Capital Power reports voting results from the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual meeting of shareholders (“annual meeting”) for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or “the Corporation”) was held on April 28, 2026. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular dated March 13, 2026 and available on the Corporation’s website at: www.capitalpower.com/AGM. The manner in which the ballots or proxies received, as applicable, were voted in respect of each matter is set out below.

1. Election of Directors:

Each of the 10 director nominees put forward by management were elected directors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is duly elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Barry Perry 78,429,498 99.08% 730,757 0.92% Jill Gardiner 79,018,728 99.82% 141,527 0.18% Gary Bosgoed 78,128,534 98.70% 1,031,721 1.30% Avik Dey 78,973,698 99.76% 186,557 0.24% Carolyn Graham 79,019,794 99.82% 140,461 0.18% Kelly Huntington 78,639,473 99.34% 520,782 0.66% Jane Peverett 78,729,089 99.46% 431,166 0.54% Neil H. Smith 78,799,450 99.54% 360,805 0.46% Keith Trent 78,745,431 99.48% 414,824 0.52% George Williams 78,745,095 99.48% 415,160 0.52%



2. Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, at remuneration to be fixed by the Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number



Percent Number Percent 79,458,335 99.71% 228,567 0.29%



3. Approach to Executive Compensation:

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number



Percent Number Percent 77,712,071 98.17% 1,447,982 1.83%



About Capital Power

Capital Power is one of North America’s leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables, and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com Investor Relations:

Noreen Farrell

(403) 461-5236

investor@capitalpower.com



