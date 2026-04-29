National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings

 | Source: National Fuel Gas Company National Fuel Gas Company

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2026 SUMMARY

  • GAAP earnings of $247.7 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59, compared to GAAP earnings of $216.4 million, or $2.37 per share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.71, an increase of 13% from the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $657 million, with free cash flow of $160 million (as defined on page 22) through the second quarter year-to-date, a $111 million increase from the prior year.
  • Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment adjusted EPS of $1.67, an increase of 21% compared to the prior year, driven by a 17% increase in natural gas price realizations.
  • Utility segment net income of $65 million, an increase of 3% compared to the prior year, as continued investments in system modernization programs in New York and Pennsylvania supported an increase in revenue.
  • Supply Corporation entered into a precedent agreement to provide 94,000 dekatherms per day of incremental capacity in connection with its new Line N System Upgrade Project in southwest Pennsylvania, targeted for completion in late 2028.
  • Commenced construction on both the Tioga Pathway and Shippingport Lateral expansion projects, which remain on track for a late calendar year 2026 in-service date.
  • The Company is revising its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share, or $7.60 per share at the midpoint.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had a solid second quarter, with adjusted EPS increasing 13% over the prior year. Operationally, our resilient natural gas system and dedicated workforce performed extremely well during the severe weather of Winter Storm Fern, delivering the safe and reliable production, transmission, storage, and distribution services that customers across our businesses expect.

“Looking forward, we’ve taken meaningful steps to position National Fuel for the next phase of our long-term growth strategy. In our regulated Pipeline and Storage business, our two major expansion projects are expected to be in-service late this calendar year, and we’ve signed an agreement for another expansion on our Line N system. At the Utility, our Ohio acquisition is on track to close in the calendar fourth quarter. Lastly, in our Integrated Upstream and Gathering business, we have decades of high-quality Appalachian inventory and a great track record of improving capital efficiency. With our ongoing testing to optimize well designs across our development footprint and our focus on continuously improving our integrated development plans, we expect to see further benefits in the future.

“With these positive catalysts across our operations, including line of sight to earnings growth at our regulated businesses and increasing free cash flow generation at our non-regulated businesses, National Fuel is well positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS

         
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  (Thousands) (Per Share)
   2026   2025  2026   2025
Reported GAAP Earnings $247,668  $216,358 $2.59  $2.37
Items impacting comparability:        
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition  2,499     0.03   
Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio acquisition  (579)    (0.01)  
Impact of equity issuance related to pending Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefits  (3,422)    0.09   
Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance  793     0.01   
Other/rounding (refer to Segment results for details)  274   1,975     0.02
Adjusted Earnings $247,233  $218,333 $2.71  $2.39


FISCAL 2026 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2026, which is now expected to be within a range of $7.45 to $7.75, or $7.60 at the midpoint. This updated range incorporates second quarter results as well as modest changes to certain assumptions for the remainder of the fiscal year, primarily related to natural gas prices. The Company is now assuming the NYMEX natural gas price will average $3.00 per MMBtu for the remaining six months of fiscal 2026 (a decrease of $0.75 from previous guidance), which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time.

Integrated Upstream and Gathering fiscal 2026 production is now expected to be 425 to 440 Bcf, a moderate decrease from our prior guidance. This decrease reflects the weather impacts during the period around Winter Storm Ferm, which primarily delayed flowback and completion timing. In addition, there were modest production impacts from a six-well pad in Tioga County where tests of a new Gen 4 Lower Utica well design and a new Upper Utica performed as expected, however, older generation Lower Utica wells underperformed projections. While these factors are expected to impact the fiscal year, they do not change the long-term production growth outlook, which we still expect will be in the mid-single digits over the next few years. This guidance range also does not incorporate any price-related curtailments over the remainder of the fiscal year. Capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged; however, higher oil and diesel prices related to the Iranian conflict and increased land activity represent potential headwinds that could result in capital trending toward the higher end of the range.

The acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility business is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026, as previously planned. As a result, this is not expected to impact fiscal 2026 guidance, which also excludes any financing or acquisition-related costs.

The Company’s other fiscal 2026 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged and are detailed in the table on page 6.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 7 and 8 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2026 are summarized on pages 9 and 10).

Note that management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment

The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's exploration and production operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”) and its gathering operations are carried out by the operating subsidiaries of National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC ("Gathering"). Seneca explores for, develops, and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania. Gathering constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca's production and, to a lesser extent, third-party Appalachian production to various interstate pipelines.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2026  2025  Variance
GAAP Earnings$152,030 $124,170  $27,860 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt   2,385   (2,385)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt   (642)  642 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale)   335   (335)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   (90)  90 
Adjusted Earnings$152,030 $126,158  $25,872 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$302,439 $267,098  $35,341 


The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's second quarter GAAP earnings increased $27.9 million versus the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted earnings increased $25.9 million from the prior year, primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices, partially offset by modestly lower production volumes and additional third-party gathering expenses.

Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $3.45 per Mcf, an increase of $0.51 per Mcf, or 17%, from the prior year due to higher NYMEX prices.

During the second quarter, Seneca produced 102.0 Bcf of natural gas, a decrease of 3.5 Bcf, or 3%, from the prior year. During the quarter, production was lower than the prior year due to weather-driven completion delays and typical natural gas production declines on producing wells.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(Cost per Mcf) 2026  2025 Variance
Upstream General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”)$0.18 $0.18 $
Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”)$0.17 $0.12 $0.05
Adjusted Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense ("O&M")$0.14 $0.12(1) $0.02
Taxes and Other$0.07 $0.07 $
Adjusted Total Cash Operating Costs$0.56 $0.49(1) $0.07
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”)$0.79 $0.72 $0.07
Adjusted Total Operating Costs$1.35 $1.21(1) $0.14


(1)Adjusted Gathering O&M Expense of $0.12 per Mcf for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 excludes a $0.03 per Mcf reduction to Gathering O&M Expense attributed to a change in segment reporting, which is fully offset in operating revenue.


On a per unit basis, second quarter adjusted total operating costs were $0.14 higher compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher per unit LOE and DD&A expense. The increase in per unit LOE compared to the prior year was largely driven by additional third-party gathering expenses due to new production brought online during the quarter, as well as modestly higher costs related to winter weather conditions. The increase in DD&A expense was largely driven by the impact of ceiling test impairments Seneca recorded in fiscal 2025 that artificially lowered the per unit DD&A rate in the prior year.

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2026  2025 Variance
GAAP Earnings$31,606 $31,707 $(101)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$71,963 $70,169 $1,794 


The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings were in line with the prior year as an increase in operating revenues was offset by higher expenses, the majority of which was higher DD&A as a result of a higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2026  2025 Variance
GAAP Earnings$65,349 $63,544 $1,805
      
Adjusted EBITDA$99,763 $95,270 $4,493


The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.8 million, or 3%, primarily as a result of higher customer margin (operating revenue less purchased gas sold) of $9.1 million. The biggest contributors to increased customer margin were the implementation of year two of the Utility’s three-year rate agreement in New York and revenue from the Utility’s Distribution System Improvement Charge in Pennsylvania. Partially offsetting this was an increase in O&M expense driven by higher employee-related costs (which were largely the result of new collective bargaining agreements) and an increase in uncollectible expense, as well as higher DD&A expense due to a larger average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter, largely due to transaction and financing costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call is provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact:Natalie M. Fischer716-857-7315
Media Contact:Karen L. Merkel716-857-7654


 

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. imports and related retaliatory tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to complete strategic transactions, such as the pending transaction with CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., including receipt of required regulatory clearances and satisfaction of other conditions to closing, and to recognize the anticipated benefits of such transactions; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; changes in the price of natural gas; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures, other investments, and acquisitions, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company’s workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2026. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below. The acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility business still is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026, as previously planned. As a result, this is not expected to impact fiscal 2026 guidance, which also excludes any financing or acquisition-related costs. Fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance also excludes after-tax financing and acquisition related costs during the six months ended March 31, 2026, which reduced earnings by $0.18 per share, and expected financing and acquisition related costs during the six months ending September 30, 2026.

The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range also excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the six months ended March 31, 2026, including after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2026, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

 Previous FY 2026 Guidance Updated FY 2026 Guidance
    
Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share$7.60 - $8.10 $7.45 - $7.75
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate~ 25.5% ~ 25.5%
    
Capital Expenditures (Millions)   
Integrated Upstream and Gathering$560 - $610 $560 - $610
Pipeline and Storage$210 - $250 $210 - $250
Utility$185 - $205 $185 - $205
Consolidated Capital Expenditures$955 - $1,065 $955 - $1,065
    
Integrated Upstream & Gathering Segment Guidance   
    
Commodity Price Assumptions(price for remaining nine months) (price for remaining six months)
NYMEX natural gas price (per MMBtu)$3.75 $3.00
Appalachian basin spot price (per MMBtu)$2.85 $2.20
    
Production (Bcf)440 to 455 425 to 440
    
Integrated Operating Costs ($/Mcf)   
Upstream General and Administrative Expense~$0.18 ~$0.18
Lease Operating Expense$0.17 - $0.18 $0.16 - $0.17
Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense~$0.11 ~$0.12
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization$0.76 - $0.81 $0.76 - $0.81
    
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues (Millions)$415 - $430 $420 - $435
    
Utility Segment Guidance (Millions)   
Customer Margin(1)$470 - $490 $470 - $490
O&M Expense$250 – $260 $250 – $260
Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income$23 - $27 $23 - $27

(1) Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.

 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)& Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1)
          
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings$124,170  $31,707  $63,544  $(3,063) $216,358 
Items impacting comparability:         
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt 2,385         2,385 
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt (642)        (642)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 335         335 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (90)        (90)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       (17)  (17)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       4   4 
Second quarter 2025 adjusted earnings 126,158   31,707   63,544   (3,076)  218,333 
Drivers of adjusted earnings(2)         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production (8,162)        (8,162)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 40,515         40,515 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 2,560         2,560 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   1,493       1,493 
Utility Margins(3)         
Impact of usage and weather     (1,172)    (1,172)
Impact of new rates in New York     3,128     3,128 
Regulatory revenue adjustments     3,562     3,562 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues     891     891 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (3,846)        (3,846)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (3,210)  (419)  (2,911)  (1,014)  (7,554)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (4,023)  (1,117)  (1,158)    (6,298)
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income   (525)    1,599   1,074 
(Higher) lower interest expense 4,209       564   4,773 
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (2,023)  187   (665)  168   (2,333)
          
All other / rounding (148)  280   130   7   269 
Second quarter 2026 adjusted earnings 152,030   31,606   65,349   (1,752)  247,233 
Items impacting comparability:         
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition       (2,499)  (2,499)
Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition       579   579 
Net interest benefit from equity issuance       3,422   3,422 
Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance       (793)  (793)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       (347)  (347)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       73   73 
Second quarter 2026 GAAP earnings$152,030  $31,606  $65,349  $(1,317) $247,668 
          
(1)Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
(2)Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
(3)Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
 & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1)
          
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share$1.36  $0.35  $0.70  $(0.04) $2.37 
Items impacting comparability:         
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.02         0.02 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax           
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax           
Second quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share 1.38   0.35   0.70   (0.04)  2.39 
Drivers of adjusted earnings(2)(4)         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production (0.09)        (0.09)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.44         0.44 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.03         0.03 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.02       0.02 
Utility Margins(3)         
Impact of usage and weather     (0.01)    (0.01)
Impact of new rates in New York     0.03     0.03 
Regulatory revenue adjustments     0.04     0.04 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues     0.01     0.01 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (0.04)        (0.04)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.04)     (0.03)  (0.01)  (0.08)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.04)  (0.01)  (0.01)    (0.06)
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income   (0.01)    0.02   0.01 
(Higher) lower interest expense 0.05       0.01   0.06 
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.02)     (0.01)     (0.03)
          
All other / rounding       (0.01)     (0.01)
Second quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share(4) 1.67   0.35   0.71   (0.02)  2.71 
Items impacting comparability(4):         
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax       (0.02)  (0.02)
Impact of equity issuance related to pending acquisition, net of interest benefits (0.08)  (0.02)  (0.03)  0.03   (0.10)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax           
Second quarter 2026 GAAP earnings per share$1.59  $0.33  $0.68  $(0.01) $2.59 
          
(1)Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
(2)Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
(3)Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
(4)As a result of the equity issuance, drivers of adjusted earnings, second quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share, and items impacting comparability for the second quarter 2026 have been calculated using adjusted diluted shares of 91,289,437.


            
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)& Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1)
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings$104,538  $64,162  $96,043  $(3,399) $261,344 
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets 141,802         141,802 
Tax impact of impairment of assets (37,169)        (37,169)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt 2,385         2,385 
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt (642)        (642)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 684         684 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (184)        (184)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       2,600   2,600 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments       (546)  (546)
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted earnings 211,414   64,162   96,043   (1,345)  370,274 
Drivers of adjusted earnings(2)         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production 17,244         17,244 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 69,357         69,357 
Higher (lower) gathering revenues (1,020)        (1,020)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 5,050         5,050 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   1,721       1,721 
Utility Margins(3)         
Impact of usage and weather     1,646     1,646 
Impact of new rates in New York     6,077     6,077 
Regulatory revenue adjustments     4,552     4,552 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues     1,285     1,285 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (8,723)        (8,723)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (5,772)  (599)  (6,653)  (1,953)  (14,977)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (787)        (787)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (12,273)  (1,525)  (2,464)    (16,262)
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income (688)  (1,715)    1,163   (1,240)
(Higher) lower interest expense 6,798     (870)  (1,313)  4,615 
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (4,382)  575   (579)  (29)  (4,415)
          
All other / rounding (141)  206   402   50   517 
Six months ended March 31, 2026 adjusted earnings 276,077   62,825   99,439   (3,427)  434,914 
Items impacting comparability:         
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition       (10,186)  (10,186)
Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition       2,361   2,361 
Net interest benefit from equity issuance       3,931   3,931 
Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance       (911)  (911)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       (1,008)  (1,008)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments       212   212 
Six months ended March 31, 2026 GAAP earnings$276,077  $62,825  $99,439  $(9,028) $429,313 
          
(1)Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
(2)Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
(3)Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
          
 Integrated        
 Upstream Pipeline &   Corporate /  
 & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1)
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings per share$1.15  $0.70  $1.05  $(0.04) $2.86 
Items impacting comparability:         
Impairment of assets, net of tax 1.14         1.14 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.02         0.02 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.01         0.01 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax       0.02   0.02 
Rounding       0.01   0.01 
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted earnings per share 2.32   0.70   1.05   (0.01)  4.06 
Drivers of adjusted earnings(2)(4)         
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues         
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.19         0.19 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.76         0.76 
Higher (lower) gathering revenues (0.01)        (0.01)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.06         0.06 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues         
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.02       0.02 
Utility Margins(3)         
Impact of usage and weather     0.02     0.02 
Impact of new rates in New York     0.07     0.07 
Regulatory revenue adjustments     0.05     0.05 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues     0.01     0.01 
Operating Expenses         
Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (0.10)        (0.10)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.06)  (0.01)  (0.07)  (0.02)  (0.16)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.01)        (0.01)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.13)  (0.02)  (0.03)    (0.18)
Other Income (Expense)         
Higher (lower) other income (0.01)  (0.02)    0.01   (0.02)
(Higher) lower interest expense 0.07     (0.01)  (0.01)  0.05 
Income Taxes         
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.05)  0.01   (0.01)     (0.05)
          
All other / rounding (0.01)  0.01   0.01      0.01 
Six months ended March 31, 2026 adjusted earnings per share(4) 3.02   0.69   1.09   (0.03)  4.77 
Items impacting comparability(4):         
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax       (0.09)  (0.09)
Impact of equity issuance related to pending acquisition, net of interest benefits (0.08)  (0.02)  (0.03)  0.04   (0.09)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax       (0.01)  (0.01)
Six months ended March 31, 2026 GAAP earnings per share$2.94  $0.67  $1.06  $(0.09) $4.58 
          
(1)Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
(2)Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
(3)Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
(4)As a result of the equity issuance, drivers of adjusted earnings, six months ended March 31, 2026 adjusted earnings per share, and items impacting comparability for the six months ended March 31, 2026 have been calculated using adjusted diluted shares of 91,265,508.


        
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Operating Revenues:       
Utility Revenues$425,788  $343,574  $684,837  $571,998 
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues 358,823   315,191   682,045   567,499 
Pipeline and Storage Revenues 73,762   71,185   142,999   139,935 
  858,373   729,950   1,509,881   1,279,432 
Operating Expenses:       
Purchased Gas 207,851   135,338   293,457   200,675 
Operation and Maintenance:       
Utility 67,060   63,447   126,957   118,691 
Integrated Upstream and Gathering and Other 61,064   47,269   117,370   90,174 
Pipeline and Storage 30,660   30,153   57,446   56,730 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 25,274   25,214   50,037   47,270 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 119,329   111,277   241,354   220,647 
Impairment of Assets          141,802 
  511,238   412,698   886,621   875,989 
        
Operating Income 347,135   317,252   623,260   403,443 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Other Income 17,002   15,232   25,235   22,952 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (30,083)  (39,662)  (63,596)  (73,024)
Other Interest Expense (3,651)  (5,095)  (13,514)  (9,476)
        
Income Before Income Taxes 330,403   287,727   571,385   343,895 
        
Income Tax Expense 82,735   71,369   142,072   82,551 
        
Net Income Available for Common Stock$247,668  $216,358  $429,313  $261,344 
        
Earnings Per Common Share       
Basic$2.61  $2.39  $4.61  $2.88 
Diluted$2.59  $2.37  $4.58  $2.86 
        
Weighted Average Common Shares:       
Used in Basic Calculation 95,026,278   90,500,162   93,077,818   90,640,333 
Used in Diluted Calculation 95,691,950   91,176,327   93,805,419   91,312,334 


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
  
 March 31, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2026  2025 
ASSETS   
Property, Plant and Equipment$15,832,704 $15,406,329 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 7,902,521  7,693,687 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,930,183  7,712,642 
Current Assets:   
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 26,596  43,166 
Receivables - Net 292,548  180,801 
Unbilled Revenue 52,963  16,219 
Gas Stored Underground 4,768  33,468 
Materials and Supplies - at average cost 53,773  50,545 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 13,005  5,769 
Other Current Assets 63,943  80,759 
Total Current Assets 507,596  410,727 
Other Assets:   
Recoverable Future Taxes 96,226  89,247 
Unamortized Debt Expense 5,307  6,236 
Other Regulatory Assets 127,061  135,486 
Deferred Charges 81,332  73,941 
Other Investments 65,870  68,346 
Goodwill 5,476  5,476 
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 182,682  169,228 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 116,014  39,388 
Other 9,857  8,387 
Total Other Assets 689,825  595,735 
Total Assets$9,127,604 $8,719,104 
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES   
Capitalization:   
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and   
Outstanding - 95,027,447 Shares and 90,379,095 Shares, Respectively$95,027 $90,379 
Paid in Capital 1,388,193  1,050,918 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business 2,340,168  2,012,529 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 1,111  (59,222)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 3,824,499  3,094,604 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,084,882  2,382,861 
Total Capitalization 5,909,381  5,477,465 
Current and Accrued Liabilities:   
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 41,300  150,200 
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 300,000  300,000 
Accounts Payable 143,180  184,046 
Amounts Payable to Customers 288  968 
Dividends Payable 50,840  48,353 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 13,738  14,393 
Customer Advances   17,188 
Customer Security Deposits 27,805  29,853 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 242,760  174,689 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 236  6,074 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 820,147  925,764 
Other Liabilities:   
Deferred Income Taxes 1,325,733  1,225,262 
Taxes Refundable to Customers 303,199  306,335 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 314,865  307,659 
Other Regulatory Liabilities 116,509  121,944 
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 3,741  5,252 
Asset Retirement Obligations 228,105  236,787 
Other Liabilities 105,924  112,636 
Total Other Liabilities 2,398,076  2,315,875 
Commitments and Contingencies    
Total Capitalization and Liabilities$9,127,604 $8,719,104 


     
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)  2026   2025 
     
Operating Activities:    
Net Income Available for Common Stock $429,313  $261,344 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash    
Provided by Operating Activities:    
Impairment of Assets     141,802 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  241,354   220,647 
Deferred Income Taxes  68,296   25,787 
Premium Paid on Early Redemption of Debt     2,385 
Stock-Based Compensation  9,941   10,487 
Other  14,319   14,317 
Change in:    
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue  (146,459)  (197,553)
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies  25,472   27,861 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs  (7,236)  (3,562)
Other Current Assets  16,726   13,737 
Accounts Payable  13,469   17,322 
Amounts Payable to Customers  (680)  (8,327)
Customer Advances  (17,188)  (19,373)
Customer Security Deposits  (2,048)  (5,907)
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities  56,167   21,528 
Other Assets  (18,864)  (20,282)
Other Liabilities  (25,303)  (28,343)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $657,279  $473,870 
     
Investing Activities:    
Capital Expenditures $(498,267) $(434,260)
Other  523   8,881 
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $(497,744) $(425,379)
     
Financing Activities:    
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $(108,900) $117,700 
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan     (50,471)
Reduction of Long-Term Debt  (300,000)  (954,086)
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt     989,019 
Dividends Paid on Common Stock  (99,187)  (93,543)
Net Proceeds from Common Stock Sale  338,403    
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans  (6,421)  (4,026)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $(176,105) $4,593 
     
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash  (16,570)  53,084 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period  43,166   38,222 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $26,596  $91,306 


          
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING SEGMENT
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
  2026   2025  Variance  2026  2025 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$358,823  $315,191  $43,632  $682,045 $567,499 $114,546 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance:         
Upstream General and Administrative Expense 18,472   18,847   (375)  37,878  38,173  (295)
Lease Operating Expense 17,362   12,494   4,868   34,187  23,145  11,042 
Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense 13,805   9,160   4,645   24,193  15,894  8,299 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,102   3,310   (208)  6,481  7,178  (697)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,643   4,282   (639)  8,426  7,430  996 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 80,548   75,456   5,092   164,810  149,274  15,536 
Impairment of Assets            141,802  (141,802)
  136,932   123,549   13,383   275,975  382,896  (106,921)
          
Operating Income 221,891   191,642   30,249   406,070  184,603  221,467 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Cost) (81)  37   (118)  (162) 73  (235)
Interest and Other Income 380   194   186   573  525  48 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt    (3,283)  3,283     (3,283) 3,283 
Interest Expense (15,111)  (19,541)  4,430   (31,245) (38,952) 7,707 
Income Before Income Taxes 207,079   169,049   38,030   375,236  142,966  232,270 
Income Tax Expense 55,049   44,879   10,170   99,159  38,428  60,731 
Net Income$152,030  $124,170  $27,860  $276,077 $104,538 $171,539 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$1.59  $1.36  $0.23  $2.94 $1.15 $1.79 
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
  2026   2025  Variance  2026  2025 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$73,762  $71,185  $2,577  $142,999 $139,935 $3,064 
Intersegment Revenues 37,701   38,388   (687)  75,365  76,251  (886)
Total Operating Revenues 111,463   109,573   1,890   218,364  216,186  2,178 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas (7)  162   (169)  (7) 121  (128)
Operation and Maintenance 31,172   30,642   530   58,435  57,677  758 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,335   8,600   (265)  16,981  17,266  (285)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 19,961   18,547   1,414   39,063  37,132  1,931 
  59,461   57,951   1,510   114,472  112,196  2,276 
          
Operating Income 52,002   51,622   380   103,892  103,990  (98)
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 536   952   (416)  1,073  1,905  (832)
Interest and Other Income 1,405   1,794   (389)  2,365  3,833  (1,468)
Interest Expense (11,779)  (11,700)  (79)  (23,580) (23,428) (152)
Income Before Income Taxes 42,164   42,668   (504)  83,750  86,300  (2,550)
Income Tax Expense 10,558   10,961   (403)  20,925  22,138  (1,213)
Net Income$31,606  $31,707  $(101) $62,825 $64,162 $(1,337)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.33  $0.35  $(0.02) $0.67 $0.70 $(0.03)
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
UTILITY SEGMENT
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
  2026   2025  Variance  2026  2025 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$425,788  $343,574  $82,214  $684,837 $571,998 $112,839 
Intersegment Revenues 126   119   7   215  203  12 
Total Operating Revenues 425,914   343,693   82,221   685,052  572,201  112,851 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 244,860   171,777   73,083   367,145  273,249  93,896 
Operation and Maintenance 68,129   64,444   3,685   129,126  120,704  8,422 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 13,162   12,202   960   24,365  22,313  2,052 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,601   17,135   1,466   37,081  33,962  3,119 
  344,752   265,558   79,194   557,717  450,228  107,489 
          
Operating Income 81,162   78,135   3,027   127,335  121,973  5,362 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 12,059   12,299   (240)  17,813  18,170  (357)
Interest and Other Income 1,265   714   551   2,370  1,242  1,128 
Interest Expense (11,138)  (10,927)  (211)  (22,744) (21,643) (1,101)
Income Before Income Taxes 83,348   80,221   3,127   124,774  119,742  5,032 
Income Tax Expense 17,999   16,677   1,322   25,335  23,699  1,636 
Net Income$65,349  $63,544  $1,805  $99,439 $96,043 $3,396 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.68  $0.70  $(0.02) $1.06 $1.05 $0.01 
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
ALL OTHER 2026   2025  Variance  2026  2025 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance               
                
          
Operating Loss               
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) 1,248   (222)  1,470   1,225  (358) 1,583 
Interest Expense (118)  (131)  13   (254) (248) (6)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,130   (353)  1,483   971  (606) 1,577 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 262   (82)  344   225  (141) 366 
Net Income (Loss)$868  $(271) $1,139  $746 $(465)$1,211 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$0.01  $  $0.01  $0.01 $(0.01)$0.02 
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
CORPORATE 2026   2025  Variance  2026  2025 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Intersegment Revenues 1,435   1,341   94   2,872  2,683  189 
Total Operating Revenues 1,435   1,341   94   2,872  2,683  189 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance 9,002   5,219   3,783   16,244  9,266  6,978 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 134   130   4   265  261  4 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 219   139   80   400  279  121 
  9,355   5,488   3,867   16,909  9,806  7,103 
          
Operating Loss (7,920)  (4,147)  (3,773)  (14,037) (7,123) (6,914)
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (217)  (212)  (5)  (435) (423) (12)
Interest and Other Income 37,810   41,785   (3,975)  77,164  82,846  (5,682)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (30,083)  (36,379)  6,296   (63,596) (69,741) 6,145 
Other Interest Expense (2,908)  (4,905)  1,997   (12,442) (10,066) (2,376)
Loss before Income Taxes (3,318)  (3,858)  540   (13,346) (4,507) (8,839)
Income Tax Benefit (1,133)  (1,066)  (67)  (3,572) (1,573) (1,999)
Net Loss$(2,185) $(2,792) $607  $(9,774)$(2,934)$(6,840)
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)$(0.02) $(0.04) $0.02  $(0.10)$(0.03)$(0.07)
          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2026   2025  Variance  2026  2025 Variance
Intersegment Revenues$(39,262) $(39,848) $586  $(78,452)$(79,137)$685 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas (37,002)  (36,601)  (401)  (73,681) (72,695) (986)
Operation and Maintenance (2,260)  (3,247)  987   (4,771) (6,442) 1,671 
  (39,262)  (39,848)  586   (78,452) (79,137) 685 
Operating Income               
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Deductions (37,403)  (42,109)  4,706   (76,751) (84,861) 8,110 
Interest Expense 37,403   42,109   (4,706)  76,751  84,861  (8,110)
Net Income$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $  $ $ $ 


            
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
            
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     Increase     Increase
  2026   2025 (Decrease)  2026   2025 (Decrease)
            
Capital Expenditures:           
Integrated Upstream and Gathering(1)$165,727 (1)$123,363(3)$42,364  $307,576 (1)(2)$258,992(3)(4)$48,584 
Pipeline and Storage 37,026 (1) 15,626(3) 21,400   74,628 (1)(2) 35,417(3)(4) 39,211 
Utility 30,500 (1) 41,867(3) (11,367)  73,594 (1)(2) 78,298(3)(4) (4,704)
Total Reportable Segments 233,253   180,856  52,397   455,798   372,707  83,091 
All Other               
Corporate 249   174  75   425   378  47 
Eliminations (546)    (546)  (546)    (546)
Total Capital Expenditures$232,956  $181,030 $51,926  $455,677  $373,085 $82,592 


(1)Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2026, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $71.6 million, $5.1 million and $6.0 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2026, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2)Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2026, exclude capital expenditures of $87.9 million, $19.4 million and $18.0 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2025 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2026. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2025, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2026.

(3)Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2025, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $51.6 million, $2.4 million and $4.8 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2025, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4)Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $85.0 million, $14.4 million and $20.6 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2025.


          
DEGREE DAYS         
       Percent Colder
       (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended March 31,Normal 2026 2025 Normal(1) Last Year(1)
Buffalo, NY3,226 3,282 3,116 1.7 5.3
Erie, PA3,023 3,079 3,017 1.9 2.1
          
Six Months Ended March 31,         
Buffalo, NY5,352 5,563 5,000 3.9 11.3
Erie, PA4,917 5,200 4,714 5.8 10.3
          


(1)Percents compare actual 2026 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2026 degree days to actual 2025 degree days.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING INFORMATION
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
      Increase     Increase
   2026  2025 (Decrease)  2026  2025 (Decrease)
             
Gas Production/Prices:            
Production (MMcf)            
Appalachia  102,004  105,514  (3,510)  211,185  203,232  7,953 
             
Average Prices (Per Mcf)            
Weighted Average $3.92 $3.02 $0.90  $3.33 $2.64 $0.69 
Weighted Average after Hedging  3.45  2.94  0.51   3.16  2.74  0.42 
             
             
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:            
Upstream General and Administrative Expense per Mcf(1) $0.18 $0.18 $  $0.18 $0.19 $(0.01)
Lease Operating Expense per Mcf(1) $0.17 $0.12 $0.05  $0.16 $0.11 $0.05 
Adjusted Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense per Mcf(1)(2) $0.14 $0.12 $0.02  $0.11 $0.11 $ 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf(1) $0.79 $0.72 $0.07  $0.78 $0.73 $0.05 
             


(1)Refer to page 14 for the Upstream General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating Expense, Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense, and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment.

(2)Adjusted Gathering O&M Expense of $0.12 per Mcf and $0.11 per Mcf for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, respectively, each exclude a $0.03 per Mcf reduction to Gathering O&M Expense attributed to a change in segment reporting, which is fully offset in operating revenue.


             
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)    
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
      Increase     Increase
  2026 2025 (Decrease) 2026 2025 (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 45,486 49,240 (3,754) 80,018 81,110 (1,092)
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 201,460 185,490 15,970  381,001 356,502 24,499 
Interruptible Transportation 583 454 129  608 515 93 
  247,529 235,184 12,345  461,627 438,127 23,500 
             
             
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)            
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
      Increase     Increase
  2026 2025 (Decrease) 2026 2025 (Decrease)
Retail Sales:            
Residential Sales 32,934 32,111 823  54,775 50,587 4,188 
Commercial Sales 5,581 5,420 161  9,130 8,339 791 
Industrial Sales 305 302 3  495 501 (6)
  38,820 37,833 987  64,400 59,427 4,973 
Transportation 25,502 25,086 416  45,171 42,028 3,143 
  64,322 62,919 1,403  109,571 101,455 8,116 
             


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Reported GAAP Earnings $247,668  $216,358  $429,313  $261,344 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets           141,802 
Tax impact of impairment of assets           (37,169)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt     2,385      2,385 
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt     (642)     (642)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset     335      684 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset     (90)     (184)
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition  2,499      10,186    
Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition  (579)     (2,361)   
Net interest benefit from equity issuance  (3,422)     (3,931)   
Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance  793      911    
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments  347   (17)  1,008   2,600 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments  (73)  4   (212)  (546)
Adjusted Earnings $247,233  $218,333  $434,914  $370,274 
         
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $2.59  $2.37  $4.58  $2.86 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets, net of tax           1.14 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax     0.02      0.02 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax           0.01 
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax  0.02      0.09    
Impact of equity issuance related to pending acquisition, net of interest benefits  0.10      0.09    
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax        0.01   0.02 
Rounding           0.01 
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.71  $2.39  $4.77  $4.06 


Management defines adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
(in thousands)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Reported GAAP Earnings $247,668  $216,358  $429,313  $261,344 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  119,329   111,277   241,354   220,647 
Other (Income) Deductions  (17,002)  (15,232)  (25,235)  (22,952)
Interest Expense  33,734   44,757   77,110   82,500 
Income Taxes  82,735   71,369   142,072   82,551 
Impairment of Assets           141,802 
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition(1)  2,499      4,506    
Adjusted EBITDA $468,963  $428,529  $869,120  $765,892 
         
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment        
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Adjusted EBITDA $302,439  $267,098  $570,880  $475,679 
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA  71,963   70,169   142,955   141,122 
Utility Adjusted EBITDA  99,763   95,270   164,416   155,935 
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA  (5,202)  (4,008)  (9,131)  (6,844)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $468,963  $428,529  $869,120  $765,892 


(1)For the six months ended March 31, 2026, costs represent a portion of acquisition costs recognized in O&M expense for the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition. The remaining $5.7 million of acquisition costs for the six months ended March 31, 2026 are recognized in interest expense.


    
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
(in thousands) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$152,030  $124,170  $276,077  $104,538 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 80,548   75,456   164,810   149,274 
Other (Income) Deductions (299)  (231)  (411)  (598)
Interest Expense 15,111   22,824   31,245   42,235 
Income Taxes 55,049   44,879   99,159   38,428 
Impairment of Assets          141,802 
Adjusted EBITDA$302,439  $267,098  $570,880  $475,679 
        
Pipeline and Storage Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$31,606  $31,707  $62,825  $64,162 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 19,961   18,547   39,063   37,132 
Other (Income) Deductions (1,941)  (2,746)  (3,438)  (5,738)
Interest Expense 11,779   11,700   23,580   23,428 
Income Taxes 10,558   10,961   20,925   22,138 
Adjusted EBITDA$71,963  $70,169  $142,955  $141,122 
        
Utility Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$65,349  $63,544  $99,439  $96,043 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,601   17,135   37,081   33,962 
Other (Income) Deductions (13,324)  (13,013)  (20,183)  (19,412)
Interest Expense 11,138   10,927   22,744   21,643 
Income Taxes 17,999   16,677   25,335   23,699 
Adjusted EBITDA$99,763  $95,270  $164,416  $155,935 
        
Corporate and All Other       
Reported GAAP Earnings$(1,317) $(3,063) $(9,028) $(3,399)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 219   139   400   279 
Other (Income) Deductions (1,438)  758   (1,203)  2,796 
Interest Expense (4,294)  (694)  (459)  (4,806)
Income Taxes (871)  (1,148)  (3,347)  (1,714)
Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition 2,499      4,506    
Adjusted EBITDA$(5,202) $(4,008) $(9,131) $(6,844)


Management defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. For the six months ended March 31, 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $661 million; net cash used in investing activities was $501 million; there were no adjustments for acquisitions or divestitures; and free cash flow was $160 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $474 million; net cash used in investing activities was $425 million; there were no adjustments for acquisitions or divestitures; and free cash flow was $49 million. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of any projected free cash flow measure to its comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to an inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

  
Natalie M. Fischer
Investor Relations
716-857-7315		Timothy J. Silverstein
Chief Financial Officer
716-857-6987



Tags

National Fuel National Fuel Earnings Earnings Teleconference NFG Earnings NFG Earnings Teleconference NFG Quarterly Earnings
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading