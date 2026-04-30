AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for Q1 of 2026

 | Source: Ekspress Grupp Ekspress Grupp

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the revenue of Ekspress Grupp decreased by 1% year-over-year and totalled EUR 16.8 million. At the same time, EBITDA increased by EUR 0.6 million. Digital revenue remained at last year's level and accounted for 86% of the Group's total revenue.

The revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp for the 1st quarter of 2026 decreased by EUR 0.2 million (-1%) year-over-year, totalling EUR 16.8 million. The Q1 revenue comparison base is affected by transactions that occurred in December 2025 – the sales of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB and the acquisition of the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ. Excluding these transactions, the revenue for the 1st quarter increased by EUR 0.1 million (+1%). The continued growth of digital subscription revenue and revenue from ticket sales platforms contributed positively to revenue generation. At the same time, the general weakness of the business environment in the Baltic States had a negative impact, which was reflected in a -13% decrease in advertising revenue for the 1st quarter (excluding the Lrytas UAB transaction, advertising revenue decreased by -4%).

The digital revenue for the 1st quarter remained at the same level as last year. If to exclude the digital revenue of Lrytas UAB from the comparison base, the year-over-year growth was +7%. At the same time, the digital subscription revenue of the Group’s media companies and the number of people with digital subscriptions increased year-over-year in all three countries. In a year, the Group received nearly 13 thousand new digital subscriptions (+6%) and reached 237 000 subscriptions at the end of the 1st quarter of 2026. Thus, the Group’s digital revenue is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue, and it makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of the content offered by the Group’s media companies to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States.

In the 1st quarter, Ekspress Grupp’s profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 0.9 million, increasing by EUR 0.6 million year-over-year (+255%). Excluding the transactions that took place in December 2025, (sale of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB and acquisition of the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ), the EBITDA increased by EUR 0.2 million (+59%) in the 1st quarter. EBITDA growth was supported by continued growth in digital subscription revenue and revenue from ticket sales platforms. However, due to the weak economic environment in the Baltic States, media companies' advertising sales were under pressure, which in turn had a negative impact on EBITDA.

The consolidated net loss for the 1st quarter of 2026 totalled EUR 0.9 million which is EUR 0.7 million lower than last year. However, excluding the transactions that took place in December 2025, the net loss for the 1st quarter was EUR 0.2 million lower.

In April 2026, A/S Delfi, the Latvian subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of the training company SIA Baltijas Datoru Akadēmija from the technology company SIA Tet. SIA Baltijas Datoru Akadēmija (BDA) is a leading professional training provider and one of the largest training centres in Latvia and the Baltic States. Founded in 1994, BDA provides training in the IT field, project management, cyber security and data analysis, and personal development, as well as internationally recognised certifications. The instructors are experienced practitioners who focus on skills that can be applied immediately at work. The main purpose of the transaction is to support the growth of the digital business line by diversifying sources of income and expanding into the training sector in Latvia. This is in line with Ekspress Grupp's long-term strategy to grow revenue from digital products and services, including subscriptions.

In April 2026, the Estonian Competition Authority approved the transaction of AS Ekspress Grupp and AS AVH Grupp, which was concluded on 9 July 2025, pursuant to which Ekspress Grupp would acquire the 50% ownership interest in AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus from AVH Grupp. As a result of the transaction, Ekspress Grupp became the sole owner of Õhtuleht Kirjastus. Õhtuleht Kirjastus is one of the largest media companies in Estonia, which publishes the daily newspaper Õhtuleht with the largest circulation in Estonia and several popular magazines. The company also manages online publications, including the portals ohtuleht.ee and toidutare.ee. The acquisition of Õhtuleht Kirjastus gives Ekspress Grupp additional opportunities to invest in high-quality journalism and is in line with the Group's long-term strategy.

The Group’s liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for potential new acquisitions and for situations related to a further economic slowdown. As of 31 March 2026, the Group’s available cash totalled EUR 11.7 million (31 March 2025: EUR 8.4 million).

Q1 RESULTS

REVENUE

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 16.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 17.0 million). The revenue for the 1st quarter decreased by 1% year-over-year. The Q1 revenue comparison base is affected by transactions that took place in December 2025 – the sales of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB and the acquisition of the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ. Excluding these transactions, the revenue for the 1st quarter increased by 1%. The continued growth of digital subscription revenue and revenue from ticket sales platforms contributed positively to revenue generation. At the same time, the general weakness of the business environment in the Baltic States had a negative impact, which was reflected in a -13% decrease in advertising revenue for the 1st quarter (excluding the Lrytas UAB transaction, advertising revenue decreased by -4%). The share of the Group’s digital revenue in total revenue was 86% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2026 (at the end of Q1 2025: 84% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the 1st quarter of 2026 remained at the level of the same period last year (excluding Lrytas UAB, digital revenues grew by 7%).

EXPENSES

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs, excluding depreciation and amortisation totalled EUR 16.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 16.9 million). Operating expenses decreased by EUR 0.7 million (-4%) as compared to the same period last year. The comparison base of operating expenses is affected by transactions completed in December 2025 – the sale of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB and the acquisition of the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ. Excluding these transactions, operating expenses in Q1 are at the same level as last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 0.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.2 million). EBITDA increased by EUR 0.6 million (+255%) as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 5% (Q1 2025: 1%). Excluding the transactions that took place in December 2025, (sale of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB and acquisition of the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ), the EBITDA increased by EUR 0.2 million (+59%) in the 1st quarter. EBITDA growth was supported by continued growth in digital subscription revenue and revenue from ticket sales platforms. However, due to the weak economic environment in the Baltic States, media companies' advertising sales were under pressure, which in turn had a negative impact on EBITDA.

The consolidated net loss for the 1st quarter of 2026 totalled EUR -0.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.6 million), which is EUR 0.7 million (+43%) lower than in last year. However, excluding the transactions that took place in December 2025 (the sales of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB and the acquisition of the traffic training platform Liikluslab Baltic OÜ), the net loss for the 1st quarter was EUR 0.2 million lower (+14%).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 11.7 million and equity in the amount of EUR 56.7 million (49% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 March 2025 were EUR 8.4 million and EUR 56.8 million (50% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2026, the Group’s net debt was EUR 14.4 million (31 March 2025: EUR 20.0 million).

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR -0.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR +0.7 million), which was negatively affected by ticket sales platforms in both Estonia and Latvia (cash for tickets collected on behalf of event organisers for the events and paid out to the organisers).

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the Group’s cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR +1.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR -0.7 million), of which EUR +2.5 million is net change in short-term deposits and EUR -0.7 million was related to development and acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, of which the largest investments were in the development of Delfi platform and Delfi TV.

In the 1st quarter of 2026, the Group’s cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -1.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR -0.5 million). Financing activities include a net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR -0.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR +0.2 million) and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -0.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -0.6 million) due to the normal reduction of the remaining lease term.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand)Sales
 Q1 2026Q1 2025Change %12 months 2025
Media segment16 77516 983-1%80 107
 advertising revenue7 3948 489-13%39 099
subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales)5 4325 1965%20 982
ticket sales platforms1 1931 00019%4 496
outdoor screens905929-3%4 860
sale of other goods and services1 8511 36935%10 670
Corporate functions2051965%818
Inter-segment eliminations(179)(176) (698)
TOTAL GROUP16 80217 003-1%80 227
 incl. revenue from all digital channels14 41214 3600%68 648
 % of revenue from all digital channels86%84% 86%


(EUR thousand)EBITDA
 Q1 2026Q1 2025change %12 months 2025
Media segment1 312626109%12 431
Corporate functions(444)(383)-16%(1 674)
Inter-segment eliminations02 6
TOTAL GROUP867244255%10 763


EBITDA marginQ1 2026Q1 202512 months 2025
Media segment8%4%16%
TOTAL GROUP5%1%13%


Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)31.03.202631.12.2025
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents11 65911 479
Short-term deposits02 490
Trade and other receivables18 26716 940
Corporate income tax prepayment196171
Inventories259261
Total current assets30 38131 341
Non-current assets  
Other receivables and investments1 5241 666
Deferred tax asset8484
Investments in joint ventures1 0971 112
Investments in associates187160
Property, plant and equipment10 72610 991
Intangible assets71 87472 190
Total non-current assets85 49286 203
TOTAL ASSETS115 873117 544
LIABILITIES  
Current liabilities  
Borrowings5 3739 962
Trade and other payables33 14132 817
Corporate income tax payable957
Total current liabilities 38 52442 836
Non-current liabilities   
Long-term borrowings20 65017 094
Total non-current liabilities20 65017 094
TOTAL LIABILITIES59 17459 930
EQUITY  
Share capital18 57618 576
Share premium14 29514 295
Treasury shares(5)(5)
Reserves2 4942 494
Retained earnings21 33922 254
TOTAL EQUITY 56 69957 614
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY115 873117 544


Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)Q1 2026Q1 202512 months 2025
Sales revenue16 80217 00380 227
Cost of sales(14 287)(14 848)(63 390)
Gross profit2 5152 15516 837
Other income3781712 240
Marketing expenses(872)(908)(4 019)
Administrative expenses(2 844)(2 770)(10 986)
Other expenses(104)(48)(99)
Impairment of goodwill00(1 792)
Operating profit /(loss)(927)(1 400)2 181
Interest income122889
Interest expenses(309)(411)(1 425)
Other finance income/ (costs)300(17)(2 672)
Net finance cost3(400)(4 008)
Profit (loss) on shares of joint ventures(15)44240
Profit (loss) on shares of associates27161309
Profit (loss) from the sale of associate002 043
Profit /(loss) before income tax(911)(1 595)765
Income tax expense(4)(4)266
Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period(915)(1 599)1 031
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year000
Total comprehensive income /(loss)(915)(1 599)1 031
Earnings per share (euro)
Basic earnings per share (0.0296) (0.0517)0.0333
Diluted earnings per share (0.0296) (0.0517)0.0333
     


Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)Q1 2026Q1 202512 months 2025
Cash flows from operating activities   
Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year(927)(1 400)2 181
Adjustments for (non-cash):   
Depreciation and amortisation1 7941 6436 790
Loss on goodwill impairment001 792
(Gain)/loss on sale and write-down of property, plant and equipment(50)16(25)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Trade and other receivables(864)(727)(3 052)
Inventories2(9)146
Trade and other payables3181 4736 696
Income tax paid(77)(27)(52)
Interest paid(316)(303)(1 549)
Net cash generated from operating activities (120)66412 927
Cash flows from investing activities   
Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired)00(4 751)
Receipts from sales of interest in subsidiaries (net of cash disposed of)00843
Receipts of other investments0079
Receipts from sales of interest in equity-accounted investees004 200
Interest received122892
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets(717)(988)(3 906)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets126144
Loans granted(3)0(42)
Loan repayments received0074
Dividends received from associates and joint ventures00456
Net change in deposits2 4900(2 490)
Net cash used in investing activities 1 908(731)(5 400)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Dividends paid00(1 857)
Payment of lease liabilities(719)(623)(2 607)
Change in overdraft08870
Proceeds from borrowings009 320
Repayments of bank loans(889)(726)(4 875)
Redemption of notes00(5 000)
Net cash used in financing activities (1 608)(463)(5 019)
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS180(530)2 508
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period11 4798 9718 971
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period11 6598 44111 479



Additional information
Rain Sarapuu
CFO of the Group
rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee


AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.

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