Afarak Group: Production report Q1 2026

08:30 London, 10:30 Helsinki, 30 April 2026 - Afarak Group SE (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
Production report Q1 2026
Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2026 was lower by 40.2% when compared to same period of last year.
|Q1/2026
|Q1/2025
|Change
|FY 2025
|Speciality Alloys
|mt
|22,531
|26,961
|-16.4%
|105,432
|Processing
|mt
|7,010
|7,411
|-5.4%
|27,626
|Mining
|mt
|15,521
|19,550
|-20.6%
|77,806
|South African mines
|mt
|24,304
|51,413
|-52.7%
|173,451
|Mining
|mt
|24,304
|51,413
|-52.7%
|173,451
Processing
- The processing volumes decreased by 5.4% during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Production volumes were reduced during the period as part of inventory management measures to optimise stock levels.
Mining
- The South African mining activity dropped by 52.7% when compared to the same period last year. Last year’s figures include the output of a mine which was disposed of mid-2025.
- The mining activity at the Turkish mines decreased by 20.6% over the same period of 2025 due to a maintenance carried out.
Helsinki, April 30, 2026
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
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