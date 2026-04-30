Asia Pacific Packaging Market to Reach USD 543.89 Billion by 2035 Driven by Sustainability, E-commerce Expansion, and Smart Packaging Innovations

Ottawa, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Asia Pacific packaging market stood at USD 372.35 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 543.89 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

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Key Takeaways

China led the market in 2025.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the studied years.

By material type, the plastic packaging segment dominated the market in 2025 .

. By material type, the sustainable/biodegradable packaging segment is expected to grow notably in the coming years.

By packaging type, the flexible packaging segment captured a dominant share of the Asia Pacific packaging market in 2025.

of the Asia Pacific packaging market in 2025. By packaging type, the semi-rigid packaging segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the blow moulding segment was dominant in the market in 2025.

By technology, the digital printing & smart labelling segment is expected to show rapid growth in the predicted timeframe.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment held a major share of the market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the e-commerce & retail segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2026-2035.

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How is the Asia Pacific Packaging Market Revolutionizing?

The overall market expansion is fueled by the massive urbanization, increasing middle-class disposable incomes, broader adoption of smart packaging, & rigorous government assistance for eco-friendly materials. Moreover, the market is putting efforts into pioneering paperization of materials, biodegradable materials, & advanced packaging coupled with QR codes for authentication. Alongside, certain advances are promoting flexible, single-serve pouches, with automation & robotics to raise efficiency, especially in China & Japan.

Eye on Sustainability & Advanced Technology: Major Potentials

Day by day, the Asia Pacific packaging market is empowering the development of mono-material structures to boost recyclability. Also, fostering robust research activities in the replacement of fossil-based monomers with bio-based options to lower the carbon footprint. Eventually, the market progression is shifting towards the unification of IoT, NFC chips, RFID tags, & QR codes into packaging for real-time monitoring, inventory management, & authenticity verification.

What are the Key Restraints in the Asia Pacific Packaging Market?

A comprehensive, faster rise in single-use packaging is limiting waste management & also developing pollution risks. So, the shortage of infrastructure is restricting the adoption in numerous areas. Subsidiary, the APAC is facing notable variations in stricter environmental regulations, which create barriers for firms to standardize products.

Asia Pacific Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In 2025, China captured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to the emergence of strict regulatory landscapes, with growth of online shopping, driven by increased smartphone penetration & live-streaming sales. These catalysts need durable, protective, & inexpensive packaging, which substantially propels demand for corrugated boxes & courier bags. Besides this, another prominent driver is the expanded healthcare expenditure & vast pharmaceutical manufacturing, which demand high-barrier & child-resistant packaging.

For instance,

In December 2025, SGD Pharma became the first glass manufacturer in China to achieve ISO 14021 certification for its post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass packaging.





On the other hand, India is predicted to witness rapid expansion during 2026-2035 in the Asia Pacific packaging market. Along with the e-commerce development, India is experiencing a vast demand for processed food, which needs a longer shelf life, & this fuels the use of smart flexible packaging. Continuous advances in India are exploring the wider application of QR codes for traceability, 100% plastic-free aqueous barrier coatings, & automation for high-speed, error-free production.

For instance,

In March 2026, Veritiv Operating Company joined with Packsize to convey smarter, more efficient, & sustainable packaging for customers.





Furthermore, the Japanese market is extensively pioneering plastic that dissolves in seawater, i.e., ocean-safe & plant-based biodegradable films. Alongside, Japan is emphasizing redesigning, including Cup Noodle's mimi (ears) tab, which discards plastic stickers, and also easy-open yogurt containers & measuring seasoning bottles.

For instance,

In February 2025, Motherson joined with Japan's Sanko to offer sustainable packaging solutions in India & Europe.





More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Asia Pacific Packaging Market: Segmental Insights

By Material Type Analysis

In 2025, the plastic packaging segment held a dominant share of the market. Plastic has certain features, like lightweight, durability, & affordability in nature, which offer the rising e-commerce & retail sectors. APAC is fostering rigid high-density polyethene (HDPE) bottles, which play a pivotal role in household and personal care products.

Whereas the sustainable/biodegradable packaging segment is estimated to expand notably. The segmental growth is driven by strict regulations, a step towards recyclable & compostable materials, to focus on high-growth, sustainable solutions to lower pollution. Domestic leaders of APAC are leveraging agricultural byproducts, such as sugarcane bagasse, to develop home-compostable packaging.

By Packaging Type Analysis

The flexible packaging segment was dominant in the Asia Pacific packaging market in 2025. The surging preference for smaller, portable, & easy-to-dispose packaging, like stand-up pouches & sachets, also combines with modifying lifestyles, is fueling the demand for this type. A prominent development includes ‘Flexible Blister’, a mono-PE blister pack for pills that facilitates a recyclable option to aluminum-PVC formats.

However, the semi-rigid packaging segment is anticipated to expand significantly. This primarily covers blister packs, thermoformed trays, and specialized PET containers. With a cost-effective transport & shipping expenditure, this type provides excellent protection for fragile items. Also, by integrating with personalization, this type becomes suitable for food, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

By Technology Type Analysis

In 2025, the blow moulding segment accounted for the biggest share of the Asia Pacific packaging market. A focus on sustainability, this technology implements extrusion & injection blow moulding, which produces complex shapes, especially bottles with handles or specific pharmaceutical containers, utilizing materials, including PET, PP, and HDPE. This technology offers inexpensiveness, with advanced high-speed blow valves & optimized wall thickness controls, which raise productivity & reduce material waste.

On the other hand, the digital printing & smart labelling segment is predicted to expand fastest in the coming era. This focuses on short-run flexibility, anti-counterfeiting requirements, & high-tech integration (RFID, NFC). The segmental expansion is driven by broader use of NFC, RFID, & blockchain-enabled labels for supply chain management, anti-counterfeiting, and consumer involvement. The APAC market is heavily adopting UV inkjet technology for corrugated packaging & high-resolution digital presses for flexible packaging.

By End-Use Industry Analysis

The food & beverage segment led the Asia Pacific packaging market in 2025. The APAC is highly demanding of ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and single-serve products, with the emergence of extensive online food ordering, which fosters the demand for flexible, portable, and easy-to-use packaging solutions. Innovation comprises novel materials introduced by NTU Singapore that use antimicrobial agents to kill harmful bacteria, raising the shelf life of fresh fruit by up to three days.

Although the e-commerce & retail segment is anticipated to register notable expansion. Progressing e-commerce platforms & broader adoption of quick-commerce models, specifically in China & India, are fueling the growth of these industries. Alongside, the APAC firms are widely investing in logistics & automation for rapid delivery, which needs durable packaging, like specialized mailers & corrugated boxes.

Asia Pacific Packaging Market Companies

Amcor plc

Mondi Group

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Shanying International Holdings Co Ltd,

Xiamen Hexing Packaging Printing Co, Ltd.

Tetra Pak

SIG Combibloc,

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ball Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles

Graham Packaging

Parksons Packaging

Essel Propack Limited

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd.

Autofits Packaging Private Limited

P.R. Packagings Ltd.

WestRock

Key Launches in the Asia Pacific Packaging Market

In April 2026, Henkel introduced its novel barrier & heat seal coatings for paper packaging as alternatives to plastic packaging.

In December 2025, Tetra Pak unveiled the Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 ml Slim Leaf carton, a paper-based barrier for juice, by collaborating with García Carrión.

In October 2025, Henkel inaugurated its Packaging RecycLab in Shanghai, China, to assess adhesive solutions for recycling.

In July 2025, INEOS Styrolution rolled out its 100% bio-attributed polystyrene, Styrolution PS ECO 158K BC100, for food packaging.

Asia Pacific Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Plastic Packaging Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Paper & Paperboard Kraft Paper Corrugated Board Folding Carton Liquid Packaging Board

Metal Packaging Aluminium Cans (Beverages, Aerosols) Steel Drums & Pails Foils & Lids

Glass Packaging Bottles (Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages) Jars (Food, Pharma) Vials & Ampoules (Healthcare)

Sustainable/Biodegradable Packaging Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bagasse (Sugarcane-based) Paper-Based Laminates & Compostables Mushroom Packaging, Starch-Based Films





By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging Bottles & Jars Cans Boxes Trays & Tubs

Flexible Packaging Stand-Up Pouches Roll stock Film Sachets & Stick Packs Wraps & Bags

Semi-Rigid Packaging Blister Packs Clamshells Cups & Tubs



By Technology

Injection Moulding

Blow Moulding

Thermoforming

Extrusion

Digital Printing & Smart Labelling



By Application

Food & Beverage Fresh & Frozen Food Dairy & Bakery Snacks & Confectionery Bottled Water & Carbonated Drinks Alcoholic Beverages Others

Pharmaceuticals Solid Dose Liquid Dose Injectable Others

Personal Care & Cosmetics Tubes Pump Bottles Sachets Others

Industrial Packaging Electronics E-commerce & Retail Others







By Country/Subregion

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific





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About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

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