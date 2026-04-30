United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Market to Reach $11.08 Billion by 2030, Driven by Surging AI and GPU Workload Demand, Accelerating Hyperscaler Capacity Build-out

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom data center colocation market is expected to grow by 15.5% on an annual basis to reach US$7.30 billion in 2026. The colocation market in United Kingdom has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 14.4%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 11.0% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$6.32 billion in 2025 to approximately US$11.08 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.





The report also covers capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, alongside operational efficiency indicators such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factor, and financial and investment metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot. These insights collectively provide a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends across the US colocation ecosystem.

The UK is Western Europe's largest colo market by installed capacity. London dominates with the M4 corridor as the primary development zone. Supply is critically constrained, with vacancy rates in London below 3% as of early 2025. Manchester is developing as the primary alternative market.

Equinix operates the largest UK footprint including critical financial exchange facilities in Slough. Digital Realty has significant UK capacity. CyrusOne (KKR) operates in London. Ark Data Centres serves government and enterprise clients with secure facilities. Vantage Data Centers is expanding in the UK. NTT Global Data Centers operates in London.

In 2025, Vantage Data Centers announced UK campus expansions. Equinix continued incremental expansions at its London facilities. The UK government signed agreements with several operators for AI compute infrastructure under its national AI strategy.Supply constraints in London will persist for 3-5 years given planning and grid timelines. Regional UK markets will see accelerated investment. Operators with planning permissions and grid connections already secured in Greater London hold significant option value.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

London Supply Compression Intensifies as Planning Constraints Persist

Greater London, specifically the M4 and M25 corridors including Slough and the Docklands, remains the dominant UK colo market but faces acute supply constraints in 2025. Planning restrictions and local authority policies have limited new capacity additions. Available powered space in the London market is at a historic low.

A combination of community opposition to large industrial facilities, grid connection delays from National Grid, and local planning policies are collectively constraining supply. Demand from hyperscalers and financial services continues to outpace supply additions.

London lease rates will continue to rise. Secondary UK markets including Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh will absorb demand that cannot be met in London.

AI Infrastructure Investment Drives High-Density Colo Demand

The UK government's AI Action Plan in early 2025 includes commitments to expand domestic AI compute infrastructure. This is translating into demand for high-density colo capacity from AI developers and research institutions. Ark Data Centres and Vantage Data Centers are among operators investing in AI-ready capacity in the UK.

UK government procurement for AI compute, combined with commercial AI company expansion, is creating a new demand segment for colo operators able to support liquid cooling and high-density racks.

High-density AI colo will become a distinct sub-market. Operators without liquid cooling capability will be excluded from this demand segment.

Financial Services Sustains Premium London Colo Demand

London's position as a global financial center creates persistent demand for low-latency, carrier-dense colocation in proximity to financial trading infrastructure. Equinix LD4 in Slough remains a critical interconnection hub, and proximity to this facility continues to command premium pricing from financial services tenants.

Electronic trading, financial market data distribution, and regulatory compliance requirements for UK financial institutions sustain demand for premium London colo. Post-Brexit data framework developments have reinforced domestic hosting preferences among UK financial institutions.

Financial services colo demand will remain a stable, premium segment. Interconnection-dense facilities in the London financial ecosystem will maintain pricing power.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

National Grid's Electricity System Operator manages connection requests across the UK. In Greater London and the South East, the grid connection queue extends to 2028-2030 for large industrial loads. The UK electricity mix in 2025 includes significant offshore wind (approximately 30% of generation), nuclear, and gas. Colo operators are signing direct power purchase agreements with renewable generators to meet sustainability commitments.

Government Policy and Data Localization

The UK GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 govern personal data. Post-Brexit, the UK has established its own adequacy framework; the UK-US data bridge arrangement is operational in 2025. The UK government's AI Action Plan and AI Safety Institute are driving government investment in domestic compute infrastructure. The UK does not impose general data localization requirements but sector-specific rules apply in financial services and government.

Barriers to Expansion

Grid connection timelines are the primary barrier, followed by planning permission complexity in Greater London. Land costs in the M4 corridor have increased significantly. Community and political opposition to large-scale data center development is growing. Water access for cooling is a secondary constraint in some locations.

The UK colo market is characterized by strong structural demand from financial services and AI infrastructure investment, set against the most constrained supply environment in its history. London's planning and grid limitations are creating a bifurcated market where existing capacity commands premium pricing while new development migrates to regional alternatives. Operators with secured permissions and grid connections in London have defensible competitive positions, while regional UK markets offer development opportunities but lack the interconnection density and financial services ecosystem that sustains premium London pricing. Government AI investment provides additional demand tailwind, but delivery will depend on operators' ability to provide the high-density, AI-ready facilities the strategy requires.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom



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