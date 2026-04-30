VOOPOO Takes Europe by Storm: Live at The Vaper Expo UK and ShishaMesse Frankfurt This May

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 2026 marks an exciting moment for VOOPOO as the brand makes its presence felt across two of Europe's biggest industry events. From 8-10 May, VOOPOO will exhibit simultaneously at the Vaper Expo UK, held at the NEC Birmingham and at ShishaMesse Frankfurt, Europe's leading exhibition for e-cigarettes and hookah.





The biggest highlight across both shows is undoubtedly the debut of new ARGUS products. VOOPOO will unveil world-premiere devices featuring industry-first designs and cutting-edge technology, giving visitors at ShishaMesse Frankfurt and The Vaper Expo UK the first chance to experience the next generation of ARGUS innovation. Complementing this exciting launch, VOOPOO brings additional award-winning credentials to Europe. The all-new DRAG 6 has won a Gold Award at the Muse Design Awards, a competition that attracted over 13,000 entries from around the world this season, while the VOOPOO exhibition design has also earned recognition in the same competition; therefore, VOOPOO's exhibition booth is a must-see in person at the show.

At The Vaper Expo UK (Booth B80, NEC Birmingham):

Alongside the new ARGUS products, visitors can explore other top performers such as the DRAG S3, DRAG X3 and DRAG 6. A unique on-site highlight is the free machine engraving service. Visitors can personalize their devices, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind. This interactive experience has proven immensely popular at past shows, so early arrival is recommended.

At ShishaMesse Frankfurt (Booth 6C20):

In addition to the show-stopping newcomers, VOOPOO's best-selling products across global markets, including the DRAG 6, DORIC GO, VOOPOO VINCI S, VRIZZ 2, ARGUS Klyc, DRAG X3, and DRAG S3, will also be on-site. On-site activities include generous giveaways and a fun claw machine game, where lucky winners can walk away with VOOPOO devices and branded merchandise.

Both events will offer hands-on trials, giving distributors, retailers, and vaping enthusiasts the chance to test the latest devices before they reach retail shelves across Europe. Don't miss this dual opportunity. Visit VOOPOO Booth B80 in Birmingham or at Booth 6C20 in Frankfurt this May. Come for the product debuts, stay for the trials, and leave with exclusive prizes!

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fb7da59-de46-45a7-af43-c9fa05033b8a