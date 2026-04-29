O-I Glass, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI). The investigation focuses on O-I Glass’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased O-I Glass securities?

If you purchased O-I Glass securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 28, 2026, O-I Glass, Inc. reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed that its performance fell short of expectations, particularly in its European segment, where profitability declined significantly, with segment profit decreasing to approximately $0 from $68 million in the prior year period and segment margins declining from 10.2% to 0.0%.

In addition, O-I Glass lowered its full-year 2026 outlook, reducing its expected adjusted earnings per share to a range of $1.00 to $1.50, down from prior guidance of $1.65 to $1.90. The Company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA guidance and lowered its expectations for free cash flow. The Company attributed the weaker performance, in part, to increased energy costs and additional net pricing pressure in Europe.

Following this disclosure, O-I Glass’s stock price declined approximately 20%, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether O-I Glass complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in O-I Glass stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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