INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026 (UNAUDITED)

GROUP CEO’S REVIEW

Rait Riim, CEO and Member of the Management Board of Arco Vara AS:

“The first quarter of 2026 developed largely as expected for Arco Vara, with the company maintaining its focus on advancing its ongoing development projects. During the quarter, a change also occurred in the company’s management, and as of 1 April, I have assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Arco Vara.

I have more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector and joining Arco Vara represents an opportunity for me to contribute to the company’s next phase of development. Arco Vara’s ambition is to be a real estate developer recognized as a benchmark for urban space and living environment quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation. It is important that a developer does not merely construct buildings but creates holistic environments that homeowners take pride in and whose value grows over time.

The strength of the company’s development portfolio and the potential of its next growth phase provide the opportunity to execute large-scale and urbanistically significant projects, which require a clear strategic vision and strong financial discipline. My strategic objective includes expanding and diversifying Arco Vara’s product portfolio—moving beyond fully developed apartment districts into segments such as terraced houses, detached homes, and undeveloped plots, while also diversifying across different price segments. In line with this, Arco Vara is open to acquisition opportunities for development land in Tallinn and its surrounding areas with established detailed plans.

In accordance with the company’s Articles of Association, my mandate as CEO has been granted for a term of three years.

The Estonian real estate market in the first quarter of 2026 was characterized by seasonal calmness. There were no significant changes in transaction prices or volumes. In the early months of the year, the market was positively influenced by signs of improvement in Estonia’s economic growth environment. Negative factors included high electricity prices in January and February, rising interest rates, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East in March. We observe that homebuyers are increasingly adapting to the surrounding instability and are more willing to enter into contracts for homes that will be completed in the future.

The loss incurred by the company during the quarter reflects the cyclical nature of real estate development projects—losses are generated during the planning and construction phases, while profits are realized upon completion of the buildings. Currently, Arco Vara has 122 apartments and commercial units under construction in Tallinn, all scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

Below is an overview of the company’s activities by development project:

Kodulahe Quarter, Lammi 8 development: The residential building has been completed, and as of the end of the quarter, only four apartments and one commercial unit remain unsold out of 113 units. During the first quarter, one apartment was sold. The plan is to sell the remaining units in the coming quarters.

Kodulahe Quarter, Soodi 6 development: Construction, which began in June 2025, has reached its halfway point. By the end of the quarter, 28 out of 66 apartments and commercial units had been sold under preliminary contracts. The project is attractive to families, investors, and more demanding clients due to its good location and well-designed layouts. Construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Spordi 3a/3b development: Construction, which also began in June 2025, has reached its halfway stage. By the end of the quarter, 17 out of 56 apartments had been sold under preliminary contracts. The Spordi Street development enhances Arco Vara’s portfolio with a prime location in the Kristiine residential district—an area with limited new developments but strong demand. Construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Arcojärve development: The detailed planning process is ongoing. The detailed plan was adopted by the local municipality on 15 October 2025, followed by a public display. We are currently awaiting its approval. In parallel, we have prepared building designs for new structures and infrastructure to enable immediate application for building permits once the detailed plan is approved. Arcojärve is a strategically important project for Arco Vara, creating a foundation for further investments in new urban developments.

Luther Quarter development: The Luther Quarter is the flagship development of Arco Vara. A “city within a city” is being created within and around the historic plywood factory walls, combining the heritage of Luther with modern urban living. The development includes 454 residential units and approximately 18,500 m² of commercial space. During the quarter, we focused on the design phase of the first construction stage and began mapping potential buyer interest.

Kuldlehe development: Located in Merivälja, only one residential unit remains available. Its exclusive nature and limited supply maintain a strong position in Tallinn’s premium segment.

Bulgaria development: On 13 March, Arco Vara entered into an agreement to involve a strategic local partner, under which Kamaleo Invest OOD will acquire a 25% stake in Botanica Lozen EOOD for a total of EUR 2,200,000. The first phase of the Botanica Lozen development is nearing completion, with single-family houses and villas expected to be handed over to buyers in the coming quarters.

The main objectives for the second quarter are to continue construction and sales activities in the Spordi 3a/3b and Soodi 6 developments, as well as the design work for the Luther Quarter. Arco Vara’s position in the Estonian real estate market remains solid, supported by well-conceived developments, quality, and sustainable growth.”

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Group’s revenue for the first three months of 2026 was EUR 390 thousand, which is EUR 1,316 thousand lower than in the same period of 2025.

The Group recorded an operating loss (EBIT) of EUR 483 thousand and a net loss of EUR 578 thousand for the first three months of 2026. In the same period of 2025, the Group reported an operating profit of EUR 260 thousand and a net profit of EUR 104 thousand.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group sold 8 apartments in its development projects, including 7 under preliminary contracts and 1 under a real right contract. For comparison, in the first quarter of 2025, 4 apartments were sold under real right contracts, and no preliminary contracts were concluded.

As of 31 March 2026, the Group had 7 completed apartments and 1 commercial unit in inventory, compared to 24 apartments and 1 commercial unit as of 31 March 2025.

As of the end of the first three months of 2026, the Group’s net loan position amounted to EUR 41,300 thousand, which is EUR 25,845 thousand higher than at the end of the same period last year. The increase in debt is mainly attributable to the acquisition of the Luther Quarter, which was partially financed by a bank loan. In addition, bonds in the amount of EUR 15,000 thousand were issued in the third quarter of 2025. The weighted average interest rate of the Group’s interest-bearing liabilities as of 31 March 2025 was 8.84%.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue from sale of own real estate 270 1,589 Revenue from rendering of services 120 117 Total revenue 390 1,706 Cost of sales -325 -1,108 Gross profit 65 598 Other income 87 1 Marketing and distribution expenses -124 -69 Administrative expenses -440 -270 Other expenses -71 -1 Operating profit -483 260 Financial costs -95 -143 Profit/ loss before tax -578 117 Income tax 0 -13 Net profit/ loss for the period -578 104





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of euros 31 March 2026 31 December 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 3,065 2,784 Receivables and prepayments 6,968 6,420 Inventories 78,786 74,127 Total current assets 88,819 83,331 Receivables and prepayments 18 18 Investment property 2,296 2,296 Property, plant and equipment 533 551 Intangible assets 36 41 Total non-current assets 2,882 2,905 TOTAL ASSETS 91,702 86,236 Loans and borrowings 4,165 4,180 Payables and deferred income 10,594 8,560 Warranty provisions 479 347 Total current liabilities 15,238 13,087 Loans and borrowings 40,200 36,283 Payables and deferred income 478 503 Total non-current liabilities 40,679 36,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES 55,917 49,873 Share capital 12,158 7,272 Share premium 16,399 3,835 Statutory capital reserve 2,011 2,011 Other reserves 28 28 Retained earnings 5,189 5,767 TOTAL EQUITY 35,785 36,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 91,702 86,236





Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

www.arcovara.com

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