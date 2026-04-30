Air France-KLM - Consolidated financial statements and notes as of March 31, 2026

 | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Air France-KLM - Consolidated financial statements and notes as of March 31, 2026

Attachment


Attachments

2026.03 - Air France-KLM - Consolidated financial statements and notes as of March 31, 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • April 30, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM
    Q1 2026 press release

    844 First quarter 2026 30 April, 2026 Operating result at -€27m, an improvement of €301m year on year, in a context of geopolitical turmoil and operational disruptions Group revenues up 4.4%...

    Read More
    Q1 2026 press release
  • April 01, 2026 11:45 ET | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM
    Declaration of number of voting rights

       Declaration of number of voting rights    Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general...

    Read More
    Declaration of number of voting rights
 