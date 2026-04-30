FLUENT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Reduced Long Term Indebtedness Through Partial Prepayment Strengthened Product Portfolio and Wholesale Growth

 | Source: FLUENT Corp FLUENT Corp

Tampa, FL

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Management Commentary

“Our fourth quarter reflected continued progress on our strategic priorities, with a strong focus on cost optimization and simplifying our operations. In Florida, our Rosa cultivation facility delivered increased output and improved quality, helping to rebalance production across our cultivation footprint. We anticipate that these actions will drive lower cost of goods sold while positioning us to expand our premium product offerings.

While we remain focused on disciplined execution in the near term, we will continue to take steps to reduce costs and streamline operations.” Dave Vautrin, Interim CEO, Fluent

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q4 2024)

  • Revenue from continuing operations was $18.6 million compared to $21.1 million.
  • Florida revenue was $15.1 million compared to $20.3 million.
  • Gross profit before fair value adjustments1 from continuing operations was $2.1 million or 11.2% of revenue from continuing operations, compared to $8.6 million or 40.7% of revenue from continuing operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $3.2 million compared to $7.4 million, mainly driven by lower revenue and margins, compounded by increased operating costs in New York prior to revenue realization from production generated from the Company’s Buffalo facility.
  • Cash flow used in operations was $1.6 million compared to $14.7 million.
  • The Company reported an impairment expense of $36.9 million, compared to $64.3 million. The impairment expense in Q4 2025 related to the Company’s operations in New York, driven by lower forecasted revenues and increased expenses as compared to the Company’s initial valuation date upon the acquisition of RIV Capital Inc. in December 2024. The impairment expense was recognized on the New York right-of-use assets, property and equipment, and intangible assets. The impairment expense in Q4 2024 related to the Company’s cannabis license in Florida and reflected lower anticipated operating profits for the Florida market compared to the last impairment testing date, largely as a result of the pricing pressures in the Florida market. The impairment expense is a non-cash item in the current period.
  • The Company reported a gain on disposition of $12.0 million related to the divestiture of its Pennsylvania operations on December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Full Year 2024)

  • Revenue from continuing operations decreased 0.8% to $86.7 million compared to $87.4 million.
  • Florida revenue decreased 17.4% to $71.5 million compared to $86.5 million.
  • Gross profit before fair value adjustments3 from continuing operations was $28.6 million or 33.0% of revenue from continuing operations, compared to $44.3 million or 50.7% of revenue from continuing operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA4 was $12.7 million compared to $24.8 million, with the decrease primarily driven by the slow down in the Florida market and increased operating costs in New York prior to revenue realization from products out of the Company’s Buffalo facility.
  • On December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $8.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $72.2 million of total debt outstanding, with approximately 711 million common shares outstanding on an as-converted basis (638 million common shares outstanding – basic), compared to $40.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $82.4 million of total debt, with approximately 699 million common shares outstanding (472 million common shares outstanding – basic) on December 31, 2024.

The Company’s audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (the “Consolidated Financial Statements”) have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as at December 31, 2025, certain conditions indicate the existence of events and circumstances that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Subsequent to year end, the Company has been pursuing strategic initiatives intended to strengthen its liquidity position and support ongoing operations. These initiatives include, among others, obtaining additional financing and pursuing strategic transactions with third parties. While management believes these initiatives may provide a pathway to additional capital and improved liquidity, their success is subject to various conditions not wholly within the Company’s control.

Recent Operational Highlights

Company Footprint

  • As of the end of Q4 2025, FLUENT operated 35 retail locations and 8 production facilities across its core markets of Florida, New York, and Texas.

Florida

  • The Rosa indoor cultivation facility continued to increase output.
  • Relocated a retail location to Brandon, Florida during Q4 2025, followed by the opening of a retail location in Orlando (Sand Lake) in January 2026. The Company has received a Certificate of Occupancy for a new retail location in Palm Bay, with final Department of Health inspection anticipated to be completed during Q2 2026.
  • Expanded the Bag-O product line in Q4 2025 with the introduction of a ground flower offering.

New York

  • The Buffalo indoor cultivation team completed its first packaging and shipments of Connected and Alien Labs products in Q1 2026, while the Chestertown facility began shipping its Knack Black offering, a premium-tier product line packaged in glass jars.

Texas

  • Completed construction of the Houston Education and Pick-Up Center, which initially operated as a pick-up location and was converted into the Company’s flagship retail store in January 2026.
  • The statewide ban on certain hemp-derived vape products took effect on September 1, 2025.

Pennsylvania

  • Completed the sale of the Company’s Pennsylvania operations, which included three retail locations, on December 31, 2025. Net proceeds from the transaction were used to reduce the Company’s outstanding debt.

Conference Call

The Company will not host an earnings call for the quarter.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs approximately 580 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 37 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com/.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s expectations regarding lower cost of goods sold; the Company’s expectations regarding the expansion of its premium product offerings; the Company’s focus on disciplined execution in the near term; the Company’s continued efforts to reduce costs and streamline operations; and the Company’s expectations regarding the final Department of Health inspection for its new retail location in Palm Bay. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States under federal law in the United States. Cannabis remains a scheduled drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act and, subject to certain exceptions in relation to medical cannabis, illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect operations and financial performance.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information visit: https://getfluent.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:
press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:
Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer
(850) 972-8077

      
FLUENT CORP.     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION     
(USD '000)     
      
      
   December 31, December 31,
    2025   2024 
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents (includes $4,500 of restricted cash)  $8,910  $40,106 
Accounts receivable, net   839   422 
Biological assets   2,670   3,162 
Inventories, net   12,815   15,155 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,482   2,587 
Total current assets  $28,716  $61,432 
      
Property and equipment, net   39,755   52,200 
Right-of-use assets, net   43,747   46,731 
Intangible assets, net   33,114   37,590 
Goodwill   1,525   1,525 
Deferred tax assets, net   -   1,039 
Other assets   1,725   6,476 
Total assets  $148,582  $206,993 
      
Liabilities and shareholders' deficit     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable  $6,942  $6,332 
Accrued expenses   9,903   8,423 
Income taxes payable   -   1,003 
Derivative liabilities   1,632   2,148 
Provision liability - current portion   -   4,957 
Current portion of notes payable   1,253   755 
Lease obligations - current portion   5,474   4,751 
Total current liabilities  $25,204  $28,369 
      
Long-term liabilities     
Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs   59,613   68,775 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion   65,982   51,727 
Deferred tax liabilities, net   4,053   4,817 
Uncertain tax position   60,146   43,314 
Provision liability, net of current portion   7,004   9,044 
Convertible notes, net   7,540   6,482 
Other long-term liabilities   -   3,447 
Total long-term liabilities  $204,338  $187,606 
      
Total liabilities  $229,542  $215,975 
      
Shareholders' deficit     
Share capital   206,629   206,419 
Share-based compensation reserve   7,583   7,275 
Equity conversion feature   7,097   7,097 
Warrants   29,634   29,634 
Accumulated deficit   (330,707)  (258,211)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,196)  (1,196)
Total shareholders' deficit  $(80,960) $(8,982)
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit  $148,582  $206,993 
      


      
FLUENT CORP.     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 
(USD '000)     
      
      
   For the years ended
   December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Revenue, net of discounts  $86,689  $87,392 
Cost of goods sold   58,075   43,080 
Gross profit before fair value adjustments   28,614   44,312 
      
Fair value adjustments on inventory sold   187   (3,642)
Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets   (733)  7,872 
Gross profit   28,068   48,542 
      
Expenses     
General and administrative   16,883   17,576 
Sales and marketing   22,185   20,221 
Depreciation and amortization   7,370   6,396 
Share-based compensation   308   538 
Total expenses   46,746   44,731 
      
Income (loss) from operations   (18,678)  3,811 
      
Other expense (income)     
Finance costs, net   20,854   19,608 
Change in fair value of derivative liability   (516)  (9,684)
Change in remeasurement of provision liability   (5,203)  - 
Loss on debt settlement and remeasurement   479   8,725 
Loss on disposal of assets   490   237 
Impairment of intangible assets, property and equipment, and right-of-use assets   36,910   64,285 
Gain on lease modifications   (253)  (223)
Bargain purchase gain on business combination   -   (44,520)
Loss on loan   -   1,201 
Income from ERTC Credit   (3,447)  - 
Other expense (income)   (19)  68 
Total other expense, net   49,295   39,697 
      
Income (loss) before income taxes   (67,973)  (35,886)
      
Income tax expense   17,718   5,427 
      
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   (85,691)  (41,313)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   13,195   923 
Net income (loss)  $(72,496) $(40,390)
      
Net loss from discontinued operations   -   - 
      
Net income (loss)  $(72,496) $(40,390)
      
Other comprehensive income (loss)     
Foreign currency translation adjustment   -   (862)
      
Comprehensive income (loss)  $(72,496) $(41,252)
      
Net income (loss) per share     
Basic and diluted - continuing operations  $(0.16) $(0.14)
Basic and diluted - discontinued operations  $-  $- 
Basic - discontinued operations  $0.02  $0.00 
Diluted - discontinued operations  $0.02  $0.00 
      
Weighted average number of shares     
Basic number of shares   547,787,979   305,528,621 
Diluted number of shares   667,388,977   319,363,971 
          


      
FLUENT CORP.     
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS     
      
 Three months ended
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 Variance
      
Revenue, net of discounts$18,607  $21,064  $(2,457)
Cost of goods sold 16,521   12,501   4,020 
      
Gross profit before fair value adjustments(1) 2,086   8,563   (6,477)
Gross margin before fair value adjustments(1) 11.2%  40.7%  -29.4%
      
Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold 2,063   (1,383)  3,446 
Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets (2,208)  (832)  (1,376)
Gross profit 1,941   6,348   (4,407)
Gross margin 10.4%  30.1%  -19.7%
      
Expenses     
General and administrative 3,565   5,096   (1,531)
Sales and marketing 5,432   4,922   510 
Depreciation and amortization 1,700   1,652   48 
Share-based compensation 91   119   (28)
Total expenses 10,788   11,789   (1,001)
      
Loss from operations (8,847)  (5,441)  (3,406)
      
Other expense (income), net     
Finance costs, net 5,492   5,168   324 
Change in fair value of derivative liability 16   (1,392)  1,408 
Loss on remeasurement of provision liabillity (480)  -   (480)
Loss on debt settlement 479   8,725   (8,246)
Loss on disposal of assets (29)  25   (54)
Impairment expense 36,910   64,285   (27,375)
Gain on lease modification (253)  (223)  (30)
Bargain purchase gain on business combination -   (44,520)  44,520 
Loss on loan -   1,201   (1,201)
Income from ERTC Credit (3,447)  -   (3,447)
Other income (40)  63   (103)
Total other expense, net 38,648   33,332   5,316 
      
Loss before taxes (47,495)  (38,773)  (8,722)
      
Income taxes 5,187   (13,312)  18,499 
      
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (52,682)  (25,461)  (27,221)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 12,195   70   12,125 
      
Net loss (40,487)  (25,391)  (15,096)
      
Other comprehensive income (loss)     
Foreign currency translation adjustment -   (862)  862 
      
Comprehensive loss (40,487)  (26,253)  (14,234)
            


     
FLUENT CORP.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS    
(USD '000)    
     
 For the year ended December 31,
 
 20252024 
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities    
Net loss$(72,496)$(40,390)
Adjustments for non-cash items:    
Bargain purchase gain on business combination- (44,520)
Loss on issuance and extinguishment of debt instruments, net- 8,225 
Inventory write-down1,984 81 
Intangible assets impairment3,788 64,285 
Right of use assets impairment20,521 - 
Property, plant, and equipment impairment12,601 - 
Unrealized (gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets733 (7,872)
Realized (gain) loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold(187)3,642 
Share-based compensation expense308 538 
Depreciation and amortization21,243 14,995 
Accretion and interest expense21,028 12,370 
Income from ERTC tax credit(3,447)- 
Loss on disposition of fixed assets491 237 
Loss on debt settlement479 - 
Gain on remeasurement of provision liability(5,203)- 
Loss (gain) on lease modification(253)(223)
Gain on disposition of subsidiary(12,035)- 
Net change in fair value of derivative(516)(9,684)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)275 (12,850)
Net change in non-cash working capital    
Accounts receivable(417)24 
Biological assets(20,918)(17,551)
Inventory20,884 20,087 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets1,141 1,464 
Right of use assets/liabilities(12,070)(4,840)
Other assets4,702 (492)
Accounts payable(127)805 
Accrued expenses1,074 (8,430)
Uncertain tax position16,832 43,314 
Other long-term liabilities- (435)
Income taxes(1,003)(21,006)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$ (588)$ 1,774 
     
Cash flows used in investing activities    
Cash acquired through business combination- 39,501 
Purchases of property and equipment(14,039)(16,173)
Purchase of intangible assets(358)(1,332)
Sale of subsidiaries - Cansortium Pennsylvania LLC11,600 - 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities$ (2,797)$ 21,996 
     
Cash flows used in financing activities    
Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants210 - 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of financing costs- 8,975 
Mandatory prepayment of term loan(11,600)- 
Payment of lease obligations(4,764)(2,814)
Net proceeds from equipment loan- 48 
Proceeds from term loan, net of financing costs- 68,976 
Repayments of principal on term loan- (67,173)
Principal and interest repayments of notes payable(11,657)(1,335)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities$ (27,811)$ 6,677 
     
Net change in cash(31,197)30,447 
     
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents- (862)
     
Cash, beginning of period40,106 10,521 
     
Cash, end of period$ 8,909 $ 40,106 
     


       
FLUENT CORP.      
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION      
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024      
(USD '000)      
       
 Three months ended 
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 Variance 
Net loss - continuing and discontinued ops$(52,682) $(25,461) $(27,221) 
Interest expense 5,492   5,168   324  
Income taxes 5,187   (13,312)  18,499  
Depreciation and amortization 5,333   3,320   2,013  
Interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations 249   263   (14) 
EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops$(36,421) $(30,022) $(6,399) 
       
       
 Three months ended 
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 Variance 
EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops$(36,421) $(30,022) $(6,399) 
Change in fair value of biological assets 145   2,215   (2,070) 
Change in fair market value of derivative 16   (1,392)  1,408  
Change in remeasurement of provision liability (480)  -   (480) 
Impairment expense 36,910   64,285   (27,375) 
Bargain purchase gain -   (44,520)  44,520  
Income from ERTC Credit (3,447)  -   (3,447) 
Gain on lease modifications (253)  (223)  (30) 
Loss on debt settlement and remeasurement 479   8,725   (8,246) 
Loss on loan -   1,201   (1,201) 
Professional fees(1) 2,155   5,584   (3,429) 
One-time employee costs(2) 868   927   (59) 
Share-based compensation 91   119   (28) 
Loss on disposal of assets (29)  25   (54) 
Other non-recurring expense 3,144   471   2,673  
Adjusted EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops$3,178  $7,395  $(4,217) 
       
       
       
 Year ended 
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 Variance 
Net loss - continuing and discontinued ops$(72,496) $(40,390) $(32,106) 
Interest expense 20,854   19,608   1,246  
Income taxes 17,718   5,427   12,291  
Depreciation and amortization 20,995   14,091   6,904  
Interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations 2,164   2,289   (125) 
EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops$(10,765) $1,025  $(11,790) 
       
       
 Year ended 
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 Variance 
EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops$(10,765) $1,025  $(11,790) 
Change in fair value of biological assets 546   (4,230)  4,776  
Change in fair market value of derivative (516)  (9,684)  9,168  
Change in remeasurement of provision liability (5,203)  -   (5,203) 
Impairment expense 36,910   64,285   (27,375) 
Bargain purchase gain -   (44,520)  44,520  
Income from ERTC Credit (3,447)  -   (3,447) 
Gain on lease modifications (253)  (223)  (30) 
Loss on debt settlement and remeasurement 479   8,725   (8,246) 
Loss on loan -   1,201   (1,201) 
Professional fees 2,155   5,584   (3,429) 
One-time employee costs 868   927   (59) 
Share-based compensation 308   538   (230) 
Loss on disposal of assets 490   -   490  
Other non-recurring expense 3,144   1,168   1,976  
Gain on disposition of Cansortium PA LLC (12,035)  -   (12,035) 
Adjusted EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops$12,681  $24,796  $(12,115) 
             


1 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (being calculated as the net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income) and finance transactions costs, plus taxes, plus depreciation and amortization) plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, plus (minus) the changes in fair market value of derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management.
3 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (being calculated as the net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income) and finance transactions costs, plus taxes, plus depreciation and amortization) plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, plus (minus) the changes in fair market value of derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management.


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