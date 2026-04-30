Fischer Sciences Inc. expands Code of Cultures Probiotics to Canadian consumers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fischer Sciences Inc., a Canadian health and wellness company focused on science-backed nutrition, today announced the official launch of its premium whole-food probiotics brand, Code of Cultures Probiotics across Canada.

Designed to bridge the gap between modern science and natural nutrition, Code of Cultures introduces a next-generation probiotic formulation derived from whole-food sources rather than synthetic isolates. The brand aims to support gut health, digestion, and overall well-being through clean, carefully sourced ingredients.

“Consumers are becoming more aware of what goes into their bodies, and they’re demanding transparency, quality, and real efficacy,” said a spokesperson for Fischer Sciences Inc. “Code of Cultures was created to meet that demand—combining clinically informed formulations with the integrity of whole-food nutrition.”

Unlike conventional probiotics, Code of Cultures emphasizes:

Whole-food-based probiotic strains

Clean-label formulations with no unnecessary fillers

Targeted support for digestive balance and microbiome health

High-quality sourcing aligned with modern wellness standards

The launch comes at a time when interest in gut health continues to grow rapidly across Canada, with more consumers seeking natural approaches to support immunity, energy, and long-term wellness.

Code of Cultures products are now available online and will expand into broader distribution channels in the coming months.

About Fischer Sciences Inc.

Fischer Sciences Inc. is a Canada-based health company dedicated to developing innovative, science-driven nutritional products. The company focuses on delivering high-quality formulations that align with evolving consumer expectations around transparency, effectiveness, and holistic wellness.

About Code of Cultures

Code of Cultures is a whole-food probiotics brand committed to redefining gut health through clean, natural, and scientifically grounded formulations. The brand represents a new approach to probiotics—one that prioritizes both efficacy and ingredient integrity.

About Us:

Code of Cultures Probiotics is a wellness-focused brand dedicated to supporting gut health through thoughtfully formulated probiotic solutions. With an emphasis on quality, balance, and science-backed ingredients, the brand aims to help individuals build a stronger microbiome and a healthier foundation from within.

Contact:

help@codesofcultures.com

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