement and benefit services business; our ability to continue to originate a sufficient volume of residential mortgages; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; potential losses incurred in connection with mortgage loan repurchases; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, including from non-banks such as credit unions, Fintech companies and digital asset service providers; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, including our need to access higher cost sources of funds such as fed funds purchased and short-term borrowings; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; potential impairment to the goodwill the Company recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including the acquisitions of Metro Phoenix Bank and HMNF; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to us and our ability to pay dividends to our stockholders; new or revised accounting standards, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; governmental monetary, trade and fiscal policies; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; severe weather and natural disasters, and widespread disease or pandemics; acts of war, military conflicts, or terrorism, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other international military conflicts, or other adverse external events and changes in foreign relations; the impact of the current partial shutdown of the federal government and possible future shutdowns; any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the SEC. 

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

       
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
Assets (Unaudited)     
Cash and cash equivalents $128,826  $67,192 
Investment securities        
Trading, at fair value  1,758   1,758 
Available-for-sale, at fair value  522,101   514,095 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (with an allowance for credit losses on investments of $118 and $123, respectively)  247,437   254,448 
Loans held for sale  22,345   21,934 
Loans held for investment  4,034,744   4,048,022 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (50,505)  (61,915)
Net loans  3,984,239   3,986,107 
Land, premises and equipment, net  43,978   43,253 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  32,573   28,761 
Accrued interest receivable  20,469   21,742 
Bank-owned life insurance  39,475   39,307 
Goodwill  85,634   85,634 
Other intangible assets  31,397   33,371 
Servicing rights  6,615   6,383 
Deferred income taxes, net  20,863   23,080 
Other assets  100,261   103,019 
Total assets $5,287,971  $5,230,084 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Deposits        
Noninterest-bearing $857,625  $807,896 
Interest-bearing  3,490,257   3,384,107 
Total deposits  4,347,882   4,192,003 
Short-term borrowings  200,000   308,800 
Long-term debt  59,211   59,182 
Operating lease liabilities  42,590   36,282 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  63,595   68,883 
Total liabilities  4,713,278   4,665,150 
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, $1 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized: 0 issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $1 par value, 60,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized: 25,214,146 and 25,406,278 issued and outstanding  25,214   25,406 
Additional paid-in capital  266,016   271,609 
Retained earnings  287,700   270,075 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,237)  (2,156)
Total stockholders’ equity  574,693   564,934 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,287,971  $5,230,084 


 
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025 
Interest Income (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Loans, including fees $58,621  $64,477  $61,495 
Investment securities            
Taxable  7,104   4,592   5,707 
Exempt from federal income taxes  158   160   160 
Other  1,094   1,158   819 
Total interest income  66,977   70,387   68,181 
Interest Expense            
Deposits  19,074   21,998   23,535 
Short-term borrowings  2,357   2,570   2,839 
Long-term debt  634   645   650 
Total interest expense  22,065   25,213   27,024 
Net interest income  44,912   45,174   41,157 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  (4,883)  (308)  863 
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses  49,795   45,482   40,294 
Noninterest Income (Loss)            
Retirement and benefit services  17,406   17,260   16,106 
Wealth advisory services  7,237   7,438   6,905 
Mortgage banking  3,535   3,203   1,527 
Service charges on deposit accounts  933   734   651 
Net losses on investment securities     (68,403)   
Other  1,736   2,819   2,443 
Total noninterest income (loss)  30,847   (36,949)  27,632 
Noninterest Expense            
Compensation  24,087   25,169   22,961 
Employee taxes and benefits  6,640   6,325   7,762 
Occupancy and equipment expense  3,427   3,658   2,907 
Business services, software and technology expense  5,839   6,794   5,752 
Intangible amortization expense  1,974   2,382   2,710 
Professional fees and assessments  3,800   3,089   2,996 
Marketing and business development  861   1,016   965 
Supplies and postage  607   764   630 
Travel  361   409   287 
Mortgage and lending expenses  710   626   536 
Other  2,086   1,649   2,859 
Total noninterest expense  50,392   51,881   50,365 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)  30,250   (43,348)  17,561 
Income tax expense (benefit)  7,279   (10,298)  4,246 
Net income (loss) $22,971  $(33,050) $13,315 
Per Common Share Data            
Earnings (loss) per common share $0.90  $(1.28) $0.52 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.89  $(1.27) $0.52 
Dividends declared per common share $0.21  $0.21  $0.20 
Average common shares outstanding  25,380   25,398   25,359 
Diluted average common shares outstanding  25,679   25,710   25,653 


          
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
          
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets            
Total common stockholders’ equity $574,693  $564,934  $514,232 
Less: Goodwill  85,634   85,634   85,634 
Less: Other intangible assets  31,397   33,371   41,172 
Tangible common equity (a)  457,662   445,929   387,426 
Total assets  5,287,971   5,230,084   5,339,620 
Less: Goodwill  85,634   85,634   85,634 
Less: Other intangible assets  31,397   33,371   41,172 
Tangible assets (b)  5,170,940   5,111,079   5,212,814 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b)  8.85%  8.72%  7.43%
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share            
Tangible common equity (a)  457,662   445,929   387,426 
Total common shares issued and outstanding (c)  25,214   25,406   25,366 
Tangible book value per common share (a)/(c) $18.15  $17.55  $15.27 


  Three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025 
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity            
Net income (loss) $22,971  $(33,050) $13,315 
Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax) (1)  1,559   1,882   2,141 
Net income (loss), excluding intangible amortization (d)  24,530   (31,168)  15,456 
Average total equity  566,563   552,106   499,224 
Less: Average goodwill  85,634   85,634   85,634 
Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax) (1)  25,664   27,270   33,718 
Average tangible common equity (e)  455,265   439,202   379,872 
Return on average tangible common equity (d)/(e)  21.85%  (28.15)%  16.50%
Efficiency Ratio            
Noninterest expense $50,392  $51,881  $50,365 
Less: Intangible amortization expense  1,974   2,382   2,710 
Noninterest expense excluding intangible amortization (f)  48,418   49,499   47,655 
Net interest income (v)  44,912   45,174   41,157 
Noninterest income (loss)  30,847   (36,949)  27,632 
Tax equivalent adjustment for loans and securities  619   654   520 
Total tax-equivalent revenue (g)  76,378   8,879   69,309 
Efficiency ratio (f)/(g)  63.39%  557.48%  68.76%
Pre-Provision Net Revenue            
Net interest income (v) $44,912  $45,174  $41,157 
Add: Noninterest income (loss)  30,847   (36,949)  27,632 
Less: Noninterest expense  50,392   51,881   50,365 
Pre-provision net revenue (loss) $25,367  $(43,656) $18,424 
Adjusted Noninterest Income            
Noninterest income (loss) $30,847  $(36,949) $27,632 
Less: Adjusted noninterest (loss) income items            
Net gains (losses) on investment securities     (68,403)   
Net gain (loss) on sale/disposal of premises and equipment  (21)  (445)   
Total adjusted noninterest income (loss) items (h)  (21)  (68,848)   
Adjusted noninterest income (i) $30,868  $31,899  $27,632 
Adjusted Noninterest (Loss) Income as a Percentage of Revenue            
Adjusted noninterest income (i) $30,868  $31,899  $27,632 
Net interest income (v)  44,912   45,174   41,157 
Adjusted revenue (w) $75,780  $77,073  $68,789 
Adjusted noninterest (loss) income as a percentage of revenue (i)/(w)  40.73%  41.39%  40.17%
Adjusted Noninterest Expense            
Noninterest expense $50,392  $51,881  $50,365 
Less: Adjusted noninterest expense items            
HMNF merger- and acquisition-related expenses  (34)  (112)  286 
Severance and signing bonus expense  167   212   1,027 
Total adjusted noninterest expense items (j)  133   100   1,313 
Adjusted noninterest expense (k) $50,259  $51,781  $49,052 

________________
(1)   Items calculated after-tax utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.

    
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
    
  Three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025 
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue            
Net interest income (v) $44,912  $45,174  $41,157 
Add: Adjusted noninterest income (i)  30,868   31,899   27,632 
Less: Adjusted noninterest expense (k)  50,259   51,781   49,052 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $25,521  $25,292  $19,737 
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio            
Adjusted noninterest expense (k) $50,259  $51,781  $49,052 
Less: Intangible amortization expense  1,974   2,382   2,710 
Adjusted noninterest expense for efficiency ratio (l)  48,285   49,399   46,342 
Tax-equivalent revenue            
Net interest income (v)  44,912   45,174   41,157 
Add: Adjusted noninterest income (i)  30,868   31,899   27,632 
Add: Tax equivalent adjustment for loans and securities (1)  619   654   520 
Total tax-equivalent revenue (m)  76,399   77,727   69,309 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (l)/(m)  63.20%  63.55%  66.86%
Adjusted Net Income            
Net (loss) income $22,971  $(33,050) $13,315 
Less: Adjusted noninterest (loss) income items (net of tax) (1) (h)  (17)  (54,390)   
Add: Adjusted noninterest expense items (net of tax) (1) (j)  105   79   1,037 
Adjusted net income (n) $23,093  $21,419  $14,352 
Adjusted Return on Average Total Assets            
Average total assets (o) $5,218,515  $5,252,046  $5,272,319 
Adjusted return on average total assets (n)/(o)  1.79%  1.62%  1.10%
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity            
Adjusted net income (n) $23,093  $21,419  $14,352 
Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax) (1)  1,559   1,882   2,141 
Adjusted net income, excluding intangible amortization (p)  24,652   23,301   16,493 
Average total equity  566,563   552,106   499,224 
Less: Average goodwill  85,634   85,634   85,634 
Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax)  25,664   27,270   33,718 
Average tangible common equity (q)  455,265   439,202   379,872 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (p)/(q)  21.96%  21.05%  17.61%
Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted            
Adjusted net income (n) $23,093  $21,419  $14,352 
Less: Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities  207   (462)  99 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (r)  22,886   21,881   14,253 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share (s)  25,679   25,710   25,653 
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (r)/(s) $0.89  $0.85  $0.56 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (t) $7,027  $(311) $407 
Average total loans (u) $4,029,719  $4,049,082  $4,022,863 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (t)/(u)  0.71%  (0.03)%  0.04%
Net Interest Margin (on a Tax-Equivalent Basis)            
Net interest income (v) $44,912  $45,174  $41,157 
Add: Tax equivalent adjustment for loans and securities  619   654   520 
Net interest income (on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) (w) $45,531  $45,828  $41,677 
Average interest earning assets (x) $4,901,399  $4,926,530  $4,949,729 
Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) (w)/(x)  3.77%  3.69%  3.41%

________________
(1)   Items calculated after-tax utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.

    
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
  Three months ended 
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025  March 31, 2025 
      Average      Average      Average 
  Average  Yield/  Average  Yield/  Average  Yield/ 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Interest Earning Assets                        
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $60,675   4.26% $57,008   4.68% $33,425   4.74%
Investment securities (1)  771,885   3.84   775,091   2.45   859,696   2.79 
Loans held for sale  15,617   4.70   21,715   4.81   11,348   5.32 
Loans                        
Commercial and industrial  723,803   7.10   699,982   7.35   657,838   7.31 
CRE − Owner occupied  430,332   6.14   429,087   6.18   379,948   6.19 
CRE − Construction, land and development  211,754   5.17   322,068   9.20   342,718   5.84 
CRE − Multifamily  393,412   5.80   371,925   6.15   364,247   6.34 
CRE − Non-owner occupied (2)  914,642   5.97   846,558   6.16   960,152   6.66 
Agricultural − Land  59,787   6.00   65,995   6.42   67,228   5.85 
Agricultural − Production  58,833   6.98   63,408   6.78   60,933   7.28 
RRE − First lien  865,077   4.93   884,293   4.81   899,835   4.78 
RRE − Construction  32,906   6.29   34,858   6.74   36,913   8.40 
RRE − HELOC  261,586   6.03   249,844   6.38   168,599   7.12 
RRE − Junior lien  36,306   6.42   38,167   6.47   44,096   6.24 
Other consumer  41,281   6.31   42,897   6.53   40,356   7.02 
Total loans (1)  4,029,719   5.94   4,049,082   6.35   4,022,863   6.23 
Federal Reserve/FHLB stock  23,503   7.87   23,634   8.16   22,397   7.77 
Total interest earning assets  4,901,399   5.59   4,926,530   5.72   4,949,729   5.63 
Noninterest earning assets  317,116       325,516       322,590     
Total assets $5,218,515      $5,252,046      $5,272,319     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,367,270   1.64% $1,305,972   1.72% $1,247,725   1.81%
Money market and savings deposits  1,503,798   2.37   1,592,569   2.72   1,590,616   2.89 
Time deposits  569,065   3.40   600,966   3.57   688,569   3.91 
Fed funds purchased  35,628   4.01   35,617   4.20   49,834   4.69 
FHLB short-term advances  204,444   3.98   207,065   4.20   200,000   4.59 
Long-term debt  59,195   4.34   59,169   4.32   59,084   4.46 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,739,400   2.39   3,801,358   2.63   3,835,828   2.86 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits  798,579       797,521       849,687     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  113,973       101,061       87,580     
Stockholders’ equity  566,563       552,106       499,224     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,218,515      $5,252,046      $5,272,319     
Net interest rate spread      3.20%      3.09%      2.77%
Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)      3.77%      3.69%      3.41%

________________
(1)   Taxable-equivalent adjustment was calculated utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%. 
(2)   Average balances and average yield/rate includes non-mortgage loans sold and held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2025. 

Alan A. Villalon, Chief Financial Officer
 952.417.3733 (Office)


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