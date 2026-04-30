21shares Partners with Kaiko Indices to Enhance Pricing Precision Across European Single-Asset Crypto Suite

Zurich, 30 April 2026 – 21shares , a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), has successfully transitioned the underlying index provider for a broad segment of its European single-asset product suite to Kaiko Indices, an independent BMR-registered benchmark administrator, meeting the highest compliance requirements for institutional product issuance.

As the digital asset market matures, the requirement for granular, high-frequency data becomes essential for ensuring institutional-grade pricing. This strategic transition allows 21shares to leverage Kaiko’s specialised expertise in deep data for emerging protocols and "long-tail" assets. By utilizing Kaiko Indices’ methodology, specifically designed to navigate crypto markets inherently fragmented liquidity, 21shares ensures its ETPs maintain the highest level of pricing accuracy available in the market.

The operational integration was carried out seamlessly: tickers, ISINs, and product fees remain completely unchanged.

“Partnering with a crypto-experienced company like Kaiko Indices allows us to deliver a new level of pricing precision to our single-asset suite,” said Maneesh Gupta, Director of Product Development at 21shares. “By leveraging their extensive coverage and cryptocurrency expertise, we are ensuring our products meet the highest standards of data depth and accuracy. This transition reflects our ‘best-of-both-worlds’ strategy, which combines institutional-grade benchmarks with the technical agility required to navigate the nuances of decentralised finance.”

"21shares has consistently set the standard for accessible crypto investment products in Europe. By integrating Kaiko Indices' pricing methodology into their European single-asset product suite, their investors now benefit from benchmarks specifically designed to capture accurate and reliable prices across fragmented markets - including for emerging assets where robust price discovery can be particularly challenging. Together, we are raising the bar for what investors should expect from institutional-grade ETPs," said Anne-Claire Maurice, Managing Director, Quant Data at Kaiko Indices.

Key details of the transition:

Precision through optimized exchange selection: Kaiko Indices ranks exchanges based on governance, liquidity, and data quality, ensuring superior pricing for assets where liquidity can be fragmented.

Institutional standards: Kaiko Indices is a registered benchmark administrator with the France AMF, meeting the rigorous requirements of the EU Benchmark Regulation (BMR).

Data continuity: the change is implemented on a prospective basis. All historical performance and NAV data remain a single, continuous track record as originally calculated.

With listings across Europe that include Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange, and SIX Swiss Exchange, 21shares is the issuer with the largest and most diversified crypto ETP suite globally. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

About Kaiko Indices

Kaiko Indices offers institutional-grade rates and indices, setting the standard for reliability and transparency in the digital asset market. As a regulated Benchmark Administrator under the EU BMR framework and compliant with IOSCO principles, we empower exchanges, asset managers, and financial institutions with trusted data solutions that support robust settlement and risk management practices. To learn more, please visit www.kaiko.com .





DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed onG the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (UK) should not be understood as an endorsement by the FCA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (UK) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

The 2026 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website ( https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids ).

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