Netherlands Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Netherlands' data center colocation market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 17.5% annual increase, reaching US$2.80 billion by 2026. This follows a robust CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2025. The upward trend is set to continue, projecting a 13.0% growth between 2026-2030, culminating in a market size of approximately US$4.57 billion by 2030. Key drivers include heightened demand for AI and GPU workloads, expansive hyperscaler capacity, and increased enterprise migration to hybrid multi-cloud architectures.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Amsterdam Moratorium and Geographic Diversification

The persistent moratorium in Amsterdam through 2025 is reshaping investment landscapes, pushing operators to focus on areas like Middenmeer, Rotterdam, and other sanctioned zones. Companies such as Iron Mountain, Equinix, and Digital Realty are redirecting their efforts to these locales.

Dutch policies regarding land, energy, and water consumption have shaped this moratorium-driven dispersion of investment.

While Amsterdam retains its interconnection strengths, the focus on developing capacity outside its bounds continues.

AMS-IX's Influence on Interconnection Premiums

As one of the largest global exchanges, Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) guarantees ongoing demand for interconnection-rich colocation within the Amsterdam region, driving prices for carrier-neutral solutions.

The Netherlands' subsea cable stations and AMS-IX's infrastructure underpin a unique network advantage, challenging replication in alternative locations.

As constraints limit new developments within Amsterdam, current interconnection facilities maintain their premium status.

Rising Sustainability Standards

Compliance with the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) and national energy mandates escalates the operational benchmarks for data centers in the Netherlands. By 2025, centers exceeding size thresholds must report efficiency metrics to regulatory bodies.

The Netherlands spearheads EU policies on sustainability, aligning stricter regulatory expectations with enterprise procurement strategies.

Operators failing to meet elevated efficiency standards may alienate sustainability-conscious tenants.

Competitive Landscape

Market Insights

Ranking third in Europe, the Netherlands trails the UK and Germany in colocation market size. Supply tightens due to Amsterdam's moratorium and rising demand. Rotterdam and Middenmeer emerge as viable alternatives.

Prominent Entities and Emerging Players

Equinix continues to expand in Amsterdam, with Digital Realty also maintaining a strong presence. Iron Mountain's project at Middenmeer highlights significant infrastructural investments. Local entities like NorthC and Yondr Group are also expanding operations.

Recent Market Activities

Iron Mountain is advancing developments at its Hollands Kroon location, while Equinix completes expansions in allowable zones. These strategies foster broader geographic pour of new capacity, empowering secondary markets like Rotterdam.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Context

Grid and Energy Considerations

Significant grid congestion affects access in major hubs like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, overseen by TenneT and regional entities. Large connections face lengthy delays, though renewable initiatives, primarily through offshore wind, are gaining traction as 70% renewable energy targets loom by 2030.

Policy Frameworks and Localization

The Netherlands adopts GDPR via its national regulatory framework. Collaborating on pivotal EU digital initiatives, the Dutch bolster zoning protocols, diminishing congestion while nurturing data center expansion.

Market Expansion Challenges

Amsterdam's congestion and land restrictions pose barriers, along with cooling regulations and community apprehensions in semi-rural North Holland areas. Rising construction costs amplify these challenges.

A dynamic interplay exists between Amsterdam's esteemed connectivity ecosystem and restricted development scope. Strategic planning in earmarked zones remains key for operators aiming to thrive amid regulatory enhancements and demand shifts.

This report furnishes a methodical examination of the Netherlands' colocation landscape, providing detailed insights into market trends, capacity evolution, and financial metrics. It presents a clear view of demand dynamics contrasting traditional and AI-driven workloads, and emphasizes operational efficiency and investment benchmarking essential for informed decision-making.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Netherlands



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