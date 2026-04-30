WENDEL: Sébastien Metzger appointed General Counsel of Wendel

PRESS RELEASE — APRIL 30, 2026

Sébastien Metzger appointed General Counsel of Wendel

Wendel announces the appointment of Sébastien Metzger as General Counsel of Wendel. He succeeds Caroline Bertin-Delacour, who retired after seventeen years with Wendel.

A lawyer by training, Sébastien Metzger, 45, began his career at Wendel in 2008 as an M&A lawyer and was promoted to Deputy Head of Legal Affairs in January 2018 and then to General Counsel M&A and Finance in 2022. During these years, Sébastien has been involved in all transactions carried out by Wendel, including private equity deals, market transactions, and financing operations, through which he has gained solid experience in the European and American M&A markets. More recently, Sébastien has also been involved in transactions related to the development of Wendel Investment Managers.

In his new role, Sébastien will continue to supervise the M&A Legal Department, as well as the General Secretariat and Compliance.



Sébastien is a graduate of ESSEC and holds a Master’s degree in Business Law and Taxation (Paris I – Panthéon Sorbonne).

Agenda

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Annual General Meeting



Thursday, July 30, 2026

H1 2026 results – Financial communication as of June 30, 2026, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Q3 2026 Trading update – Financial communication as of September 30, 2026 (before-market release)

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and 56% of Committed Advisors in April 2026. As of March 31, 2026, Wendel Investment Managers manages 49.5 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade: +33 6 14 04 03 87 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com Kekst CNC Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854 todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com





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