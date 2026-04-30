Sharon and Jack Osbourne to Discuss Ozzy Osbourne’s Legacy and the Future of The Osbourne Brand at Licensing Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo, the world’s most influential event for licensing, brand extension, and IP collaboration, today announced that Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne will appear for an exclusive fireside chat at Licensing Expo 2026, taking place May 19 through 21 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The session, titled “The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes,” will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 2:00 PM PST at the License Global Main Stage.





Ozzy Osbourne, known globally as the Prince of Darkness, remains one of the most influential figures in music, entertainment, and popular culture. From redefining heavy metal with Black Sabbath to building a solo career that became a global phenomenon, Ozzy’s influence has reached across generations, geographies, and cultures.

That impact expanded even further with The Osbournes, the groundbreaking reality series that helped redefine celebrity television and brought an unfiltered, deeply human portrait of rock and roll family life into homes around the world. As the show approaches its 25th anniversary in 2027, the Osbourne family brand is entering a new phase of growth, with renewed focus on storytelling, fan engagement, licensing, and strategic partnerships.

Interest in Ozzy’s legacy continues to build across multiple major projects, including the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic, a highly anticipated screen project exploring his extraordinary life and career. Additional fan moments, including the upcoming BACK TO THE BEGINNING: Ozzy & Black Sabbath theatrical project and the return of Ozzfest in 2027, are further driving global excitement around one of music’s most enduring cultural icons.

Ozzy’s licensing program continues to expand across fashion collaborations, collectibles, accessories, lifestyle products, and emerging digital opportunities, all rooted in the authenticity, edge, humor, and rebellious spirit that define the brand. At the same time, The Osbournes family brand is being developed for new categories and partnerships that reflect the family’s signature voice, humor, and cultural relevance.





Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne

In this exclusive fireside chat, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne will offer behind the scenes perspective on the continued evolution of Ozzy’s legacy, the cultural impact of The Osbournes, and the ways in which brand partnerships can help preserve, protect, and grow an iconic entertainment legacy for future generations.

The conversation will be moderated by Jens Drinkwater, Head of Licensing at Global Merchandising Services, and Lisa Streff, Senior Vice President of Licensing and Brand Development at Global Merchandising Services. Global Merchandising Services continues to expand the Ozzy Osbourne licensing program through new collections, collaborations, products, and fan experiences designed to connect with both longtime fans and new audiences.

“The opportunity to gain rare insight from Sharon and Jack Osbourne is an exciting and unique addition to Licensing Expo,” says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, and License Global. “Ozzy Osbourne’s influence continues to resonate with millions of fans around the world, and The Osbournes remain one of the most recognizable families in entertainment. This session speaks directly to the power of licensing to preserve legacy, build community, and introduce iconic brands to new generations.”

“Ozzy’s legacy has always been bigger than music. It is attitude, humor, honesty, chaos, heart, and a connection with fans that has lasted for generations,” shares Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. “The Osbournes became part of people’s lives because it was real, and that authenticity is still at the center of everything we do. We are looking forward to speaking at Licensing Expo about how we protect that legacy while building the next chapter in a way that feels true to who we are.”





Jens Drinkwater, Global Merchandising Services, and Lisa Streff, Global Merchandising Services

“We have had the privilege of working closely with the Ozzy Osbourne brand, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see how deeply it continues to connect with fans across generations,” adds Jens Drinkwater and Lisa Streff of Global Merchandising Services. “Ozzy’s legacy and The Osbournes’ cultural impact continue to evolve in powerful ways. Licensing Expo is the perfect place to explore that next chapter with the global licensing community.”

Cultural Powerhouses Convening in Las Vegas

Licensing Expo 2026 offers an unparalleled platform to engage with top industry professionals, uncover innovative trends, and gain practical knowledge to elevate brand extension strategies.

Licensing Expo 2026 will feature an impressive lineup of renowned exhibitors across gaming, entertainment, fashion, toys, sports and more, including LEGO, Coca Cola, NASCAR, Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, SEGA, Sony Pictures, and Hasbro. With over 5,000 brands represented across every category, the event promises to be a premier destination for networking, collaboration, and discovering the latest trends shaping the future of licensing and entertainment.

To view the full agenda for Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

To view the full exhibitor list, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association partner, Licensing International.

Registered Retail Presence

Retailers already signed up for Licensing Expo include Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, CONVERSE INC, Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Inditex S.A., Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever, among hundreds of others.

To attend Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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