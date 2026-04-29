OBOOK Holdings Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (the “Company” or “OwlTing”), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Annual Report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.owlting.com/ as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and holders of its Class A common shares upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations department at ir@owlting.com.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2026, OwlTing was named to the Financial Times and Statista “High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026” list, ranking No. 226 among the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the region with a 42% CAGR. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category by CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers, and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

OwlTing Group Investor Relations

Henry Fan, Investor Relations Director

ir@owlting.com OwlTing Group Media Relations

Michael Hsu, Public Relations Director

pr_office@owlting.com The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Jack Wang, Managing Director

OwlTing@BlueshirtGroup.co



