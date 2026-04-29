Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stellantis and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Stellantis (STLA) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Stellantis common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE:STLA) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) between February 26, 2025, and February 5, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 8, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of Stellantis’ earnings growth potential, notably, that it was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income (“AOI”) as forecasted; that electrification was either not truly growing as defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth. Instead, Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from battery-powered electric vehicles (“BEV”). When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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