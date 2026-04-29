EquipmentShare to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today announced that it will participate in Oppenheimer’s 21st Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 4, 2026. The virtual conference will include a presentation by Jabbok Schlacks, founder and chief executive officer of EquipmentShare.

Mr. Schlacks’ presentation is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be accessible via a live webcast at the below link:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/RyxiUgLVMCDv2W8fW3DqdG/eaPr2Ya64tki54o3WDfRan.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (NASDAQ: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Rhett Butler

ir@equipmentshare.com