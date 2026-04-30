Acceso Latino and Carlos Slim Foundation Launch Free Two-Day Youth Basketball Clinic in Phoenix This Weekend

Phoenix, ARIZONA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceso Latino, a program of the Carlos Slim Foundation, along with Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, ESPN, Chicanos Por La Causa, and Helios Education Foundation, will host a free two-day youth basketball clinic this weekend in Phoenix. Open to all Valley youth ages 8 to 17, the event runs Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3, at the Jerry Colangelo Branch of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, located at 1755 N. 34th Ave. Spots are limited to 150 participants and registration is required.

Carlos Slim Foundation Acceso Latino Youth Sports

The clinic is presented by Acceso Latino and hosted alongside Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, in partnership with ESPN, Positive Coaching Alliance, Chicanos Por La Causa, and Helios Education Foundation. Strategic coordination for the initiative is led by Intermestic Partners, the international advisory firm headed by former Nogales Mayor and Senior Advisor to the Carlos Slim Foundation, Marco A. Lopez, Jr.

"Sport is one of the most powerful tools we have for building bridges across communities and borders," said Marco A. Lopez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Intermestic Partners. "By bringing together the most committed organizations in North America, we are investing directly in the next generation of leaders. This is what unlocking the full potential of North American leadership looks like in practice."

Beyond the Court: Support for the Whole Family

While youth participants engage in drills and games led by experienced coaches, the event is also designed to extend its positive impact to parents. Acceso Latino will provide free on-site computer lab training, offering families access to digital tools, legal guidance, and employment resources at no cost.

Event Highlights

Skill and character-building drills taught by experienced coaches, with a focus on sportsmanship and commitment to team and community

Digital literacy and social service workshops available on-site for parents through the Acceso Latino platform

Positive Coaching Alliance will provide on-site coaching resources for parents, reinforcing the event's commitment to developing the whole athlete through family engagement.

Open to all Valley youth, no club membership required

Free lunch, snacks, and drinks provided for all participants

Event Details

Dates: Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 2026

Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 2026 Location: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Jerry Colangelo Branch

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Jerry Colangelo Branch Address: 1755 N. 34th Ave, Phoenix, AZ

1755 N. 34th Ave, Phoenix, AZ Eligibility: Youth ages 8 to 17

Youth ages 8 to 17 Cost: FREE (registration required; limited to 150 spots)

FREE (registration required; limited to 150 spots) Register: www.bgcaz.org/events/free-basketball-clinic

About the Organizations

Acceso Latino / Carlos Slim Foundation: Acceso Latino is a program of the Carlos Slim Foundation that connects over 40 million Latinos in the United States to essential services, including education, legal orientation, digital literacy, and job placement. The foundation works to close opportunity gaps and strengthen the economic and social fabric of Latino communities across North America.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley is one of Arizona's leading youth development organizations, serving thousands of young people annually through after-school programs, mentorship, and community-based resources across the greater Phoenix metro area.

Chicanos Por La Causa: Chicanos Por La Causa is one of the largest and most respected Latino community development organizations in the United States, providing housing, education, health, and economic development services to underserved communities across Arizona and beyond.

Helios Education Foundation: Helios Education Foundation is a Phoenix-based philanthropy dedicated to ensuring individuals in Arizona and Florida have access to the education and support they need to succeed in postsecondary education. Helios focuses its work on communities that have historically faced the greatest barriers to educational opportunity.

Intermestic Partners: Intermestic Partners is an international advisory firm specializing in cross-border trade, national security, and North American economic development. Led by Marco A. Lopez, Jr., a former Mayor of Nogales and Senior Advisor to the Carlos Slim Foundation, the firm bridges the gap between U.S. and Mexican markets and coordinates strategic initiatives across the region. Learn more at www.intermestic.com.

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https://accesolatino.org/en/

Press Inquiries

Marco Lopez

ml [at] marcolopez.com

602-888-6384

https://accesolatino.org/en/

Phoenix, AZ