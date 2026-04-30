KEITI to Showcase South Korean Advanced Green Solutions at IFAT Munich 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) is set to present a premier lineup of South Korea’s cutting-edge environmental technologies at IFAT Munich 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste, and raw materials management. The event will take place at Messe München from May 4 to 7, 2026.

As Europe intensifies its commitment to climate neutrality and a circular economy, KEITI will operate the Korean Public Relations Center (Hall B4, Booth 328). This year’s exhibition focuses on fostering bilateral cooperation between South Korea and Germany, offering a strategic platform for European industries and utility providers to discover market-ready solutions for regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Visitors to the KEITI pavilion will have the opportunity to engage with five industry-leading Korean firms specializing in smart environmental infrastructure:

“IFAT Munich 2026 is more than a trade show; it is a vital arena for Korea-Germany synergy in sustainable innovation,” said a spokesperson for KEITI. “We invite all stakeholders to visit our booth to witness live demonstrations and discuss how our proven technologies can solve complex environmental challenges globally.”

For those unable to attend in person, KEITI will provide live updates, expert interviews, and virtual booth tours through its official digital platforms:

About KEITI: The Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) is a government-affiliated agency under the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea. It is dedicated to supporting the development of environmental technologies and nurturing the green industry to achieve sustainable development.

Media Contact:

Jin A Lee

Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI)

+82-32-540-2205

Email: fu1004@keiti.re.kr

Or

Amy Kim

SEO PR Agency InterAd Korea

Email: contact@interad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb92e255-89cf-4edc-a73e-655366affb8e