Festi hf.: Presentation of Q1 2026 results

Festi hf. published its Q1 2026 results after market closing on 29 April 2026.
Please find attached the Q1 2026 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Thursday 30 April 2026 at 8:30.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Festi hf. published its Q1 2026 results after market closing on 29 April 2026.
Please find attached the Q1 2026 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Thursday 30 April 2026 at 8:30.
Attachment
Festi’s operations in line with expectations – Q1 profit amounted to ISK 218 million Main results in Q1 2026 Sales of goods amounted to ISK 40,061 million, an increase of 6.0% YoY.Margin from sales...Read More
Festi will publish the Q1 2026 results on Wednesday 30 April after closing of markets. Investor meeting on 30 April at 8:30 GMT. An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 30 April 2026, at 8:30...Read More