Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the “Company” or “Methanex”) (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2026, to holders of common shares of record on June 16, 2026.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries

Robert Winslow

Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851

www.methanex.com