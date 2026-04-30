Inbank unaudited financial results for Q1 2026

 | Source: Inbank Inbank

Inbank started 2026 with strong sales growth and stable underlying performance, while profitability development was more moderate. In Q1 2026 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of €4 million, decreasing 11% year-on-year. The return on equity (ROE) in Q1 was 9.4%.

  • In Q1 2026, Inbank’s total net income amounted to €21.9 million, increasing 5% year-on-year. Operating expenses increased to €12.1 million, reflecting higher continued investments in technology and marketing spend, while remaining stable compared to the previous quarters.
  • Originated volume reached €206 million, increasing 24% year-on-year and marking a record quarterly result. Regionally growth was led by Central and Eastern Europe, where originated volume increased by 33%, while the Baltics also delivered solid growth of 18%.
  • Sales growth was broad-based across most product groups. Personal loans more than doubled year-on-year, increasing by 104% to €47.3 million. Car financing volumes grew by 28% to €51.5 million, supported by the launch of the Otomoto partnership (part of OLX Group) in Poland and gradual recovery in the Estonian car market. Rental services volumes increased by 60%, while net rental income grew by 17%. Green financing volumes remained stable at €32.8 million. Pay later products remained the largest segment with €56.8 million in sales, although volumes declined by 4% year-on-year.
  • By the end of the quarter, Inbank’s loan and rental portfolio reached €1.29 billion, growing 10% year-on-year. Portfolio growth was impacted by higher early repayments and the weakening of the Polish zloty. Customer deposits increased by 5% year-on-year to €1.33 billion.
  • Credit quality remained stable, with impairment levels at 1.6% of the average loan and rental portfolio, remaining within the target range.
  • In April 2026, Inbank paid its first-ever, one-off dividend of €4.8 million, supported by a gradual increase in net profit and equity base over recent quarters.
  • By the end of Q1 2026, Inbank had more than 847,000 active customer contracts and over 6,200 active retail partners.


Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments:

“Inbank entered 2026 with a very strong sales growth. Achieving a record originated volume in a seasonally slower first quarter positions us well for the year ahead. At the same time, margin pressure from loan portfolio repricing and early repayments weighed on profitability during the quarter. At the same time, funding cost continued to decline and the overall portfolio quality remains well diversified and resilient, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions across our core markets.

Looking ahead, we expect margin pressure to persist in the near term due to repricing effects and repayment dynamics. To improve profitability during the rest of the year, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy across existing markets, strengthening product competitiveness and maintaining discipline in pricing, risk management and cost control.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2026

Total assets €1.62 billion
Loan and rental portfolio €1.29 billion
Customer deposits €1.33 billion
Total equity €172 million
Net profit €4 million
Return on equity 9.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

 Q1 2026Q1 20253 months 20263 months 2025
Interest income calculated using effective interest method31,50231,27331,50231,273
Interest expense-13,126-13,313-13,126-13,313
Net interest income18,37617,96018,37617,960
     
Fee and commission income927927
Fee and commission expenses-1,289-1,232-1,289-1,232
Net fee and commission income/expenses-1,197-1,225-1,197-1,225
     
Rental income11,2779,14911,2779,149
Sale of assets previously rented to customers5,3133,9615,3133,961
Other operating income0000
Depreciation of rental assets-5,320-4,262-5,320-4,262
Other operating expenses-1,982-1,683-1,982-1,683
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers-5,174-3,643-5,174-3,643
Net rental income/expenses4,1143,5224,1143,522
     
Other operating income44114411
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value637444637444
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses-10819-10819
Net gain/losses from financial items573474573474
     
Total net income21,86620,73121,86620,731
     
Personnel expenses-5,987-5,610-5,987-5,610
Marketing expenses-1,203-853-1,203-853
Administrative expenses-3,193-2,962-3,193-2,962
Depreciation, amortization-1,720-1,663-1,720-1,663
Total operating expenses-12,103-11,088-12,103-11,088
     
Share of profit from associates0000
Impairment losses on loans and receivables-5,200-4,470-5,200-4,470
Profit before income tax4,5635,1734,5635,173
     
Income tax expense-547-642-547-642
Profit for the period4,0164,5314,0164,531
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Currency translation differences-79-107-79-107
Total comprehensive income for the period3,9374,4243,9374,424


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

 31/03/202631/12/202531/03/2025
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents174,543144,541218,356
Mandatory reserves at central banks26,06928,85926,042
Due from other banks10,08310,0040
Investments in debt securities58,72959,39347,063
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss23994103
Loans and receivables1,156,9381,152,1361,059,208
Other financial assets4,1553,6105,309
Tangible fixed assets120,031113,835100,263
Right of use assets19,00120,46919,775
Intangible assets34,07433,49232,022
Other assets6,2436,3009,532
Deferred tax assets7,0807,2994,973
Total assets1,617,1851,580,0321,522,646
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits1,334,1661,301,0521,267,247
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss0265120
Other financial liabilities44,25146,20450,513
Current tax liability542193320
Deferred tax liability1,4381,350660
Other liabilities16,16011,13210,816
Subordinated debt securities48,88448,86640,896
Total liabilities1,445,4411,409,0621,370,572
    
Equity   
Share capital1,1891,1781,152
Share premium61,75260,16654,849
Statutory reserve119115109
Other reserves5101,1531,316
Retained earnings108,174108,35894,648
Total equity171,744170,970152,074
    
Total liabilities and equity1,617,1851,580,0321,522,646


Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 847,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
styv.solovjov@inbank.ee

Attachments


Attachments

Inbank Interim Report Q1 2026 Inbank Corporate Presentation Q1 2026
GlobeNewswire

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