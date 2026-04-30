Festi hf.: Presentation of Q1 2026 results

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Festi hf. published its Q1 2026 results after market closing on 29 April 2026.

Please find attached the Q1 2026 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Thursday 30 April 2026 at 8:30.

Attachment


Attachments

Festi hf. - Presentation of Q1 2026 results
GlobeNewswire

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