Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Integrated annual report for 2025

Attached is the Board‑approved integrated annual report of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA for 2025.



The annual report forms part of the Group’s integrated reporting and provides a comprehensive presentation of strategy, operations and value creation. The report covers the Group’s financial performance as well as disclosures on focus areas, governance principles, key performance indicators and targets related to environmental, social and financial sustainability (ESG), including the Group’s double materiality assessment in accordance with the EU sustainability reporting framework (CSRD/ESRS).



The annual report has also been published in a machine‑readable format in compliance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).



The Board of Directors has proposed a cash dividend to be paid in 2026 of NOK 2.50 per share. Further details on the dividend and relevant dates are provided in a separate stock exchange announcement

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments