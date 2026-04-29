INLIF LIMITED Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

QUANZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLIF LIMITED (NASDAQ: INLF) (together with all its subsidiaries and consolidated entities, the “Company” or “INLIF”), a company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, today announced that the Company has received a letter (the “Compliance Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously disclosed, on October 27, 2025, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares had been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq has since determined that, for the last 10 consecutive business days, from April 8, 2026 to April 21, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

INLIF continues to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “INLF”.

About INLIF LIMITED

INLIF is a holding company and an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. Through its operating entity in the People's Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.yiwate88.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

INLIF LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@yiwate88.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com