South Korea Data Center Colocation Report 2026: A $4.24 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.95 Billion in 2025, Driven by Surging AI and GPU Workload Demand, Accelerating Hyperscaler Capacity Build-out

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Korea data center colocation market is expected to grow by 21.0% on an annual basis to reach US$2.36 billion in 2026. The colocation market in South Korea has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 18.7%.T his growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 15.7% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$1.95 billion in 2025 to approximately US$4.24 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.
This report provides a structured, data-centric analysis of the US data center colocation market, offering comprehensive coverage of both the overall data center landscape and the colocation ecosystem. It includes installed capacity, leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, colocation pricing, and workload segmentation across AI and non-AI demand.
The report also covers capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, alongside operational efficiency indicators such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factor, and financial and investment metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot. These insights collectively provide a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends across the US colocation ecosystem.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.
- AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.
- Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.
- Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities.
- Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.7%
|Regions Covered
|South Korea
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the data center colocation market in the South Korea. It covers market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.
South Korea Data Center Market Overview
- Total Data Center Market Revenue
- Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)
- Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)
South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast
- Total Installed Capacity
- Total Leased Capacity
- Net Annual Absorption
- Vacancy Rate
- Total Colocation Market Revenue
South Korea Colocation Market by Service Type
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
South Korea Colocation Market by Facility Architecture
- Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers
- Edge Colocation Data Centers
South Korea Colocation Market by Customer Segment
- Hyperscalers
- Large Enterprises
- Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses
- Government / Public Sector
South Korea Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market
- Installed Capacity
- Leased Capacity
- Colocation Market Revenue
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue
South Korea Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market
- Installed Capacity
- Leased Capacity
- Colocation Market Revenue
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue
South Korea Colocation Market by End-Use Sector
- Information Technology and IT Enabled Services
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecom
- Retail
- Media, Gaming and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Others
South Korea Data Center Capacity Pipeline
- Total Operational Capacity
- Total Capacity under Construction
- Planned and Announced Capacity
South Korea Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics
- Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
- Energy Reuse Factor
- Renewable Energy Factor
- Cooling System Efficiency
- Average Rack Power Density
- Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density
South Korea Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics
- Capital Expenditure per MW
- Land Acquisition Cost per Acre
- Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year
- Average Electricity Rate
- Electricity Cost per kW per Month
- Colocation Price per kW per Month
- Wholesale Price per MW per Month
- Revenue per Square Foot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zier5m
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