Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Crosses 8,100 Holders as Dogecoin Price Prediction Questions Whether DOGE Price Can Push to $10

MONACO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed 8,100 presale holders as Stage 15 goes live at $0.01602, pushing the project deeper into its Q2 launch window ahead of the exchange debut. The move comes as Dogecoin price prediction headlines return to the long-running $10 debate, with traders again asking how far the original meme coin can really go in a full bull cycle.





Dogecoin remains the blue-chip meme benchmark, but its upside now depends on massive liquidity, institutional attention, and market-wide momentum building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where a new stage is live, the presale has already crossed $1 million, and the next price reset can arrive before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Crosses 8,100 Holders While The Dogecoin Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s move past 8,100 holders gives the presale another major milestone before launch. The project has already raised over $1 million, moved into Stage 15 after Stage 14 sold out, and pushed the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 1,000 active users before public trading begins. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a project starts shifting from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage transition removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to the public candle. Stage 15 is now live at $0.01602, and that stage-by-stage movement keeps tightening the current entry window.

Dogecoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. The $10 DOGE debate keeps returning because the asset still holds one of the strongest meme brands in crypto, but the market-cap math makes that target a long-cycle extreme rather than a near-term expectation. That is why many traders still look for earlier-stage meme projects where the growth curve starts much sooner.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering Stage 15 as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage launches still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is designed for meme coin traders and focuses on three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer is built to identify suspicious token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is designed to support faster trading and lower friction for users moving across the meme coin market.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of confidence before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, and a growing holder base already in place. That combination is rare in the current presale market.

Conclusion

Dogecoin may still have room to move if meme-coin momentum stays strong and larger institutional catalysts keep building, but the $10 target remains tied to a scale of market expansion that would take time to materialize. DOGE is already a mature meme asset. Its upside depends on large-cap liquidity and broad market conditions aligning over time. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why the 8,100-holder milestone matters. AlphaPepe has crossed $1 million raised, passed 8,100 holders, pushed AlphaSwap beyond 1,000 demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit while Stage 15 stays live at $0.01602. Dogecoin gives buyers the blue-chip meme trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 15 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is AlphaPepe's current presale status?

AlphaPepe has raised over $1 million with 8,100+ holders. Stage 15 is live at $0.01602, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can Dogecoin reach $10?

A $10 DOGE price would require a market cap above $1.4 trillion. Analysts view it as a long-term extreme scenario rather than a near-term target, even with ETF and commodity-status catalysts.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/100d5559-aa82-446d-860a-807b9934da13