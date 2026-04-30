Air France-KLM - Consolidated financial statements and notes as of March 31, 2026
Attachment
| Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM
Air France-KLM - Consolidated financial statements and notes as of March 31, 2026
Attachment
844 First quarter 2026 30 April, 2026 Operating result at -€27m, an improvement of €301m year on year, in a context of geopolitical turmoil and operational disruptions Group revenues up 4.4%...Read More
Declaration of number of voting rights Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general...Read More