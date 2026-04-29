ZSPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against zSpace, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In zSpace (ZSPC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired zSpace securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with zSpace’s December 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against zSpace, Inc. (“zSpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ZSPC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired zSpace securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with zSpace’s December 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until June 22, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts in the Registration Statement issued in connection with zSpace’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), including allegations that: (1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, Defendant DeOliveira concerning financial statements that Defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement; (2) there was a purchaser of zSpace’s preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement; and (3) Defendants’ failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired zSpace shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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