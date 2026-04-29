O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc. O'Reilly Automotive Stores, Inc.

  • First quarter comparable store sales growth of 8.1%
  • 16% increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.72
  • $1 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

1st Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong start to 2026, highlighted by an 8.1% increase in comparable store sales and a 16% increase in our first quarter diluted earnings per share. Team O’Reilly delivered comparable store sales results exceeding our expectations in both professional and DIY, with double-digit growth in our professional business and mid-single digit growth in DIY. Our ability to drive productivity in our business and translate robust sales growth into a 14% increase in operating profit is the direct result of our Team’s focus on prudent expense management. I would like to thank all of our Team Members for their incredible hard work in the first quarter and their relentless focus on providing unsurpassed service to our customers each and every day. We look forward to the opportunities we have to grow our market share in 2026 and are encouraged by the stable demand backdrop in our industry.”

Sales for the first quarter of 2026 increased $424 million, or 10%, to $4.56 billion from $4.14 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased 11% to $2.35 billion (or 51.5% of sales) from $2.12 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 increased 9% to $1.51 billion (or 33.0% of sales) from $1.38 billion (or 33.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first quarter of 2026 increased 14% to $842 million (or 18.5% of sales) from $741 million (or 17.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $66 million, or 12%, to $604 million (or 13.2% of sales) from $538 million (or 13.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2026 increased 16% to $0.72 on 843 million shares versus $0.62 on 864 million shares for the same period one year ago.

1st Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 8.1% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on top of 3.6% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 10.0 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $92.45, for a total investment of $923 million. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 3.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $92.83, for a total investment of $338 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.48 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $19.38, for a total aggregate investment of $28.61 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.14 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2026 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2026 financial data:

   
  For the Year Ending
  December 31, 2026
Net, new store openings 225 to 235
Comparable store sales 3.0% to 5.0%
Total revenue $18.7 billion to $19.0 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales 51.5% to 52.0%
Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.3% to 19.8%
Effective income tax rate 22.6%
Diluted earnings per share(1) $3.15 to $3.25
Net cash provided by operating activities $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion
Capital expenditures $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion
Free cash flow(2) $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion


(1)Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:


           
   For the Year Ending
 (in millions) December 31, 2026
 Net cash provided by operating activities $3,110 to $3,520
 Less:Capital expenditures  1,300 to  1,400
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  10 to  20
 Free cash flow $1,800 to $2,100
          

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 264620. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 29, 2027.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2026, the Company operated 6,644 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; trade disputes and changes in trade policies, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

  
For further information contact:Investor Relations Contacts
 Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142
 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
  
 Media Contact
 Sonya Cox (417) 427-8071
  


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
          
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note)
Assets         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $252,632  $191,248  $193,793 
Accounts receivable, net  431,173   392,168   389,793 
Amounts receivable from suppliers  165,033   129,921   159,900 
Inventory  5,810,121   5,172,436   5,731,385 
Other current assets  308,377   143,694   269,406 
Total current assets  6,967,336   6,029,467   6,744,277 
          
Property and equipment, at cost  10,440,524   9,450,387   10,222,249 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization  4,065,527   3,684,666   3,964,824 
Net property and equipment  6,374,997   5,765,721   6,257,425 
          
Operating lease, right-of-use assets  2,450,393   2,374,177   2,391,150 
Goodwill  953,035   933,130   948,208 
Other assets, net  191,417   191,380   197,193 
Total assets $16,937,178  $15,293,875  $16,538,253 
          
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit         
Current liabilities:         
Accounts payable $7,237,126  $6,535,532  $7,103,684 
Self-insurance reserves  321,896   154,013   297,304 
Accrued payroll  152,357   132,965   119,603 
Accrued benefits and withholdings  256,015   214,547   240,072 
Income taxes payable  6,996   137,142   13,957 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  445,416   425,330   439,907 
Other current liabilities  804,462   910,977   561,294 
Total current liabilities  9,224,268   8,510,506   8,775,821 
          
Long-term debt  6,195,311   5,651,821   6,016,904 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion  2,090,498   2,026,668   2,034,688 
Deferred income taxes  224,411   236,572   211,210 
Other liabilities  269,745   225,764   262,982 
          
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):         
Common stock, $0.01 par value:         
Authorized shares – 1,250,000,000         
Issued and outstanding shares –         
832,292,716 as of March 31, 2026,         
856,702,725 as of March 31, 2025, and         
841,909,238 as of December 31, 2025  8,323   8,567   8,419 
Additional paid-in capital  1,537,430   1,476,741   1,530,292 
Retained deficit  (2,638,068)  (2,805,929)  (2,328,817)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  25,260   (36,835)  26,754 
Total shareholders’ deficit  (1,067,055)  (1,357,456)  (763,352)
          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $16,937,178  $15,293,875  $16,538,253 
             

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2025, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Sales $4,560,539  $4,136,924 
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses  2,213,328   2,015,439 
Gross profit  2,347,211   2,121,485 
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses  1,505,603   1,380,019 
Operating income  841,608   741,466 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense  (62,745)  (57,564)
Interest income  1,748   1,664 
Other, net  (522)  (1,215)
Total other expense  (61,519)  (57,115)
       
Income before income taxes  780,089   684,351 
Provision for income taxes  175,908   145,866 
Net income $604,181  $538,485 
       
Earnings per share-basic:      
Earnings per share $0.72  $0.63 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic  838,578   859,564 
       
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:      
Earnings per share $0.72  $0.62 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution  842,516   864,331 
         


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Operating activities:      
Net income $604,181  $538,485 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles  135,361   122,224 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  1,887   1,851 
Deferred income taxes  13,291   (11,159)
Share-based compensation programs  8,816   8,444 
Other  1,987   3,191 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (45,716)  (37,758)
Inventory  (79,069)  (75,081)
Accounts payable  135,531   9,952 
Income taxes payable  951   138,513 
Other  255,693   56,458 
Net cash provided by operating activities  1,032,913   755,120 
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (244,447)  (286,951)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  1,542   1,948 
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (1,751)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (244,656)  (285,003)
       
Financing activities:      
Net (payments) proceeds of commercial paper  (163,887)  129,288 
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt  847,365    
Principal payments on long-term debt  (500,000)   
Payment of debt issuance costs  (5,909)  (3,801)
Repurchases of common stock  (922,947)  (559,432)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock  16,609   24,926 
Other  (270)  (433)
Net cash used in financing activities  (729,039)  (409,452)
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  (379)  338 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  58,839   61,003 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period  193,793   130,245 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $252,632  $191,248 
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Income taxes paid $18,909  $16,904 
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest  43,544   39,424 
         


 
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
        
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2026 2025
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)      
GAAP debt $6,195,311 $5,651,821
Add:Letters of credit  197,892  127,264
 Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs  29,689  27,679
 Six-times rent expense  2,986,494  2,771,640
Adjusted debt $9,409,386 $8,578,404
       
GAAP net income $2,603,905 $2,377,927
Add:Interest expense  240,245  222,964
 Provision for income taxes  732,004  651,098
 Depreciation and amortization  524,367  474,468
 Share-based compensation expense  35,487  30,353
 Rent expense(i)  497,749  461,940
EBITDAR $4,633,757 $4,218,750
       
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR  2.03  2.03


(i)The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands):


         
   For the Twelve Months Ended
   March 31,
   2026 2025
 Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $598,987 $558,415
 Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance  101,238  96,475
 Rent expense $497,749 $461,940
        


         
  March 31,
  2026 2025
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:        
Inventory turnover(1)  1.6  1.6
Average inventory per store (in thousands)(2) $874 $806
Accounts payable to inventory(3)  124.6%  126.4%
         


        
   For the Three Months Ended
   March 31,
   2026 2025
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):      
Net cash provided by operating activities $1,032,913 $755,120
Less:Capital expenditures  244,447  286,951
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  3,352  12,925
Free cash flow $785,114 $455,244
       


       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026 2025
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):     
Sales to do-it-yourself customers$2,190,132 $2,051,859
Sales to professional service provider customers  2,290,784  1,998,593
Other sales and sales adjustments  79,623  86,472
Total sales $4,560,539 $4,136,924
       


         
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
  2026 2025  2026 2025 
Store Count:        
Beginning domestic store count 6,447 6,265  6,298 6,131 
New stores opened 48 33  197 167 
Stores closed      
Ending domestic store count 6,495 6,298  6,495 6,298 
         
Beginning Mexico store count 112 87  93 63 
New stores opened 9 6  28 30 
Stores closed      
Ending Mexico store count 121 93  121 93 
         
Beginning Canada store count 26 26  25 23 
New stores opened 2   3 3 
Stores closed  (1)  (1)
Ending Canada store count 28 25  28 25 
         
Total ending store count 6,644 6,416  6,644 6,416 
           


             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Store and Team Member Information:            
Total employment  93,973  93,419      
Square footage (in thousands)(4)  52,229  49,371      
Sales per weighted-average square foot(4)(5) $85.94 $82.22 $349.36 $341.85
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)(4)(6) $688 $643 $2,774 $2,650
             


(1)Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2)Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3)Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4)Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
(5)Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
(6)Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.



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