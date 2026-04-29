DXD Capital Provides Wealth Managers Access to Its Latest Self Storage Fund via iCapital Marketplace





DENVER, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DXD Capital , a data-driven real estate private equity firm, today announced that its third self-storage fund is now available on iCapital Marketplace .

By joining iCapital Marketplace, DXD Capital is expanding access for financial advisors to an asset class it believes has demonstrated resilient performance and consistent demand across economic cycles.

"Our mission has always been to leverage data at scale to identify optimal investment opportunities. This collaboration allows us to empower more wealth managers to offer this high-performing asset class to their clients with the same efficiency and transparency they expect from traditional investments," said Drew Dolan, Principal and Fund Manager at DXD Capital.



About DXD Capital

DXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm that focuses on investing in the self storage sector. Since its inception in 2020, DXD Capital's portfolio has grown to over 41 projects, including 26 leasing facilities, 2 sold facilities, 5 assets currently under construction, and a strong pipeline of deals in underwriting and development. The firm is currently deploying its third fund, targeted at raising $200 million, with the goal of building and acquiring a total of 40-50 additional self storage investments across the United States.



Leveraging proprietary analytics and deep market expertise, DXD Capital believes it is uniquely positioned to identify and execute on self storage investments—from ground-up development to value-add acquisitions—designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, users can visit dxd.capital .

Contact

Managing Director, Investor Relations

Martin Huff

DXD Capital

martin@dxd.capital

(706) 615-2323

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8cfc004-da13-4f40-99e5-696b33680028