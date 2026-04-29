ARC Group Acquisition I Corp Announces Pricing of $105,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Group Acquisition I Corp (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “ARCLU” beginning April 30, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one redeemable warrant of the Company, and one right to receive one-fourth (1/4) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “ARCL,” “ARCLW” and “ARCLR,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on May 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to identify and acquire a business where it believes its management teams’ and its affiliates’ expertise will provide it with a competitive advantage, including technology, healthcare and logistics industries. The Company is led by Datuk Dr. Doris Wong Sing Ee, its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Ian Hanna, its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, and Kiu Cu Seng, its Chief Financial Officer.

ARC Group Securities LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

Rimon P.C. serves as legal counsel to the Company on the initial public offering, and Forbes Hare serves as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to the Company. Paul Hastings LLP serves as legal counsel to ARC Group Securities LLC.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ARC Group Securities LLC at 398 S. Mill Avenue, Suite 306, Tempe, AZ 85281, or by email at operations@arc-securities.com . A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-288410) relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus relating to the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

ARC Group Acquisition I Corp.

398 S. Mill Avenue, Suite 306

Tempe, Arizona 85284

Attn: Datuk Dr. Doris Wong Sing Ee

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

(928) 625-0928